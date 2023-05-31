Serabi Gold sees first-quarter revenue rise but profit dips

Serabi Gold PLC - Brazil-focused gold mining and development company - Reports a pretax profit of USD1.5 million in three months ended March 31, down 15% from USD1.7 million the year prior. Revenue in the quarter climbs 4.3% to USD13.4 million from USD12.9 million as average gold price received rises to USD1,892 from USD1,844 year-on-year. Gold production in the quarter total 8,055 ounces. As a result, says company is on schedule for its 2023 annual production guidance of between 33,500 ounces and 35,000 ounces.

Current stock price: 27.25 pence

12-month change: down 39%

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

