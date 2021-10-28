For immediate release
28 October 2021
Serabi Gold Plc
("Serabi" or the "Company")
Director / PDMR Shareholding
Serabi Gold announces that it was informed on 27 October 2021 that on the same date, Mike Hodgson and Clive Line, directors of the Company, acquired ordinary shares of 10p in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as follows:
|
Director
|
Purchase
|
|
Shares
|
Total
|
% Shareholding
|
|
price of
|
|
purchased
|
Shareholding
|
in the issued
|
|
Shares
|
|
|
following the
|
share capital
|
|
|
|
|
purchase of
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mike Hodgson
|
70.44
|
|
48,000
|
70,066
|
0.09%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Clive Line
|
70.43
|
|
35,000
|
73,332
|
0.10%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Enquiries:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Serabi Gold plc
|
|
|
|
|
|
Michael Hodgson
|
|
|
Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830
|
Chief Executive
|
|
|
Mobile: +44 (0)7799 473621
|
Clive Line
|
|
|
Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830
|
Finance Director
|
|
|
Mobile: +44 (0)7710 151692
|
Email: contact@serabigold.com
|
|
|
|
Website: www.serabigold.com
|
|
|
|
Beaumont Cornish Limited
|
|
|
|
Nominated Adviser and Financial Adviser
|
|
|
Roland Cornish / Michael Cornish
|
Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396
|
Peel Hunt LLP
|
|
|
|
|
|
Joint UK Broker
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ross Allister / Alexander Allen
|
Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 9000
|
Tamesis Partners LLP
|
|
|
|
Joint UK Broker
|
|
|
|
|
|
Charlie Bendon / Richard Greenfield
|
Tel: +44 (0)20 3882 2868
|
Camarco
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial PR
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gordon Poole / Nick Hennis
|
Tel: +44(0) 20 3757 4980
Copies of this announcement are available from the Company's website at www.serabigold.com.
Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, nor any other securities regulatory authority, has approved or disapproved of the contents of this announcement.
The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulations, provides further detail in respect of the transaction as described above.
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person
|
|
closely associated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
|
1. Mike Hodgson
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. Clive Line
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Reason for notification
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Position / status
|
|
1. Chief Executive Officer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. Finance Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Initial notification
|
|
Initial
|
|
|
|
|
/Amendment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
|
|
platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
|
Serabi Gold plc
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
LEI
|
|
213800LTYC1HF9RTUE37
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
|
|
instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where
|
|
transactions have been conducted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Description of the financial
|
|
Ordinary Shares of 10p each in Serabi Gold plc
|
|
instrument, type of
|
|
("Ordinary Shares")
|
|
|
|
|
instrument
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Identification code
|
|
ISIN GB00BG5NDX91
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Purchase of Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price(s) and volumes(s)
|
|
Ordinary Shares purchased:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Director
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volumes(s)
|
|
|
|
|
Mike Hodgson
|
|
£0.7044
|
48,000
|
|
|
|
|
Clive Line
|
|
£0.7043
|
35,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
|
Ordinary Shares purchased:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Director
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volumes(s)
|
|
|
|
|
Mike Hodgson
|
|
£0.7044
|
48,000
|
|
|
|
|
Clive Line
|
|
£0.7043
|
35,000
|
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
|
27 October 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
|
London Stock Exchange
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
XLON
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
Serabi Gold plc published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2021 06:20:01 UTC.