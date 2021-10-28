For immediate release

28 October 2021

Serabi Gold Plc

("Serabi" or the "Company")

Director / PDMR Shareholding

Serabi Gold announces that it was informed on 27 October 2021 that on the same date, Mike Hodgson and Clive Line, directors of the Company, acquired ordinary shares of 10p in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as follows:

Director Purchase Shares Total % Shareholding price of purchased Shareholding in the issued Shares following the share capital purchase of Shares Mike Hodgson 70.44 48,000 70,066 0.09% Clive Line 70.43 35,000 73,332 0.10% Enquiries: Serabi Gold plc Michael Hodgson Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830 Chief Executive Mobile: +44 (0)7799 473621 Clive Line Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830 Finance Director Mobile: +44 (0)7710 151692 Email: contact@serabigold.com Website: www.serabigold.com Beaumont Cornish Limited Nominated Adviser and Financial Adviser Roland Cornish / Michael Cornish Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396 Peel Hunt LLP Joint UK Broker Ross Allister / Alexander Allen Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 9000 Tamesis Partners LLP Joint UK Broker Charlie Bendon / Richard Greenfield Tel: +44 (0)20 3882 2868 Camarco Financial PR Gordon Poole / Nick Hennis Tel: +44(0) 20 3757 4980

Copies of this announcement are available from the Company's website at www.serabigold.com.