Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  Serba Dinamik Holdings    SERBADK   MYL5279OO004

SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS

(SERBADK)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Serba Dinamik : Oil and gas still worth investing in

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/17/2020 | 11:25pm EDT

KUCHING:Despite the rise of many other energy sources, Serba Dinamik Holdings Berhad (SDHB) group chief executive officer Datuk Dr Ir Mohd Abdul Karim Abdullah is of the view that the oil and gas (O&G) industry will continue to be a viable industry over the next few decades.

'I often say that O&G will still be the main source of energy regardless of the emergence of many other energy sources,' he said on the Money Matters programme hosted by Zahir Kelvin Ong Abdullah on TV3 yesterday.

He noted that there were certainly arguments highlighting the issue of depleting resources, but countered that data had shown that numerous countries still had sufficient O&G reserves.

On the slump facing the O&G industry of late due to the Covid-19 pandemic and drop in demand, he was of the view that this was just an interim effect.

'It goes back to supply and demand theory; as supply increases and demand reduces, there will be some price volatility. Let us see how this develops as we move forward in the next few months.

'As a player who has been in the industry for more than 27 years, I am still optimistic and I still believe that this is an industry worth looking at and investing in,' asserted Mohd Abdul Karim.

On SDHB's recent RM1.47 billion contract from Future Digital Data Systems LLC (FDDS) in Abu Dhabi to build a data centre there, he explained that securing such projects over other competitors was very much about providing an innovative package to the customer as well as evidence of work done. He said that together with the data centre, and with numerous other elements which will follow later on, referring to innovation hub components such as a digital theme park and animated theme park.

He emphasised on taking a proactive approach and having confidence in oneself, daring to move forward and voice one's ideas and opinions.

'It has to come together with a strategic plan and approach on how to win the heart of our customer. What we did was proof of concept - evidence of what you say is very important,' he said.

Mohd Abdul Karim explained that before being awarded the contract and long before the Covid-19 pandemic, SDHB had brought the client into their operations in Malaysia to show them their completed projects and the concepts behind them.

'They were very impressed. With that, it put us ahead of our competitors who were bidding for the job as well,' he said.

During the interview, he said that both O&G and technology were vital sectors and should be equally prioritised. In saying this, he pointed out that Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) was one of the major contributors to the nation's growth to what it istoday.

When commenting on news of Petronas - which recently reported a loss after tax of RM21 billion - saying that dividend payout to the government this year would be dependent on whether the company could afford it, he noted that Petronas had been making billions in years prior and said it was a very strong entity in terms of its reserves.

'I believe Petronas is a veryresponsible company with astrong commitment to assistthe nation to be stable andreputable,' he said.

Disclaimer

Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd published this content on 13 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2020 03:24:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS
09/17SERBA DINAMIK : Oil and gas still worth investing in
PU
09/17SERBA DINAMIK : Changes In Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 Of CA 2016) - Employee..
PU
09/16SERBA DINAMIK : Changes In Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 Of CA 2016) - Employee..
PU
09/14SERBA DINAMIK : Changes In Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 Of CA 2016) - Employee..
PU
09/14SERBA DINAMIK : Changes In Director's Interest (Section 219 Of CA 2016) - Dato' ..
PU
09/14SERBA DINAMIK : Changes In Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 Of CA 2016) - Dato' Dr..
PU
09/13SERBA DINAMIK : Changes In Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 Of CA 2016) - Kumpulan..
PU
09/13SERBA DINAMIK : Changes In Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 Of CA 2016) - Employee..
PU
09/10SERBA DINAMIK : Changes In Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 Of CA 2016) - Employee..
PU
09/09SERBA DINAMIK : Changes In Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 Of CA 2016) - Employee..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5 354 M 1 297 M 1 297 M
Net income 2020 574 M 139 M 139 M
Net Debt 2020 2 185 M 530 M 530 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,1x
Yield 2020 2,96%
Capitalization 5 799 M 1 401 M 1 405 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,49x
EV / Sales 2021 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 1 725
Free-Float 34,4%
Chart SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
Serba Dinamik Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 2,35 MYR
Last Close Price 1,72 MYR
Spread / Highest target 62,8%
Spread / Average Target 36,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mohammad Abdul Karim bin Abdullah Group CEO, Non-Independent Executive Director & MD
Mohamed Nor bin Abu Bakar Chairman
Azhan Azmi Chief Financial Officer
Kalaikovan Anthony Chief Technology Officer
Abdul Kadler bin Sahib Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS-21.82%1 404
WORLEY LIMITED-37.95%3 629
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING CO. LTD-37.26%3 050
SUBSEA 7 S.A.-36.22%2 209
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY-58.74%1 435
LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC.-14.84%789
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group