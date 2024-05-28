SER EDUCACIONAL S.A. CNPJ 04.986.320/0001-13 NIRE 26.3.0001679-6 Publicly-held Company Minutes of The Board of Directors Meeting Held on May 27, 2024 Date, Time and Place:On May 27, 2024, at 10 am by conference call, pursuant to article 16, §1, of the Company's Bylaws. Board:Mr. José Janguiê Bezerra Diniz - Chairman of the Board; and Mrs. Nathalie Regnier Côrtes - Secretary of the Board. Call of Meeting:Prior call notice was waived due to the presence of all members of the Company's Board of Directors, in accordance with article 16, §5, of the Company's Bylaws. Attendance:All members the Company's Board of Directors, by conference call, as allowed by article 16, Paragraph 1, of the Company's Bylaws. Minutes in Summary Form:The drawing up of these minutes in summary form was authorized, as set forth by article 130, paragraph 1 of Law 6.404, of December 15, 1976, as amended ("Corporation Law."). Agenda:Examine, discuss and vote, in accordance with article 16, "aa" and "gg", of the Company's Bylaws on: (i) the election of the members of the Company's People, Management and Governance Committee; (ii) the election of the members of the Company's Finance Committee; (iii) the election of members of the Non-Statutory Audit Committee; and (iv) the election of the members of the Innovation Committee. Resolution:After reading, analyzing and discussing the matters included in the Agenda, the following resolutions were taken, by unanimous vote and with no reservations: re-elect for the Company's People, Management and Governance Committee, for a term of office of 1 (one) year as from the date hereof or extending until the investiture of their respective successors, Messrs :

re-elect for the Company's People, Management and Governance Committee, for a term of office of 1 (one) year as from the date hereof or extending until the investiture of their respective successors, Messrs :

(i.1) Jânyo Janguiê Bezerra Diniz, Brazilian, divorced, mechanical engineer, holder of Identity Card RG No. 1.169.091 SSP/PB, registered in the National Register of Individuals of the Ministry of Finance ("CPF/MF") under No. 567.918.444-34, with professional address in the City of Recife, State of Pernambuco, at Avenida da Saudade, No. 254, Santo Amaro, CEP 50100-200; (i.2) Herbert Steinberg, Brazilian, divorced, business administrator, holder of Identity Card RG nº 5.188.261-9 SSP/SP, registered with the CPF/MF under nº 791.851.778-49, resident and domiciled in City of São Paulo, State of São Paulo, at Rua Jerônimo da Veiga, 248, Apto. 1006, Jardim Europa, CEP 04536-001; (i.3) Joaldo Janguiê Bezerra Diniz, Brazilian, married, under the partial community of property regime, businessman, holder of Identity Card RG no. 4.959.418 SSP/PE, registered with the CPF/MF under no. 028.159. 254-35, with professional address in the city of Recife, State of Pernambuco, at Av. da Saudade, n° 254, Santo Amaro, CEP 50.100-200; (i.4) Adriano Lisboa de Azevedo, Brazilian, married, under the partial community property regime, business administrator, holder of Identity Card RG no. 57.606.4556 SSP/BA, registered with the CPF/MF under no. 928.249.275- 34, with professional address in the City of Recife, State of Pernambuco, at Avenida da Saudade, nº 254, Santo Amaro, CEP 50100-200; and (i.5) Mário Bardella Junior, Brazilian, married, holder of Identity Card No. 3.658.478-2, registered with the CPF/MF under No. 034.674.068-15, resident and domiciled in the City of Santo André, State of São Paulo, at Rua David Campista, n° 59, apt. 151, CEP 09.090-430. The members of the Company's People, Management and Governance Committee elected here take office on this date, upon signing the respective terms of investiture that constitute Annex Ito these minutes, through which they declared that they have the necessary requirements to assume the positions, under the terms of art. 147 of the Brazilian Corporation Law.

