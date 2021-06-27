Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. Serba Dinamik Holdings
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SERBADK   MYL5279OO004

SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS

(SERBADK)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Serba Dinamik : “Uncle Tan, do you really know what a Ponzi Scheme is?”

06/27/2021 | 04:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

27 June 2021

We refer to the blog headline above which was published on the KLSE Investor website:
https://klse.i3investor.com/blogs/expertanalyst/2021-06-26-story-h1567055294-Serba_Dinamik_A_Ponzi_Scheme.jsp on 26 June 2021.

Serba Dinamik Holdings Berhad ('Serba Dinamik') and its group of companies ('the Group') wishes to
deny any element of manipulating investors and Ponzi Scheme. On 21 June 2021, Serba Dinamik has
released a detailed announcement [Clarification on Article titled 'Cover Story: Serba Dinamik in the Eye
of the Storm'] that clarified the ownership model of Block 7 Investments LLC ('Block 7) and denied any
related party transaction when Block 7 contract was awarded to RM 7.7 billion.

In the announcement as well, Serba Dinamik has clarified that it has yet to record any revenue for the
EPC contract and have incurred some preliminaries consultants' fees. Currently, the said project is in the
stage of concept master planning design and securing approval from the respective relevant Abu Dhabi
authorities. As explained, the project with Block 7 is legitimate and stands to provide stable future
earnings for the Group business in Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) segment.

On top of that, Serba Dinamik is a global technical and commercial service provider that is involved in
multitude of sectors such as EPC, industrial Operation & Maintenance (O&M), Information Technology
(IT), Education and Training, and more. Over the years, The Group is able to sustain a healthy revenue
and profit as it has diligently expanded its business and won contracts globally.

The recent blog headline mentioned above has categorically disregarded both the announcement and
the business structure of Serba Dinamik to craft a concept of Ponzi Scheme around Serba Dinamik and
the Group. To-date, Serba Dinamik has never manipulated the investors and any news regarding
contract wins is only the standard duty of any company to inform its investors.

Serba Dinamik believes that the content of the article is driven by malicious intent and has lodged a
police report and an MCMC report under the Defamation Act 1957. Serba Dinamik is also requesting the
author to take down the article within 24 hours followed by an apology statement regarding the article.
Serba Dinamik shall pursue necessary legal actions should the requests above are not fulfilled.

END

Disclaimer

Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd published this content on 27 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2021 08:12:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS
04:13aSERBA DINAMIK  : “Uncle Tan, do you really know what a Ponzi Scheme is?&rd..
PU
06/24SERBA DINAMIK  : Needs to Appoint Independent Reviewer after Auditor Raises Red ..
MT
06/24SERBA DINAMIK  : Malaysia's Serba Dinamik says KPMG quits as auditor after being..
RE
06/24SERBA DINAMIK  : KPMG resigns as Serba Dinamik external auditor
PU
06/22SERBA DINAMIK  : Malaysia's Serba Dinamik takes auditor KPMG to court
RE
06/15MARKET CHATTER : Serba Dinamik to Mandate Ernst & Young as Independent Reviewer
MT
06/06NEW FRONTIERS BEYOND OIL & GAS : Serba Dinamik Future Proofs Its Technology Ecos..
PU
06/04Serba Dinamik independent directors express concern over audit matters
RE
06/04SERBA DINAMIK  : Clarification On The News Articles Appearing In The Star
PU
06/03SERBA DINAMIK  : Statements from independent non-executive directors
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 6 778 M 1 632 M 1 632 M
Net income 2022 656 M 158 M 158 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,32x
Yield 2022 14,1%
Capitalization 1 383 M 333 M 333 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,20x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 1 725
Free-Float 36,7%
Chart SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
Serba Dinamik Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 0,41 MYR
Average target price 0,95 MYR
Spread / Average Target 133%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mohammad Abdul Karim bin Abdullah Group CEO, Non-Independent Executive Director & MD
Azhan Azmi Chief Financial Officer
Mohamed Nor bin Abu Bakar Chairman
Kalaikovan Anthony Chief Technology Officer
Sharifah Irina binti Syed Ahmad Radzi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS-76.70%333
WORLEY LIMITED3.66%4 734
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.2.90%3 164
SUBSEA 7 S.A.-2.19%3 012
LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC.51.12%2 862
TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.0.00%2 557