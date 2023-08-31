Serabi Gold plc is a United Kingdom-based gold mining and development company. The Company is focused on the evaluation and development of gold projects in Brazil. The Company's projects include Palito Gold Mine, Sao Chico Gold Mine, Coringa Gold Project, and Tapajos Regional Exploration, and Jardim do Ouro District. The Company's Palito Gold Mine Project is located in the Tapajos region, in the southwest of the State of Para in northern Brazil. The Sao Chico Gold Mine Project is located approximately 30 kilometers to the southwest of the Palito mine and accessed by road from Palito along the Transgarimpeiro Highway through the town of Jardim do Ouro. The Company is developing the Coringa Gold Project, which is also located in the Tapajos region. Coringa Gold Project is located in north-central Brazil, in the State of Para, 70 kilometers southeast of the city of Novo Progresso. The Tapajos Regional Exploration of Brazil covers an area of 100,000 square kilometers (km2).

Sector Gold