Serabi Gold hails gold find in Palito mine, northern Brazil

Serabi Gold PLC - Brazil-focused gold mining and development company - Finds 44.75 grammes of gold per tonne from 337.85 metres at G3 vein in Palito mine in Tapajos region of Para state in northern Brazil. Chief Executive Officer Mike Hodgson says: "Underground drilling at the Palito Mine continues to deliver excellent results," adding "in 2023 we plan to complete the drilling of the northwest extension of the G3 Vein".

Current stock price: 26.02 pence, down 2.7% on Wednesday

12-month change: down 45%

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.