re-elect for the Company's Finance Committee, for a term of office of 1 (one) year as from the date hereof or extending until the investiture of their respective successors, Messrs : (ii.1) Francisco Muniz Barreto, Argentinean, divorced, economist, holder of the National Registry of Foreigners RNE nº V290026-0 CIMCRE/CGPMAF, registered with the CPF/MF under nº 223.485.458-02, resident and domiciled in the City of São Paulo, State of São Paulo, with office at Av. Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 3729, 5th floor, CEP 04538-905; (ii.2) Flávio César Maia Luz, Brazilian, married, engineer, holder of Identity Card RG n° 3.928.435-9 SSP/SP, registered with the CPF/MF under n° 636.622.138- 34, resident and domiciled in the City of Barueri, State of São Paulo, at Avenida Alameda Canada, 162, Alphaville Residencial 2, CEP 06470-230; (ii.3) Rodrigo de Macedo Alves, Brazilian, married, economist, holder of Identity Card RG no. 29.442.636-X SSP/SP, registered with the CPF/MF under no. 265.630.488-11, with professional address in the City of Recife, State of Pernambuco, at Avenida da Saudade, n° 254, Santo Amaro, CEP 50100-200; and (ii.4) João Albérico Porto de Aguiar, Brazilian, married, under the partial community of property regime, accountant, holder of Identity Card RG nº 3.942.826 SSP/PE, registered with the CPF/MF under nº 819.680. 604-30, with professional address in the City of Recife, State of Pernambuco, at Avenida da Saudade, n° 254, Santo Amaro, CEP 50100-200. The members of the Company's Finance Committee elected here take office on this date, by signing the respective terms of office that constitute Annex IIto these minutes, through which they declared that they have the necessary requirements to assume the positions, in accordance with art. 147 of the Brazilian Corporation Law.

re-elect for the Non-Statutory Audit Committee, for a term of office of 1 (one) year as from the date hereof or extending until the investiture of their respective successors, Messrs : (iii.1) Flávio César Maia Luz, Brazilian, married, engineer, holder of Identity Card RG nº 3.928.435-9 SSP/SP, registered with the CPF/MF under nº 636.622.138-34, resident and domiciled in City of Barueri, State of São Paulo, at Avenida Alameda Canada, nº 162, Alphaville Residencial 2, CEP 06470-230, being the member that meets the legal requirements, required by §§5 and 6 of article 31-C of CVM Resolution nº 23/21 and in Art 22 of the Novo Mercado Regulation, with recognized experience in corporate accounting matters; (iii.2) Francisco Muniz Barreto, Argentinean, divorced, economist, holder of the National Registry of Foreigners RNE nº V290026-0 CIMCRE/CGPMAF, registered with the CPF/MF under nº 223.485.458-02, resident and domiciled in the City of São Paulo, State of São Paulo, with office at Av. Brigadeiro Faria Lima, nº 3729, 5th floor, CEP 04538-905; and (iii.3) Marcelo Amaral Moraes, Brazilian, divorced, bachelor in economics, holder of IFP/RJ identity card nº 7.178.889-7, registered with the CPF/MF under nº 929.390.077-72, with business address in Avenida Paulista n° 1,450, 9th floor, in the City of São Paulo, State of São Paulo. The members of the non-Statutory Audit Committee now elected take office on this date, upon signing the respective terms of office that constitute Annex IIIto these minutes, through which they declared that they have the necessary requirements to assume the positions, in accordance with art. 147 of the Brazilian Corporation Law and the applicable regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and B3 - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão S.A.

re-elect to the Innovation Committee, for a term of office of 1 (one) year as from the date hereof or extending until the investiture of their respective successors, Messrs : (iv.1) Jânyo Janguiê Bezerra Diniz, Brazilian, divorced, mechanical engineer, holder of Identity Card RG nº 1.169.091 SSP/PB, registered with the CPF/MF under nº 567.918.444-34, with professional address in the City from Recife, State of Pernambuco, at Avenida da Saudade, nº 254, Santo Amaro, CEP 50100- 200; It is (iv.2) Joaldo Janguiê Bezerra Diniz, Brazilian, married, businessman, holder of Identity Card RG nº 4.959.418 SSP/PE, registered with the CPF/MF under nº 028.159.254-35, with professional address in the city of Recife, State of Pernambuco, at Av. da Saudade, nº 254, Santo Amaro, CEP 50.100-200. The members of the Innovation Committee elected here take office on this date, upon signing the respective terms of office that constitute Annex IVto these minutes, through which they declared that they have the necessary requirements to assume the positions, in accordance with art. 147 of the Brazilian Corporation Law. authorize the Company's Executive Board and/or the attorneys-in-fact appointed by it to take all measures and sign all documents necessary to carry out the resolutions approved above. Closing and Drawing up of the Minutes:There being no further business to be discussed, the President offered the floor to whoever wanted to use it and, as no one asked for it, he declared the work closed and the meeting suspended for the time necessary to draw up these minutes, which, after the session reopened, was read, approved, signed by all attending directors.

