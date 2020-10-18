Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  Serba Dinamik Holdings    SERBADK   MYL5279OO004

SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS

(SERBADK)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Serba Dinamik : Changes In Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 Of CA 2016) - Kumpulan Wang Persaraan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/18/2020 | 11:25pm EDT
NameKUMPULAN WANG PERSARAANAddressLevel 36, Integra Tower
The Intermark
348 Jalan Tun Razak
Kuala Lumpur
50400 Wilayah Persekutuan
Malaysia.Company No.KWAPACT6622007Nationality/Country of incorporationMalaysiaDescriptions (Class)Ordinary sharesCircumstances by reason of which change has occurredi. Acquisition of shares in open market by KWAP's Fund ManagerNature of interestDirect and Indirect InterestDirect (units)154,254,060Direct (%)4.575Indirect/deemed interest (units)28,596,610Indirect/deemed interest (%)0.848Total no of securities after change182,850,670Date of notice16 Oct 2020Date notice received by Listed Issuer16 Oct 2020

Disclaimer

Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd published this content on 16 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2020 03:24:06 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS
10/18SERBA DINAMIK : Changes In Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 Of CA 2016) - Kumpulan..
PU
10/18SERBA DINAMIK : Changes In Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 Of CA 2016) - Employee..
PU
10/18DEALINGS IN LISTED SECURITIES (CHAPT : Dealings Outside Closed Period
PU
10/18SERBA DINAMIK : Changes In Director's Interest (Section 219 Of CA 2016) - Dato' ..
PU
10/18SERBA DINAMIK : Changes In Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 Of CA 2016) - Dato' Dr..
PU
10/18SERBA DINAMIK : pushes ahead with tech expansion
PU
10/15SERBA DINAMIK : Changes In Director's Interest (Section 219 Of CA 2016) - Dato' ..
PU
10/14SERBA DINAMIK : Changes In Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 Of CA 2016) - Employee..
PU
10/14SERBA DINAMIK : Changes In Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 Of CA 2016) - Dato' Dr..
PU
10/14SERBA DINAMIK : Changes In Director's Interest (Section 219 Of CA 2016) - Dato' ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5 354 M 1 291 M 1 291 M
Net income 2020 574 M 138 M 138 M
Net Debt 2020 2 185 M 527 M 527 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,37x
Yield 2020 3,20%
Capitalization 5 361 M 1 292 M 1 293 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,41x
EV / Sales 2021 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 1 725
Free-Float 34,1%
Chart SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
Serba Dinamik Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 2,35 MYR
Last Close Price 1,59 MYR
Spread / Highest target 76,1%
Spread / Average Target 47,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mohammad Abdul Karim bin Abdullah Group CEO, Non-Independent Executive Director & MD
Mohamed Nor bin Abu Bakar Chairman
Azhan Azmi Chief Financial Officer
Kalaikovan Anthony Chief Technology Officer
Abdul Kadler bin Sahib Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS-27.73%1 292
WORLEY LIMITED-31.16%3 906
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING CO. LTD-38.62%2 991
SUBSEA 7 S.A.-31.70%2 280
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY-65.24%1 164
MULLEN GROUP LTD.0.97%693
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group