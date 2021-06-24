Serba Dinamik : Malaysia's Serba Dinamik says KPMG quits as auditor after being sued

In a stock exchange filing, Serba said KPMG stated in the notice dated June 23 that Serba's lawsuit against it had "compromised their ability to independently continue the audit engagement and discharge their professional duties as auditor of the company".

Serba said it is currently identifying new auditors for the company.

KPMG did not immediately reply to an emailed request for comment.

In May, Serba said KPMG had raised concerns about not being able to verify contracts and transactions worth 3.5 billion ringgit ($840.74 million) with 11 customers.

($1 = 4.1650 ringgit)

