Ser Educacional S A : Reunião da Administração

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 04.986.320/0001-13
Company Registry (NIRE): 26.3.0001679-6
Publicly Held Company
Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting
Held on May 27, 2021
Date, Time and Place:On May 27, 2021, at 9:00 a.m., by conference call pursuant to article 16, paragraph 1, of the Bylaws of Ser Educacional S.A. ("Company").
Presiding Board:Mr. José Janguiê Bezerra Diniz - Chairman; and Ms. Nathalie Regnier Côrtes - Secretary.
Call Notice:The call notice was waived due to the presence of all the members of the Board of Directors, pursuant to paragraph 5 of article 16 of the Company's Bylaws.
Attendance:All the members of the Board of Directors, via conference call, as permitted by article 16, paragraph 1 of the Company's Bylaws.
Minutes in Summary Form:These minutes were drawn up in summary form, as authorized by paragraph 1 of article 130 of Brazilian Corporate Law.
Agenda: To examine, discuss and vote, in accordance with article 16, "u" and "y" of the Company's Bylaws, on:
the acquisition, by 3L Tecnologias Educacionais e Soluções Digitais S.A. ("3L Digital"), a Company's subsidiary, of shares representing 100% of the share capital of Sociedade Técnica Educacional da Lapa S.A. ("FAEL"), supporting entity of Faculdade Educacional da Lapa - FAEL, for the base acquisition price of two hundred and eighty million Brazilian reais (R$ 280,000,000.00), subject to adjustment related to FAEL's working capital and net debt, as well as the earn- out payment of up to seventeen million, five hundred thousand Brazilian reais (R$17,500,000.00) conditioned on the achievement of certain performance targets by FAEL, pursuant to the Agreement for the Assignment and Transfer of Shares and Other Covenants (Agreement ("Assignment Agreement") to be entered into with Vanta Education Holdings Limited and Luiz Borges da Silveira Filho (the "Acquisition");
authorization for the Company to enter into the Assignment Agreement as guarantor of 3L Digital, being responsible for the timely and full compliance with the obligations set forth in the Assignment Agreement, as applicable; and
the authorization for the Company's Executive Board to perform all acts necessary for the effective implementation of the Acquisition, including, but not limited to, the practice of all closing acts provided for in the Assignment Agreement.
Resolutions Taken by Unanimous Vote: By unanimous vote of the attending members of the Board of Directors, the following resolutions were taken, without reservations:
approve the FAEL's Acquisition by 3L Digital, for the base acquisition price of two hundred and eighty million Brazilian reais (R$ 280,000,000.00), subject to adjustment related to FAEL's working capital and net debt, as well as the earn- out payment of up to seventeen million, five hundred thousand reais (R$17,500,000.00) subject to the achievement of certain performance targets by FAEL, pursuant to the Assignment Agreement;
authorize the Company to enter into the Assignment Agreement, as guarantor of 3L Digital; and
authorize the Company's Executive Board and/or its attorneys-in-fact specially appointed to perform any and all acts necessary for the effective implementation of the Acquisition, including, but not limited to, the practice of all closing acts provided for in the Assignment Agreement.
Closure and Drawing up of these Minutes:There being no further business to discuss, the Chairman offered the floor to anyone who intended to speak and, as no one did, the meeting was adjourned for the time necessary to draw up these minutes, which were then read, approved and subsequently were signed by all the Board members, who attended the meeting via conference call.
