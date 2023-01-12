Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. Serba Dinamik Holdings
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SERBADK   MYL5279OO004

SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS

(SERBADK)
  Report
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  2022-12-22
0.0100 MYR   -.--%
02:20aSerba Dinamik : Corporate Governance Report 2022
PU
2022Serba Dinamik Holdings Berhad Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended September 30, 2022
CI
2022Serba Dinamik Holdings Berhad Announces Delay in Issuance of Annual Report for the Financial Year Ended 30 June 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Serba Dinamik : Corporate Governance Report 2022

01/12/2023 | 02:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

STOCK CODE

:

5279

COMPANY NAME

: Serba Dinamik Holdings Berhad

FINANCIAL YEAR

:

June 30, 2022

OUTLINE:

SECTION A - DISCLOSURE ON MALAYSIAN CODE ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Disclosures in this section are pursuant to Paragraph 15.25 of Bursa Malaysia Listing Requirements.

SECTION B - DISCLOSURES ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE PRACTICES PERSUANT CORPORATE GOVERNANCE GUIDELINES ISSUED BY BANK NEGARA MALAYSIA Disclosures in this section are pursuant to Appendix 4 (Corporate Governance Disclosures) of the Corporate Governance Guidelines issued by Bank Negara Malaysia. This section is only applicable for financial institutions or any other institutions that are listed on the Exchange that are required to comply with the above Guidelines.

1

SECTION A - DISCLOSURE ON MALAYSIAN CODE ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Disclosures in this section are pursuant to Paragraph 15.25 of Bursa Malaysia Listing Requirements.

Intended Outcome

Every company is headed by a board, which assumes responsibility for the company's leadership and is collectively responsible for meeting the objectives and goals of the company.

Practice 1.1

The board should set the company's strategic aims, ensure that the necessary resources are in place for the company to meet its objectives and review management performance. The board should set the company's values and standards, and ensure that its obligations to its shareholders and other stakeholders are understood and met.

Application

Explanation on application of the practice

: Applied

  • The Board is committed to high standards of corporate governance and strives to ensure that it is practiced throughout the Group as a fundamental part of discharging its responsibilities to protect and enhance shareholders' value and raise the performance of the Group.
    In addition, the Board is collectively responsible in promoting success of the Group in building an enduring and profitable business admired by customers and stakeholders whilst achieving strong returns for shareholders.
    The duties, powers and functions of the Board are governed by the Constitution of the Group, the Companies Act 2016, Main Market Listing Requirements ("MMLR") of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("Bursa Malaysia") and other regulatory guidelines and requirements that are in force.
    To ensure effective discharge of its functions, the Board entrusted on following responsibilities:
    1. to review, challenge, approve and monitor strategic business plan, which includes overall corporate strategy, marketing plan, human resources plan, information technology plan, financial plan, budget, regulations plan and risk management plan;
    2. to oversee conduct and performance of businesses and to determine whether the businesses are being properly managed;
    3. to identify principal risks and ensuring implementation of appropriate internal controls and risks mitigation to effectively monitor and manage these risks;
    4. To prepare for succession planning, including appointing, training, fixing remuneration of, and where appropriate, replacing senior management;

2

  1. to oversee development and implementation of a shareholder communication policy for the Group;
  2. to review adequacy and integrity of management information and internal controls systems, including systems for compliance with applicable laws, regulations, rules, directives, and guidelines; and
  3. to ensure that appropriate policies are in place, adopted effectively and are regularly reviewed in light of changing circumstances.

The Board also acknowledges importance of following:

  • Maintaining a sound system of internal control and a robust risk management practice for good corporate governance with objective of safeguarding shareholder's investment and the Group's assets.
    For this purpose, the Board has adopted a Risk Governance Framework; and
  • The need for effective Investor Relations and Communications with shareholders and to provide them with all relevant information affecting the Group.

The Board has established a number of Board Committees as follows:

  1. Audit & Risk Committee ("ARC"); and
  2. Nomination & Remuneration Committee ("NRC").

In discharging its duties and roles effectively, the Board is guided by the Board Charter, which defined principles and guidelines that are to be applied by the Board, whilst the Board Committees are guided by its respective terms of reference.

The Board Charter and the Terms of Reference for each Board Committee are accessible at the Group's website, and are subject for review from time to time to ensure that it is remain relevant and are up-to-date.

The Chairman of these various Board Committees will report to the Board the outcomes of the meetings.

Further to the above, the Group has adopted the Code of Conduct for directors & employees that seeks to ensure that they will act ethically in performing work or services for the Group.

Explanation for

:

departure

Large companies are required to complete the columns below. Non-large companies are encouraged to complete the columns below.

Measure:

3

Timeframe:

4

Intended Outcome

Every company is headed by a board, which assumes responsibility for the company's leadership and is collectively responsible for meeting the objectives and goals of the company.

Practice 1.2

A Chairman of the board who is responsible for instilling good corporate governance practices, leadership and effectiveness of the board is appointed.

Application

Explanation on application of the practice

Explanation for departure

: Applied

  • The roles and responsibilities of Chairman of the Board were clearly specified in the Board Charter.
    The Chairman of the Board is an Independent Non - Executive Director who is primarily responsible for orderly conduct and function of the Board and shall ensure its effectiveness on all aspects of its roles.
    In addition, the Chairman is responsible for representing the Board to shareholders and is responsible for ensuring integrity and effectiveness of governance process of the Group.
    The Chairman of the Board shall also act as Chairman at general meetings.

:

Large companies are required to complete the columns below. Non-large companies are encouraged to complete the columns below.

Measure:

Timeframe:

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd published this content on 12 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2023 07:19:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS
02:20aSerba Dinamik : Corporate Governance Report 2022
PU
2022Serba Dinamik Holdings Berhad Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Sept..
CI
2022Serba Dinamik Holdings Berhad Announces Delay in Issuance of Annual Report for the Fina..
CI
2022Serba Dinamik Holdings Berhad Announces Resignation of Encik Noor Azri Bin Dato' Sri No..
CI
2022Serba Dinamik Holdings Berhad Announces Resignation of Encik Noor Azri Bin Dato' Sri No..
CI
2022Serba Dinamik Holdings Berhad Announces Resignation of Noor Azri Bin Dato' Sri Noor Aze..
CI
2022Fitch Downgrades Serba Dinamik to 'D'; Withdraws Ratings
AQ
2022Serba Dinamik Holdings Berhad Announces the Resignation of Encik Azhan Bin Azmi as Chie..
CI
2022Serba Dinamik : bags “Best Oil & Gas and Most Sustainable Energy Company” Achi..
PU
2022Serba Dinamik Holdings Berhad Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30,..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 737 M 1 312 M 1 312 M
Net income 2021 -117 M -26,8 M -26,8 M
Net Debt 2021 3 479 M 796 M 796 M
P/E ratio 2021 -10,4x
Yield 2021 11,0%
Capitalization 37,1 M 8,49 M 8,49 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 1 725
Free-Float 55,0%
Chart SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
Serba Dinamik Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mohammad Abdul Karim bin Abdullah Group Chief Executive officer
Azhan Azmi Group Chief Financial Officer
Mohamed Farid bin Abu Hassan Non-Executive Chairman
Kalaikovan Anthony Chief Technology Officer
Siti Zaleha binti Sulaiman Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS0.00%8
WORLEY LIMITED-0.40%5 409
SUBSEA 7 S.A.0.27%3 295
TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.6.41%2 952
LIBERTY ENERGY INC.1.56%2 947
NEXTIER OILFIELD SOLUTIONS INC.4.00%2 325