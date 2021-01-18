Serba Dinamik : Operations & Maintenance ("O&M"), Information, Communication & Technology ("ICT") And Engineering, Procurement, Construction And Commissioning ("EPCC") Contracts Secured By The Subsidiaries Of Sdhb.

Type
AnnouncementSubject
OTHERSDescription
Serba Dinamik Holdings Berhad ('SDHB') - Operations & Maintenance ('O&M'), Information, Communication & Technology ('ICT') and Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Commissioning ('EPCC') contracts secured by the subsidiaries of SDHB.
Disclaimer
Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd published this content on 18 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2021 02:29:07 UTC