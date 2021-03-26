Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  Ser Educacional S.A.    SEER3   BRSEERACNOR5

SER EDUCACIONAL S.A.

(SEER3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ser Educacional S A : Announces its 4Q20 Results

03/26/2021 | 12:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ser Educacional announces its results for the fourth quarter of 2020

Recife, March 26, 2021 - Ser Educacional S.A. (B3 SEER3) announces its results for the fourth quarter of 2020 (4Q20).

Please click here to access the full document.

Please click here to access the Spreadsheet.

Please click here to access the Presentation.

Disclaimer

Ser Educacional SA published this content on 26 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2021 04:36:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SER EDUCACIONAL S.A.
12:37aSER EDUCACIONAL S A  : Announces its 4Q20 Results
PU
02/01SER EDUCACIONAL S A  : Notice to the Market - Closing of the Acquisition of Soci..
PU
01/21SER EDUCACIONAL S A  : Material Fact - Share Buyback Program
PU
01/15SER EDUCACIONAL S A  : Notice to the Shareholders - Estimated date for the Compa..
PU
01/15SER EDUCACIONAL S A  : Notice to the Shareholders - Interest on equity
PU
01/13SER EDUCACIONAL S A  : Material Fact - IBRM, Ritter and FADERGS Options
PU
2020SER EDUCACIONAL S A  : Notice to the Market - Lengthening of the Debt Maturity o..
PU
2020SER EDUCACIONAL S A  : Notice to the Shareholders - Interest on equity
PU
2020SER EDUCACIONAL S A  : Minutes of Board of Directors’ Meeting - Payment of ..
PU
2020SER EDUCACIONAL S A  : Material Fact - Call Option Exercise ASPEC and SOCEC and ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 247 M 221 M 221 M
Net income 2020 87,9 M 15,6 M 15,6 M
Net Debt 2020 546 M 96,7 M 96,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 15,8x
Yield 2020 2,92%
Capitalization 1 515 M 269 M 268 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,65x
EV / Sales 2021 1,68x
Nbr of Employees 7 100
Free-Float 42,6%
Chart SER EDUCACIONAL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Ser Educacional S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SER EDUCACIONAL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 21,18 BRL
Last Close Price 11,77 BRL
Spread / Highest target 129%
Spread / Average Target 79,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jânyo Janguiê Bezerra Diniz Chief Executive Officer & Director
João Albérico Porto de Aguiar Chief Financial Officer
José Janguiê Bezerra Diniz Chairman
Adriano Azevedo Chief Operations Officer
Flávio César Maia Luz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SER EDUCACIONAL S.A.-24.65%276
TAL EDUCATION GROUP-14.59%41 987
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.-16.20%29 587
GSX TECHEDU INC.34.40%22 704
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.18.85%5 100
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.95%4 296
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