SER EDUCACIONAL S.A. CNPJ 04.986.320/0001-13 NIRE 26.3.0001679-6 Publicly-held Company Minutes of The Board of Directors Meeting Held on May 27, 2024 Attending Members of the Board of Directors:José Janguiê Bezerra Diniz, Iara de Moraes Xavier Braga, Herbert Steinberg, Flávio César Maia Luz, Francisco Muniz Barreto. Certificate:These minutes are a faithful copy of the original in the Company's Minutes Book. Recife, May 27, 2024 Nathalie Regnier Côrtes Initials:__________ Secretary of the Board

Annex I- Instruments of Investiture of the members of the Company's People, Management and Governance Committee INSTRUMENT OF INVESTITURE AND CLEARANCE CERTIFICATE On May 27, 2024, Mr. Jânyo Janguiê Bezerra Diniz, Brazilian, divorced, mechanical engineer, holder of ID Card RG No. 1.169.091 SSP/PB, enrolled with CPF/ME under No. 567.918.444-34, with professional address in the City of Recife, State of Pernambuco, at Avenida da Saudade, No. 254, Santo Amaro, Zip Code 50100-200, by signing this instrument, is invested in the position of member of the People, Management and Governance Committee of Ser Educacional S.A., a corporation headquartered in the City of Recife, State of Pernambuco, at Avenida da Saudade, nº 254, Santo Amaro, Zip Code 50100-200, for which he was elected for a term of office of one (1) year as from the date hereof or that will extend until the investiture of his respective successor, expressing his agreement with his appointment to the aforementioned position and declaring, under the penalties of the law, that he is not barred from holding such position by special law, or by virtue of criminal conviction, or for being under the effects thereof, to a penalty that prohibits, even temporarily, access to public office; or for a crime of bankruptcy, malfeasance, bribery, graft, corruption, embezzlement, or crimes against the consumer, against the national financial system, against the rules to protect competition, against consumer relations, public faith, or property. Recife, May 27, 2024 ___________________________________ Jânyo Janguiê Bezerra Diniz

INSTRUMENT OF INVESTITURE AND CLEARANCE CERTIFICATE On May 27, 2024, Mr. Herbert Steinberg, Brazilian, married, business administrator, holder of ID Card RG nº 51.882.619 SSP/SP, enrolled with CPF/ME under nº 791.851.778-49, with professional address in the City of São Paulo, State of São Paulo at Rua Amauri, 286, 6th floor, Jardim Europa, Zip Code 01448-000, by signing this instrument, is invested in the position of member of the People, Management and Governance Committee of Ser Educacional S.A., a corporation headquartered in the City of Recife, State of Pernambuco, at Avenida da Saudade, nº 254, Santo Amaro, Zip Code 50100-200, for which he was elected for a term of office of one (1) year as from the date hereof or that will extend until the investiture of his respective successor, expressing his agreement with his appointment to the aforementioned position and declaring, under the penalties of the law, that he is not barred from holding such position by special law, or by virtue of criminal conviction, or for being under the effects thereof, to a penalty that prohibits, even temporarily, access to public office; or for a crime of bankruptcy, malfeasance, bribery, graft, corruption, embezzlement, or crimes against the consumer, against the national financial system, against the rules to protect competition, against consumer relations, public faith, or property. Recife, May 27, 2024 ___________________________________ Herbert Steinberg

INSTRUMENT OF INVESTITURE AND CLEARANCE CERTIFICATE On May 27, 2024, Mr. Joaldo Janguiê Bezerra Diniz Brazilian, married, entrepreneur, holder of ID Card RG nº 4.959.418 SSP/PE, enrolled with CPF/ME under nº 028.159.254-35, with professional address in the City of Recife, State of Pernambuco, at Av. da Saudade, nº 254, Santo Amaro, Zip Code 50.100-200, by signing this instrument, is invested in the position of member of the People, Management and Governance Committee of Ser Educacional S.A., a corporation headquartered in the City of Recife, State of Pernambuco, at Avenida da Saudade, nº 254, Santo Amaro, Zip Code 50100-200, for which he was elected for a term of office of one (1) year as from the date hereof or that will extend until the investiture of his respective successor, expressing his agreement with his appointment to the aforementioned position and declaring, under the penalties of the law, that he is not barred from holding such position by special law, or by virtue of criminal conviction, or for being under the effects thereof, to a penalty that prohibits, even temporarily, access to public office; or for a crime of bankruptcy, malfeasance, bribery, graft, corruption, embezzlement, or crimes against the consumer, against the national financial system, against the rules to protect competition, against consumer relations, public faith, or property. Recife, May 27, 2024 ___________________________________ Joaldo Janguiê Bezerra Diniz