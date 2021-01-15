Ser Educacional S A : Notice to the Shareholders - Estimated date for the Company‘s Annual Shareholders‘ Meeting

Notice to the Shareholders
Ser Educacional S.A. ('Company') (B3 SEER3),one of the largest private education groups in Brazil and leader in the Northeast and North regions, for the purposes of paragraph 2 of Article 21-L of CVM Instruction 481 of December 17, 2009 ('CVM Instruction 481'), announces that the Company's Annual Shareholders' Meeting will be held on April 30, 2021, at 2:00 pm, at the Company's headquarters. The detailed guidelines on said meeting will be timely disclosed by the Company, within the terms and terms of applicable legislation and regulations.
