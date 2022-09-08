Serba Dinamik bags "Best Oil & Gas and Most Sustainable Energy Company" Achievement Award 2022

Serba Dinamik Holdings Berhad or (Serba Dinamik), is an International Energy Solution Services Provider to the Oil and Gas industry, announced that they were voted and awarded to be the 'Best Oil & Gas and Most Sustainable Energy Company'. This is an award that is presented by the UAE digital publication house International Business Magazine as part of their 2022 International Business Awards program.

Serba Dinamik's operations throughout 29 years of history since 1993 have been well regarded in their competency with its four-core businesses in Operations & Maintenance, Engineering, Procurement, Construction & Commissioning, Information & Communication Technology, as well as Education & Training.

The company had served its businesses across 21 countries globally, it has not been an easy task to maintain a high level of excellence on so many fronts, but Serba Dinamik Group does so with affluence.

Today, the company strongly believes that the adoption of technology in the Industrial Revolution 4.0 for the Oil & Gas business is the future, and we are capable to offer a wide array of offerings for in-house smart applications as these would be the key to the expansion in today's digitalization, innovation, and technology initiatives.

Being in the International Energy Services sector, Serba Dinamik's presence undoubtedly grew in the business sector in 2022.