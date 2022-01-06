Log in
    SRB   GB00BG5NDX91

SERABI GOLD PLC

(SRB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Serabi interviewed by BRR Media to discuss high grade exploration drilling results at Palito, as well as Coringa progress

01/06/2022 | 02:01am EST
For immediate release

6 January 2022

Serabi Gold plc
(“Serabi” or the “Company”)

Serabi interviewed by BRR Media to discuss high grade exploration drilling results at Palito, as well as Coringa progress

Serabi Gold plc (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), the Brazilian-focused gold mining and development company, advise that Mike Hodgson, CEO of Serabi, has conducted an interview with BRR Media. The interview discusses the recently announced surface and underground exploration drill results into the Chico da Santa (“CDS”) sector and the first results into the newly discovered Pele sector at the Palito Gold Mine. Progress at the Company’s Coringa Gold Project is also discussed.

The interview can be accessed using the following link - https://www.brrmedia.co.uk/broadcasts-embed/61d578fe4f0a66712380e487/?popup=true

Interview Highlights

  • Highly encouraging exploration drill results from surface and underground drilling into the known veins in the CDS sector, as well as neighbouring lodes in the newly identified Pele sector to the east. Multiple high grade intercepts as high as 76 g/t gold have been recorded (see news release 5 January 2022).

  • A discussion on operational performance during 2021, including the much-improved grades from the Palito deposit compared to 2020. Production figures for the final quarter are being finalised but full year production will be in line with guidance.

  • Coringa progress update, as the main ramp into the Serra orebody closes in on the first of three veins anticipated to be intersected during January 2022.

  • Coringa permitting progress continues as planned. With the application for the installation license having been submitted in September 2021, the Company anticipates approval in late Q1/early Q2 2022, with construction planned to commence early Q3.

The person who arranged for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company was Clive Line, Director.

Enquiries:

Serabi Gold plc 
Michael HodgsonTel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830
Chief ExecutiveMobile: +44 (0)7799 473621
  
Clive LineTel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830
Finance DirectorMobile: +44 (0)7710 151692
  
Email: contact@serabigold.com 
Website: www.serabigold.com 
  
Beaumont Cornish Limited
Nominated Adviser and Financial Adviser		 
Roland Cornish / Michael CornishTel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396
  
Peel Hunt LLP
Joint UK Broker		 
Ross Allister / Alexander AllenTel: +44 (0)20 7418 9000
  
Tamesis Partners LLP
Joint UK Broker		 
Charlie Bendon / Richard GreenfieldTel: +44 (0)20 3882 2868
  
Camarco        
Financial PR		 
Gordon Poole / Emily HallTel: +44(0) 20 3757 4980

Copies of this announcement are available from the Company's website at www.serabigold.com.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, nor any other securities regulatory authority, has approved or disapproved of the contents of this announcement.

See www.serabigold.com for more information and follow us on twitter @Serabi_Gold

Qualified Persons Statement
The scientific and technical information contained within this announcement has been reviewed and approved by Michael Hodgson, a Director of the Company. Mr Hodgson is an Economic Geologist by training with over 26 years' experience in the mining industry. He holds a BSc (Hons) Geology, University of London, a MSc Mining Geology, University of Leicester and is a Fellow of the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining and a Chartered Engineer of the Engineering Council of UK, recognising him as both a Qualified Person for the purposes of Canadian National Instrument 43-101 and by the AIM Guidance Note on Mining and Oil & Gas Companies dated June 2009.

Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements in this announcement are, or may be deemed to be, forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are identiﬁed by their use of terms and phrases such as ‘‘believe’’, ‘‘could’’, “should” ‘‘envisage’’, ‘‘estimate’’, ‘‘intend’’, ‘‘may’’, ‘‘plan’’, ‘‘will’’ or the negative of those, variations, or comparable expressions, including references to assumptions. These forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but rather on the Directors’ current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company’s future growth, results of operations, performance, future capital and other expenditures (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof), competitive advantages, business prospects and opportunities. Such forward looking statements reﬂect the Directors’ current beliefs and assumptions and are based on information currently available to the Directors. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements including risks associated with vulnerability to general economic and business conditions, competition, environmental and other regulatory changes, actions by governmental authorities, the availability of capital markets, reliance on key personnel, uninsured and underinsured losses and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Although any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are based upon what the Directors believe to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with such forward looking statements.

ENDS

Attachment


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
