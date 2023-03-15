Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SSIT   GB00BKPG0138

SERAPHIM SPACE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(SSIT)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:41:31 2023-03-15 am EDT
43.58 GBX   +2.41%
Seraphim Space says has no ties with SVB, unaffected by collapse

03/15/2023 | 10:34am EDT
(Alliance News) - Seraphim Space Investment Trust PLC confirmed on Wednesday it "does not bank" with collapsed Sillicon Valley Bank, and neither does its investment manager, Seraphim Space Manager LLP.

The London-based space technology investment firm said eight portfolio companies use SVB as their primary banking provider, adding that it "does not anticipate that the recent SVB events will have any impact on the company's NAV."

Seraphim Space's statement comes after SVB, the 16th largest bank in the US, collapsed last week following a string of doomed financial investments.

Seraphim Space shares were up 4.8% at 44.60 pence in London on Wednesday afternoon.

By Sabrina Penty; Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

