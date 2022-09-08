Log in
    SERBADK   MYL5279OO004

SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS

(SERBADK)
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  2022-09-06
0.0300 MYR   -14.29%
Serba Dinamik : bags "Best Oil & Gas and Most Sustainable Energy Company" Achievement Award 2022
PU
Serba Dinamik Holdings Berhad Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Serba Dinamik Holdings Berhad Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Serba Dinamik : bags “Best Oil & Gas and Most Sustainable Energy Company” Achievement Award 2022

09/08/2022 | 02:20am EDT
Serba Dinamik bags "Best Oil & Gas and Most Sustainable Energy Company" Achievement Award 2022

Serba Dinamik Holdings Berhad or (Serba Dinamik), is an International Energy Solution Services Provider to the Oil and Gas industry, announced that they were voted and awarded to be the 'Best Oil & Gas and Most Sustainable Energy Company'. This is an award that is presented by the UAE digital publication house International Business Magazine as part of their 2022 International Business Awards program.

Serba Dinamik's operations throughout 29 years of history since 1993 have been well regarded in their competency with its four-core businesses in Operations & Maintenance, Engineering, Procurement, Construction & Commissioning, Information & Communication Technology, as well as Education & Training.

The company had served its businesses across 21 countries globally, it has not been an easy task to maintain a high level of excellence on so many fronts, but Serba Dinamik Group does so with affluence.

Today, the company strongly believes that the adoption of technology in the Industrial Revolution 4.0 for the Oil & Gas business is the future, and we are capable to offer a wide array of offerings for in-house smart applications as these would be the key to the expansion in today's digitalization, innovation, and technology initiatives.

Being in the International Energy Services sector, Serba Dinamik's presence undoubtedly grew in the business sector in 2022.

Disclaimer

Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd published this content on 08 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2022 06:19:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 5 737 M 1 276 M 1 276 M
Net income 2021 -117 M -26,1 M -26,1 M
Net Debt 2021 3 479 M 774 M 774 M
P/E ratio 2021 -10,4x
Yield 2021 11,0%
Capitalization 111 M 24,7 M 24,7 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 1 725
Free-Float 49,4%
Serba Dinamik Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,03
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Mohammad Abdul Karim bin Abdullah Group Chief Executive officer
Azhan Azmi Chief Financial Officer
Mohamed Farid bin Abu Hassan Chairman
Kalaikovan Anthony Chief Technology Officer
Siti Zaleha binti Sulaiman Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS-91.43%25
WORLEY LIMITED34.43%4 925
LIBERTY ENERGY INC.50.72%2 732
SUBSEA 7 S.A.34.35%2 433
NEXTIER OILFIELD SOLUTIONS INC.156.34%2 222
TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.-7.25%2 072