Ser Educacional S A : Notice to the Market - Condor Insider Live

Recife, April 23, 2021, Ser Educacional (B3 SEER3), one of the largest private education groups in Brazil and the leader in the Northeast and North regions, pursuant to the provisions of official note 7/2020-CVM-SEP, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general the participation of Company's Executive Board member Mr. Rodrigo Alves, IRO, in the online event 'Grandes Encontros', organized by Condor Insider, which will be broadcast on Condor Insider's YouTube profile.
The live will take place on April, 26, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. BRT, and it can be accessed through the link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCA9QvRoLepiHu7v0MwB0fGw.
Ser Educacional also takes the opportunity to invite the market in general to participate in this event.
Investor Relations Contact:
Rodrigo de Macedo Alves and Geraldo Soares de Oliveira Júnior
Phone: +55 (11) 2769 3223 | E-mail: ri@sereducacional.com| www.sereducacional.com/ir
Media Relations
Silvia Fragoso | (+55 81) 3413-4643 | silvia.fragoso@sereducacional.com
Loures Consultoria
ABOUT GRUPO SER EDUCACIONAL
Ludmilla Gutierrez | ludmilla.gutierrez@loures.com.br
Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Recife, Grupo Ser Educacional (B3 SEER3) is one of the largest private education groups in Brazil and the leader in the Northeast and North regions in terms of number of students enrolled. It offers undergraduate, graduate, vocational and distance learning courses in 26 states and the Federal District, with a consolidated base of approximately 191,200 students. The Company operates under the following brands: UNINASSAU, UNINASSAU - Centro Universitário Maurício de Nassau, UNINABUCO - Centro Universitário Joaquim Nabuco, Faculdades UNINABUCO, Escolas Técnicas Joaquim Nabuco e Maurício de Nassau, UNIVERITAS/UNG, UNAMA - Universidade da Amazônia e Faculdade da Amazônia, UNIVERITAS - Centro Universitário Universus Veritas, Faculdades UNIVERITAS, UNINORTE - Centro Universitário do Norte, Centro Universitário de Ciências Biomédicas de Cacoal - UNIFACIMED, UNIJUAZEIRO - Centro Universitário de Juazeiro do Norte and Sociedade Educacional de Rondônia - UNESC.
