Serba Dinamik : shareholder PNB has 'deep concern' after audit issues raised

KUALA LUMPUR, June 2 (Reuters) - Malaysian state-linked fund
management company Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) has expressed
"deep concern" about the issues at Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd
, which is facing an investigation over unverified
contracts.
Oil and gas services firm Serba said last week that its
auditor KPMG had not been able to verify contracts and
transactions totalling 3.5 billion ringgit ($850 million) with
11 customers, prompting an investigation by Malaysia's
Securities Commission.
Serba said there are no issues with the contracts and plans
to appoint an independent firm to review the issues. On Friday
Serba's second-largest shareholder proposed removing KPMG as
auditor.
In a statement emailed to Reuters on Wednesday, PNB, Serba's
fifth-largest shareholder, said it told the company board of its
concerns and that it does not believe there is merit in removing
the appointed auditors before finishing the annual audit.
PNB said it reserves its right to vote against any
resolution to replace the current auditors.
Abdul Kadier Sahib, a non-independent non-executive director
at Serba with the second-largest holdings after Chief Executive
Abdul Karim Abdullah, issued a notice on Friday to convene an
extraordinary general meeting to propose the removal of KPMG and
hire BDO in replacement for the audit on the financial year
ending June 30.
Abdul Kadier was listed as one of Malaysia's top 50 richest
people in 2020, according to Forbes.
($1 = 4.1240 ringgit)
