For immediate release

15 September 2022

Serabi Gold Plc

(“Serabi” or the “Company”)

Change of auditor

Serabi Gold plc (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), the Brazilian-focused gold mining and development company, announces that, following a competitive tender process, the Board of Directors (the “Board”) has approved the appointment of PKF Littlejohn LLP ("PKF") as auditor of the Company for the financial year ending 31 December 2022.

A resolution to re-appoint PKF as the Company's auditor will be put to the Company's next General Meeting of shareholders.

The Company also advises that it has appointed KPMG Auditores Independentes Ltda (“KPMG”) to undertake the statutory audits of its Brazilian subsidiaries for the financial year ending 31 December 2022. KPMG replace BDO RCS Auditores Independentes (“BDO Brazil”).

The Board would like to take this opportunity to thank its previous auditors, BDO LLP and BDO Brazil, for their services to the Company.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK Domestic Law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. The person who arranged the release of this statement on behalf of the Company was Clive Line, Director.

Enquiries:

Serabi Gold plc Michael Hodgson Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830 Chief Executive Mobile: +44 (0)7799 473621 Clive Line Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830 Finance Director Mobile: +44 (0)7710 151692 Email: contact@serabigold.com Website: www.serabigold.com Beaumont Cornish Limited



Nominated Adviser and Financial Adviser Roland Cornish / Michael Cornish Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396 Peel Hunt LLP



Joint UK Broker Ross Allister / Alexander Allen Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 9000 Tamesis Partners LLP



Joint UK Broker Charlie Bendon / Richard Greenfield Tel: +44 (0)20 3882 2868 Camarco



Financial PR Gordon Poole / Emily Hall Tel: +44(0) 20 3757 4980

Copies of this release are available from the Company’s website at www.serabigold.com .

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, nor any other securities regulatory authority, has approved or disapproved of the contents of this announcement.

ENDS