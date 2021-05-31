Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. Serba Dinamik Holdings
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SERBADK   MYL5279OO004

SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS

(SERBADK)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Serba Dinamik : Malaysian regulator investigates oil firm Serba Dinamik

05/31/2021 | 04:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's Securities Commission said it has begun an investigation into oil and gas firm Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd after the company's auditors flagged issues last week.

In an emailed response to Reuters on Monday, the regulator said it had secured documents and records from Serba Dinamik to assist its investigation, following the submission of the report from the company's auditors.

Shares in the company, which were suspended following last week's announcement its auditor had informed it of statutory audit matters, plunged 29.8% as it resumed trading on Monday.

On Friday, Serba Dinamik said KPMG raised issues over more than 3.5 billion ringgit ($847 million) of contracts and transactions that the auditor had not been able to verify with 11 customers.

The company said it saw no issue concerning the legitimacy and existence of the contracts and it did not expect any material impact in the financial year ending on June 30.

It said it planned to appoint an independent firm to "review the accuracy and veracity" of the issues raised.

Contacted by Reuters on Monday it had no immediate further comment.

($1 = 4.1350 ringgit)

(Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Barbara Lewis)

By Liz Lee


© Reuters 2021
All news about SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS
04:11aSERBA DINAMIK  : Malaysian regulator investigates oil firm Serba Dinamik
RE
02:44aMalaysian regulator opens investigation into oil firm Serba Dinamik
RE
05/29SERBA DINAMIK  : Malaysia's Serba Dinamik rejects concerns raised by auditor
RE
05/27SERBA DINAMIK  : Suspension Of Securities
PU
05/27SERBA DINAMIK  : Request For Suspension
PU
05/27SERBA DINAMIK  : Special Independent Review
PU
05/27SERBA DINAMIK  : Special Notice On Proposed Removal Of Auditors And Appointment ..
PU
05/27MARKET CHATTER : KPower Says No Association with Serba Dinamik
MT
05/27SERBA DINAMIK  : Suspends Trading of Shares, Warrants
MT
05/26SERBA DINAMIK  : Others
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5 384 M 1 302 M 1 302 M
Net income 2020 579 M 140 M 140 M
Net Debt 2020 2 330 M 563 M 563 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,48x
Yield 2020 3,19%
Capitalization 5 430 M 1 313 M 1 313 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,44x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 1 725
Free-Float 36,0%
Chart SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
Serba Dinamik Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 1,54 MYR
Last Close Price 1,61 MYR
Spread / Highest target 47,2%
Spread / Average Target -4,60%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mohammad Abdul Karim bin Abdullah Group CEO, Non-Independent Executive Director & MD
Azhan Azmi Chief Financial Officer
Mohamed Nor bin Abu Bakar Chairman
Kalaikovan Anthony Chief Technology Officer
Sharifah Irina binti Syed Ahmad Radzi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS-8.52%1 313
WORLEY LIMITED-7.75%4 272
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-1.56%3 069
SUBSEA 7 S.A.-5.51%2 958
TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.0.00%2 730
LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC.45.10%2 542