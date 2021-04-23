Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Ser Educacional S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SEER3   BRSEERACNOR5

SER EDUCACIONAL S.A.

(SEER3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ser Educacional S A : Notice to the Market - Condor Insider Live

04/23/2021 | 05:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notice to the market

Recife, April 23, 2021, Ser Educacional (B3 SEER3), one of the largest private education groups in Brazil and the leader in the Northeast and North regions, pursuant to the provisions of official note 7/2020-CVM-SEP, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general the participation of Company's Executive Board member Mr. Rodrigo Alves, IRO, in the online event 'Grandes Encontros', organized by Condor Insider, which will be broadcast on Condor Insider's YouTube profile.

The live will take place on April, 26, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. BRT, and it can be accessed through the link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCA9QvRoLepiHu7v0MwB0fGw.

Ser Educacional also takes the opportunity to invite the market in general to participate in this event.

Click here to access the document.

Rodrigo de Macedo Alves
Investor Relations Officer

Investor Relations Contact:
Rodrigo de Macedo Alves and Geraldo Soares de Oliveira Júnior
Phone: +55 (11) 2769 3223 | E-mail: ri@sereducacional.com| www.sereducacional.com/ir

Media Relations
Silvia Fragoso | (+55 81) 3413-4643 | silvia.fragoso@sereducacional.com

Loures Consultoria
Ludmilla Gutierrez | ludmilla.gutierrez@loures.com.br

ABOUT GRUPO SER EDUCACIONAL
Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Recife, Grupo Ser Educacional (B3 SEER3) is one of the largest private education groups in Brazil and the leader in the Northeast and North regions in terms of number of students enrolled. It offers undergraduate, graduate, vocational and distance learning courses in 26 states and the Federal District, with a consolidated base of approximately 191,200 students. The Company operates under the following brands: UNINASSAU, UNINASSAU - Centro Universitário Maurício de Nassau, UNINABUCO - Centro Universitário Joaquim Nabuco, Faculdades UNINABUCO, Escolas Técnicas Joaquim Nabuco e Maurício de Nassau, UNIVERITAS/UNG, UNAMA - Universidade da Amazônia e Faculdade da Amazônia, UNIVERITAS - Centro Universitário Universus Veritas, Faculdades UNIVERITAS, UNINORTE - Centro Universitário do Norte, Centro Universitário de Ciências Biomédicas de Cacoal - UNIFACIMED, UNIJUAZEIRO - Centro Universitário de Juazeiro do Norte and Sociedade Educacional de Rondônia - UNESC.

Disclaimer

Ser Educacional SA published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 21:17:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SER EDUCACIONAL S.A.
05:18pSER EDUCACIONAL S A  : Notice to the Market - Condor Insider Live
PU
04/04SER EDUCACIONAL S A  : Notice to the Market - Closing of the Acquisition of Inst..
PU
03/25SER EDUCACIONAL S A  : Announces its 4Q20 Results
PU
02/01SER EDUCACIONAL S A  : Notice to the Market - Closing of the Acquisition of Soci..
PU
01/21SER EDUCACIONAL S A  : Material Fact - Share Buyback Program
PU
01/15SER EDUCACIONAL S A  : Notice to the Shareholders - Estimated date for the Compa..
PU
01/15SER EDUCACIONAL S A  : Notice to the Shareholders - Interest on equity
PU
01/13SER EDUCACIONAL S A  : Material Fact - IBRM, Ritter and FADERGS Options
PU
2020SER EDUCACIONAL S A  : Notice to the Market - Lengthening of the Debt Maturity o..
PU
2020SER EDUCACIONAL S A  : Notice to the Shareholders - Interest on equity
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 366 M 249 M 249 M
Net income 2021 99,9 M 18,2 M 18,2 M
Net Debt 2021 637 M 116 M 116 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,3x
Yield 2021 1,59%
Capitalization 1 729 M 314 M 316 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,73x
EV / Sales 2022 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 7 100
Free-Float 42,6%
Chart SER EDUCACIONAL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Ser Educacional S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SER EDUCACIONAL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 20,71 BRL
Last Close Price 13,43 BRL
Spread / Highest target 101%
Spread / Average Target 54,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jânyo Janguiê Bezerra Diniz Chief Executive Officer & Director
João Albérico Porto de Aguiar Chief Financial Officer
José Janguiê Bezerra Diniz Chairman
Adriano Azevedo Chief Operations Officer
Flávio César Maia Luz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SER EDUCACIONAL S.A.-14.02%314
TAL EDUCATION GROUP-13.80%37 005
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.-12.33%27 925
GSX TECHEDU INC.-47.98%6 850
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED19.54%5 138
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.18.43%5 123
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