Serabi Gold PLC - Brazilian-focused gold mining and development company - Pretax profit in the first half of 2023 doubles to USD5.1 million from USD2.5 million a year prior. Revenue falls 2.2% to USD30.5 million from USD31.2 million. However, cost of sales decrease 11% to USD20.7 million from USD23.3 million. Total costs contract 12% to USD23.1 million from USD26.2 million. Looking ahead, Serabi says: "The most recent plans assume that during 2023 the group will continue gold production from its Palito complex operation as well as increase production from the Coringa mine and will be able to increase gold production to exceed the levels of 2022. "
Current stock price: 24.70 pence, closed up 9.8% on Thursday
12-month change: down 20%
By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter
Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com
Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.