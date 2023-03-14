Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Serabi Gold plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SRB   GB00BG5NDX91

SERABI GOLD PLC

(SRB)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  12:35:00 2023-03-13 pm EDT
30.00 GBX    0.00%
03:01aMike Hodgson interview at PDAC
GL
03:01aMike Hodgson interview at PDAC
GL
03/13Serabi Gold plc - Directorate Change
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mike Hodgson interview at PDAC

03/14/2023 | 03:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For immediate release

14 March 2023

Serabi Gold Plc 
(“Serabi” or the “Company”)
PDAC Interview

Serabi Gold plc (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), the Brazilian-focused gold mining and development company, attended the Prospectors Developers Association of Canada (“PDAC”) which took place 5 to 8 March in Toronto.

PDAC provides the opportunity for management to present its plans to a wide range of institutional and retail investors. During the conference Mike Hodgson, CEO of Serabi, was interviewed by the International Investment Forum. This interview can be accessed using the following link: https://youtu.be/i7yetcIwpNw

Enquiries:

Serabi Gold plc 
Michael HodgsonTel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830
Chief ExecutiveMobile: +44 (0)7799 473621
  
Clive LineTel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830
Finance DirectorMobile: +44 (0)7710 151692
  
Email: contact@serabigold.com 
Website: www.serabigold.com 
  
Beaumont Cornish Limited
Nominated Adviser and Financial Adviser		 
Roland Cornish / Michael CornishTel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396
  
Peel Hunt LLP
Joint UK Broker		 
Ross Allister /Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 9000
  
Tamesis Partners LLP
Joint UK Broker		 
Charlie Bendon / Richard GreenfieldTel: +44 (0)20 3882 2868
  
Camarco        
Financial PR		 
Gordon Poole / Emily HallTel: +44(0) 20 3757 4980

A copy of this announcement is available from the Company’s website at www.serabigold.com

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, nor any other securities regulatory authority, has approved or disapproved of the contents of this announcement.

See www.serabigold.com for more information and follow us on twitter @Serabi_Gold

ENDS


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2023
All news about SERABI GOLD PLC
03:01aMike Hodgson interview at PDAC
GL
03:01aMike Hodgson interview at PDAC
GL
03/13Serabi Gold plc - Directorate Change
AQ
03/10Directorate change
GL
03/10Directorate change
AQ
03/10Serabi Gold plc Announces Resignation of Mr. Aquiles Alegria from the Board of Director..
CI
01/26SERABI GOLD plc - Directorate Changes
AQ
01/25Directorate change
GL
01/25Directorate change
AQ
01/25Serabi Gold plc Announces the Appointment of Carolina Margozzini as a Non-Executive Dir..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 60,1 M - -
Net income 2022 -0,90 M - -
Net cash 2022 2,45 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -30,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 27,6 M 27,6 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,42x
EV / Sales 2023 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 660
Free-Float 47,2%
Chart SERABI GOLD PLC
Duration : Period :
Serabi Gold plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SERABI GOLD PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,36 $
Average target price 0,91 $
Spread / Average Target 150%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Jonathan Hodgson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Clive Malcolm Line Finance Director, Secretary & Executive Director
Michael David Lynch-Bell Chairman
Helio Tavares General Manager-Operations & Projects
Hector Aquiles Alegria Olate Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SERABI GOLD PLC0.84%28
NEWMONT CORPORATION-4.41%33 496
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-5.17%28 044
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-8.17%20 743
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.5.77%18 370
POLYUS0.00%14 920