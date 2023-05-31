Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Serabi Gold plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SRB   GB00BG5NDX91

SERABI GOLD PLC

(SRB)
  
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:27 2023-05-31 am EDT
27.25 GBX   -0.18%
01:32pSerabi Gold sees first-quarter revenue rise but profit dips
AN
07:08aSerabi Gold's Q1 Profit Drops, Revenue Grows
MT
02:02aEarnings Flash (SRB.L) SERABI GOLD Posts Q1 Revenue $13.4M
MT
Serabi Gold sees first-quarter revenue rise but profit dips

05/31/2023 | 01:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Serabi Gold PLC - Brazil-focused gold mining and development company - Reports a pretax profit of USD1.5 million in three months ended March 31, down 15% from USD1.7 million the year prior. Revenue in the quarter climbs 4.3% to USD13.4 million from USD12.9 million as average gold price received rises to USD1,892 from USD1,844 year-on-year. Gold production in the quarter total 8,055 ounces. As a result, says company is on schedule for its 2023 annual production guidance of between 33,500 ounces and 35,000 ounces.

Current stock price: 27.25 pence

12-month change: down 39%

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.09% 5.4149 Delayed Quote.-5.16%
SERABI GOLD PLC -0.18% 27.25 Delayed Quote.-8.24%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 68,1 M - -
Net income 2023 3,00 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3,60 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,15x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 25,6 M 25,6 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,43x
EV / Sales 2024 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 646
Free-Float 47,2%
Technical analysis trends SERABI GOLD PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,34 $
Average target price 0,93 $
Spread / Average Target 176%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Jonathan Hodgson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Clive Malcolm Line Finance Director, Secretary & Executive Director
Michael David Lynch-Bell Chairman
Helio Tavares General Manager-Operations & Projects
Deborah Jane Gudgeon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SERABI GOLD PLC-8.24%26
NEWMONT CORPORATION-14.41%32 107
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-0.73%29 431
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-1.89%24 811
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.13.40%19 979
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED24.47%14 919
