Director / PDMR Shareholding

10/28/2021 | 02:21am EDT
For immediate release

28 October 2021

Serabi Gold Plc

("Serabi" or the "Company")

Director / PDMR Shareholding

Serabi Gold announces that it was informed on 27 October 2021 that on the same date, Mike Hodgson and Clive Line, directors of the Company, acquired ordinary shares of 10p in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as follows:

Director

Purchase

Shares

Total

% Shareholding

price of

purchased

Shareholding

in the issued

Shares

following the

share capital

purchase of

Shares

Mike Hodgson

70.44

48,000

70,066

0.09%

Clive Line

70.43

35,000

73,332

0.10%

Enquiries:

Serabi Gold plc

Michael Hodgson

Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830

Chief Executive

Mobile: +44 (0)7799 473621

Clive Line

Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830

Finance Director

Mobile: +44 (0)7710 151692

Email: contact@serabigold.com

Website: www.serabigold.com

Beaumont Cornish Limited

Nominated Adviser and Financial Adviser

Roland Cornish / Michael Cornish

Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396

Peel Hunt LLP

Joint UK Broker

Ross Allister / Alexander Allen

Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 9000

Tamesis Partners LLP

Joint UK Broker

Charlie Bendon / Richard Greenfield

Tel: +44 (0)20 3882 2868

Camarco

Financial PR

Gordon Poole / Nick Hennis

Tel: +44(0) 20 3757 4980

Copies of this announcement are available from the Company's website at www.serabigold.com.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, nor any other securities regulatory authority, has approved or disapproved of the contents of this announcement.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulations, provides further detail in respect of the transaction as described above.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person

closely associated

a)

Name

1. Mike Hodgson

2. Clive Line

2

Reason for notification

a)

Position / status

1. Chief Executive Officer

2. Finance Director

b)

Initial notification

Initial

/Amendment

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction

platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Serabi Gold plc

b)

LEI

213800LTYC1HF9RTUE37

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of

instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where

transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

Ordinary Shares of 10p each in Serabi Gold plc

instrument, type of

("Ordinary Shares")

instrument

Identification code

ISIN GB00BG5NDX91

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Ordinary Shares

Price(s) and volumes(s)

Ordinary Shares purchased:

Director

Price(s)

Volumes(s)

Mike Hodgson

£0.7044

48,000

Clive Line

£0.7043

35,000

d)

Aggregated information

Ordinary Shares purchased:

Director

Price(s)

Volumes(s)

Mike Hodgson

£0.7044

48,000

Clive Line

£0.7043

35,000

e)

Date of the transaction

27 October 2021

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

XLON

Disclaimer

Serabi Gold plc published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2021 06:20:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
