    SRB   GB00BG5NDX91

SERABI GOLD PLC

(SRB)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:59:34 2023-06-07 am EDT
26.02 GBX   -2.74%
09:18aSerabi Gold hails gold find in Palito mine, northern Brazil
AN
07:13aSerabi Gold Provides Exploration Update From Palito Mine
MT
02:01aPalito Brownfield Exploration Update
GL
Serabi Gold hails gold find in Palito mine, northern Brazil

06/07/2023 | 09:18am EDT
Serabi Gold PLC - Brazil-focused gold mining and development company - Finds 44.75 grammes of gold per tonne from 337.85 metres at G3 vein in Palito mine in Tapajos region of Para state in northern Brazil. Chief Executive Officer Mike Hodgson says: "Underground drilling at the Palito Mine continues to deliver excellent results," adding "in 2023 we plan to complete the drilling of the northwest extension of the G3 Vein".

Current stock price: 26.02 pence, down 2.7% on Wednesday

12-month change: down 45%

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.14% 5.257 Delayed Quote.-6.88%
SERABI GOLD PLC -2.74% 26.0168 Delayed Quote.-10.08%
