Serba Dinamik : “Uncle Tan, do you really know what a Ponzi Scheme is?”

27 June 2021

We refer to the blog headline above which was published on the KLSE Investor website:

https://klse.i3investor.com/blogs/expertanalyst/2021-06-26-story-h1567055294-Serba_Dinamik_A_Ponzi_Scheme.jsp on 26 June 2021.

Serba Dinamik Holdings Berhad ('Serba Dinamik') and its group of companies ('the Group') wishes to

deny any element of manipulating investors and Ponzi Scheme. On 21 June 2021, Serba Dinamik has

released a detailed announcement [Clarification on Article titled 'Cover Story: Serba Dinamik in the Eye

of the Storm'] that clarified the ownership model of Block 7 Investments LLC ('Block 7) and denied any

related party transaction when Block 7 contract was awarded to RM 7.7 billion.

In the announcement as well, Serba Dinamik has clarified that it has yet to record any revenue for the

EPC contract and have incurred some preliminaries consultants' fees. Currently, the said project is in the

stage of concept master planning design and securing approval from the respective relevant Abu Dhabi

authorities. As explained, the project with Block 7 is legitimate and stands to provide stable future

earnings for the Group business in Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) segment.

On top of that, Serba Dinamik is a global technical and commercial service provider that is involved in

multitude of sectors such as EPC, industrial Operation & Maintenance (O&M), Information Technology

(IT), Education and Training, and more. Over the years, The Group is able to sustain a healthy revenue

and profit as it has diligently expanded its business and won contracts globally.

The recent blog headline mentioned above has categorically disregarded both the announcement and

the business structure of Serba Dinamik to craft a concept of Ponzi Scheme around Serba Dinamik and

the Group. To-date, Serba Dinamik has never manipulated the investors and any news regarding

contract wins is only the standard duty of any company to inform its investors.

Serba Dinamik believes that the content of the article is driven by malicious intent and has lodged a

police report and an MCMC report under the Defamation Act 1957. Serba Dinamik is also requesting the

author to take down the article within 24 hours followed by an apology statement regarding the article.

Serba Dinamik shall pursue necessary legal actions should the requests above are not fulfilled.

