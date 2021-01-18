Log in
SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS

SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS

(SERBADK)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Serba Dinamik : Operations & Maintenance ("O&M"), Information, Communication & Technology ("ICT") And Engineering, Procurement, Construction And Commissioning ("EPCC") Contracts Secured By The Subsidiaries Of Sdhb.

01/18/2021 | 09:30pm EST
TypeAnnouncementSubjectOTHERS
DescriptionSerba Dinamik Holdings Berhad ('SDHB') - Operations & Maintenance ('O&M'), Information, Communication & Technology ('ICT') and Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Commissioning ('EPCC') contracts secured by the subsidiaries of SDHB.

Disclaimer

Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd published this content on 18 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2021 02:29:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 5 353 M 1 323 M 1 323 M
Net income 2020 573 M 142 M 142 M
Net Debt 2020 2 330 M 576 M 576 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,54x
Yield 2020 3,22%
Capitalization 5 464 M 1 349 M 1 350 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,46x
EV / Sales 2021 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 1 725
Free-Float 33,8%
Technical analysis trends SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 2,31 MYR
Last Close Price 1,62 MYR
Spread / Highest target 72,8%
Spread / Average Target 42,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mohammad Abdul Karim bin Abdullah Group CEO, Non-Independent Executive Director & MD
Mohamed Nor bin Abu Bakar Chairman
Azhan Azmi Chief Financial Officer
Kalaikovan Anthony Chief Technology Officer
Abdul Kadler bin Sahib Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS-7.95%1 378
WORLEY LIMITED10.10%5 107
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING CO. LTD1.78%3 152
SUBSEA 7 S.A.-1.34%3 018
LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC.22.60%1 990
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY ASA2.98%1 874
