Ser Educacional S A : Reunião da Administração

SER EDUCACIONAL S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 04.986.320/0001-13

Company Registry (NIRE): 26.3.0001679-6

Publicly Held Company

Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting

Held on May 27, 2021

Date, Time and Place:On May 27, 2021, at 9:00 a.m., by conference call pursuant to article 16, paragraph 1, of the Bylaws of Ser Educacional S.A. ("Company").

Presiding Board:Mr. José Janguiê Bezerra Diniz - Chairman; and Ms. Nathalie Regnier Côrtes - Secretary.

Call Notice:The call notice was waived due to the presence of all the members of the Board of Directors, pursuant to paragraph 5 of article 16 of the Company's Bylaws.

Attendance:All the members of the Board of Directors, via conference call, as permitted by article 16, paragraph 1 of the Company's Bylaws.

Minutes in Summary Form:These minutes were drawn up in summary form, as authorized by paragraph 1 of article 130 of Brazilian Corporate Law.

Agenda: To examine, discuss and vote, in accordance with article 16, "u" and "y" of the Company's Bylaws, on: