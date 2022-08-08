Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Serabi Gold plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SRB   GB00BG5NDX91

SERABI GOLD PLC

(SRB)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-08-05 am EDT
38.50 GBX   +2.67%
02:24aSERABI GOLD : Appointment of New Chairman
PU
02:01aDirectorate changes - Appointment of new Chairman
GL
02:00aDirectorate changes - Appointment of new Chairman
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Serabi Gold : Appointment of New Chairman

08/08/2022 | 02:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE 8 AUGUST 2022

SERABI GOLD plc ("Serabi" or "the Company")

Directorate Chnages

Serabi Gold plc (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), the Brazilian-focused gold mining and development company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Michael Lynch-Bell as a Non-executive Director and Chairman with immediate effect. The Company also announces that Mr Bañados, who has acted as Non-executive Chairman since June 2020, will continue in office as a Non-executive director.

Mr Lynch-Bell spent a 38-year career with Ernst & Young ("EY"), having led its Global Oil and Gas, UK IPO and Global Oil and Gas and Mining transaction advisory practices. He was a member of EY's assurance Practice from 1974 to 1996, when he transferred to the Transaction Advisory Practice. He was also UK Alumni sponsor and a member of the firm's Europe, Middle East, India, and Africa and Global Advisory Councils. He retired from EY as a partner in 2012 and continued as a consultant to the firm until November 2013. Mr Lynch-Bell is a non-executive director of London-listed Gem Diamonds Limited, independent non-executive chairman of ASX-listed Little Green Pharma and independent non-executive director of JSE-listed Barloworld Limited.

Mr Lynch-Bell will be appointed as Chair of the Audit Committee and also serve on the Remuneration Committee.

Mr Lynch-Bell (FCA) graduated with a BA Hons Economics and Accountancy (University of Sheffield) and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

Mr Eduardo Rosselot, who has served as a Director of Serabi since October 2012 is standing down from the Board. Mr Rosselot was one of two representatives on the Board, alongside Mr Bañados, appointed by Fratelli Investments Limited. Fratelli are not seeking to replace Mr Rosselot and will only have one representative appointed to the Board.

Mike Hodgson, CEO of Serabi commented:

"I am delighted to have Michael join the Board of Directors of the Company as Non-executive Chairman. He brings a wealth of international mining experience to Serabi and will provide significant insight in his role as independent Chairman. . I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Eduardo for his ten years of service on the Board.

He has visited the operations on many occasions over this time and provided valuable technical input. Whilst he is standing down from the Board, I am pleased that we will be able to continue to call on his services and support in the future"

Michael Lynch-Bell commented:

"I am very pleased to take on this role with Serabi as the Company moves into the next exciting phase of its development with the ongoing development of Coringa and advancing the many opportunities that its exploration tenements present."

Further AIM Disclosures on Mr. Lynch-Bell

As required under Schedule Two, paragraph (g) (i)-(viii) of the AIM Rules for Companies, further disclosures on Mr. Lynch-Bell are as follows.

MichaelDavid Lynch-Bell,aged 69, has held the following directorships and/or partnerships in the past five years:

SERABI GOLD PLC

The Long Barn, Cobham Park Road, Downside, Surrey KT11 3NE

This document is not intended to and does

t +44 (0)20 7246 6830 f +44 (0)20 7246

6831 e contact@serabigold.com www.serabigold.com

not amount to an invitation or inducement to

Registered Office 66 Lincoln's Inn Fields,

London, WC2A 3LH Company Number 5131528

subscribe for shares in Serabi Gold plc

PRESS RELEASE 8 AUGUST 2022

SERABI GOLD plc ("Serabi" or "the Company")

Current directorships and/or partnerships

Past directorships and/or partnerships

Barloworld Limited

Kaz Minerals Limited

Barloworld Holdings Limited

Lenta IPJSC (f.k.a Lenta plc)

Gem Diamonds Limited

Little Green Pharma Ltd

Private

Private

Lanka Ocean Partnership

ActionAid International

Lanka Ocean Properties (Private) Limited

ActionAid International Africa

LGHH Corp

Exoro Energy International Limited

Ranjith Property Developers (Private) Limited

Lynch-Bell Resources Limited

St Pancras Chambers Residents Association Limited

Seven Energy International Limited

The Orchid Children's Trust

Twenty First Century Legacy Limited

Whitfield P18 LLP

Mr. Lynch-Bell holds no ordinary shares in the Company.

Mr. Lynch-Bell was formerly a non-executive director of Seven Energy International Limited, a Mauritian registered company with a UK establishment, Exoro Energy International Limited (together "Seven"). Seven was a private, Nigerian focused integrated oil and gas company. Seven agreed to sell its principal assets and restructure its debts in November 2019. English and Mauritian administrators were appointed on 13 November 2019 to implement the transfer of Seven's business and assets to a purchaser and provide continuity of the business operations. The appointment of administrators was part of an agreed creditor restructuring of Seven's debt facilities. The administration ended on 12 May 2021. The net deficit to the secured and unsecured creditors who were also members of the company amounted in aggregate to approximately £518million.

There is no further information on Mr. Lynch-Bell required to be disclosed under Schedule Two, paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies.

.

SERABI GOLD PLC

The Long Barn, Cobham Park Road, Downside, Surrey KT11 3NE

This document is not intended to and does

t +44 (0)20 7246 6830 f +44 (0)20 7246

6831 e contact@serabigold.com www.serabigold.com

not amount to an invitation or inducement to

Registered Office 66 Lincoln's Inn Fields,

London, WC2A 3LH Company Number 5131528

subscribe for shares in Serabi Gold plc

PRESS RELEASE 8 AUGUST 2022

SERABI GOLD plc ("Serabi" or "the Company")

Enquiries

SERABI GOLD plc

Michael Hodgson

t +44 (0)20 7246 6830

PEEL HUNT LLP

Chief Executive

m +44 (0)7799 473621

Joint UK Broker

Ross Allister / Alexander Allen

t +44 (0)20 7418 9000

Clive Line

t +44 (0)20 7246 6830

Finance Director

m +44 (0)7710 151692

TAMESIS PARTNERS LLP

Joint UK Broker

e contact@serabigold.com

Charlie Bendon/ Richard Greenfield t +44 (0)20 3882 2868

www.serabigold.com

CAMARCO

Financial PR

BEAUMONT CORNISH Limited

Gordon Poole / Emily Hall

t +44 (0)20 3757 4980

Nominated Adviser & Financial Adviser

Roland Cornish / Michael Cornish t +44 (0)20 7628 3396

Copies of this announcement are available from the

Company's website at www.serabigold.com.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, nor any other securities regulatory authority, has approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release

See www.serabigold.comfor more information and follow us on twitter @Serabi_Gold

SERABI GOLD PLC

The Long Barn, Cobham Park Road, Downside, Surrey KT11 3NE

This document is not intended to and does

t +44 (0)20 7246 6830 f +44 (0)20 7246

6831 e contact@serabigold.com www.serabigold.com

not amount to an invitation or inducement to

Registered Office 66 Lincoln's Inn Fields,

London, WC2A 3LH Company Number 5131528

subscribe for shares in Serabi Gold plc

Disclaimer

Serabi Gold plc published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2022 06:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SERABI GOLD PLC
02:24aSERABI GOLD : Appointment of New Chairman
PU
02:01aDirectorate changes - Appointment of new Chairman
GL
02:00aDirectorate changes - Appointment of new Chairman
AQ
08/01Holding(s) in Company
GL
08/01Holding(s) in Company
GL
07/13Serabi Gold's Q2 Gold Production Down Year Over Year But On Track To Meet 2022 Guidance
MT
07/13Second quarter 2022 operational review
GL
07/13Second quarter 2022 operational review
GL
07/13Serabi Gold plc Reports Production Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months of 202..
CI
07/06Serabi Gold plc - Drilling confirms new Porphyry discovery at Matilda
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 58,3 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 5,85 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 35,1 M 35,1 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,70x
EV / Sales 2023 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 660
Free-Float 47,2%
Chart SERABI GOLD PLC
Duration : Period :
Serabi Gold plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SERABI GOLD PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,46 $
Average target price 1,10 $
Spread / Average Target 138%
Managers and Directors
Michael Jonathan Hodgson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Clive Malcolm Line Finance Director, Secretary & Executive Director
Nicolas Bañados Lyon Non-Executive Chairman
Helio Tavares General Manager-Operations & Projects
Hector Aquiles Alegria Olate Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SERABI GOLD PLC-31.86%35
NEWMONT CORPORATION-27.81%35 533
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-16.13%27 592
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-18.22%19 795
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-35.94%18 726
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-19.64%15 220