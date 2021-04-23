Ser Educacional S A : Notice to the Market - Condor Insider Live

Notice to the market

Recife, April 23, 2021, Ser Educacional (B3 SEER3), one of the largest private education groups in Brazil and the leader in the Northeast and North regions, pursuant to the provisions of official note 7/2020-CVM-SEP, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general the participation of Company's Executive Board member Mr. Rodrigo Alves, IRO, in the online event 'Grandes Encontros', organized by Condor Insider, which will be broadcast on Condor Insider's YouTube profile.

The live will take place on April, 26, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. BRT, and it can be accessed through the link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCA9QvRoLepiHu7v0MwB0fGw.

Ser Educacional also takes the opportunity to invite the market in general to participate in this event.

