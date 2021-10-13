Serba Dinamik Berhad : ESPC welcomes the new cybersecurity law

SHAH ALAM, 13 OCTOBER 2021- Serba DinamikGroup Berhadunder the E-Security and Privacy Channel (ESPC)Cybersecurity Divisionfully supportedthe government initiative to implementthe new cybersecurity law.

The Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Serba DinamikHoldings Berhad, explained that this move comes timely as the country is on the fast track to becoming a fully digitized nation.

He also mentioned byintroducing thisspecific law to address cybersecurity willhelp tokeepMalaysia equally competitive and an attractive for cybersecurity businessesand otheropportunities.

"Through the introduction ofthiscybersecurity law, I hope we can build a resilientdigitalinfrastructure; create a safer cyberspace environment; develop a vibrant cybersecurity ecosystem and strengtheninternational partnerships," he said.

Dato Karimwelcomesthe government move to introduce this law to make Malaysia one of the safest places in the world for consumers to use smart technology.

He also said thatMalaysiahasstrong enforcement and effective cybersecurity law ensuring people toget effective redress when they purchase devices, services and solutions that fail to meet security standards and leave them exposed to data breaches and scams.

"I am positive that these new lawlegislation on cybersecurity will tackle outstanding issues plaguing businesses and citizensand will present itself as a crucial step as there are a vast array of connected devices with security flaws, many of which are currently on the market, that put citizensat risk from cyber criminals," he added.

Serba Dinamikunder ESPC, a cyber security news portal in Asian region had taken the heat by engaging with 30 world and local speakers for individuals to benefit from learning how to be safe and responsible onlineduring the two-day conference themed as Cybersecurity Asia 2021 which was held recently.

Based on the statistics provided by Forbes that every minute, $2,900,000 is lost to cybercrimeand top companies pay $25 per minute.

It is noted that by the end of 2021, cybercrimeis expected to cost the world $6 trillionandthe projectedfigure willincreaseto $10.5 trillion by 2025.

Dato Karim said these numbers and data are scary since cyber-attackscan cripple businesses and nation state.

"If governments do not have a robust cybersecurity governance, then the nation and its people are open to risks of cyber-attacks. In fact, all it takes is social engineering to gain access to human vulnerabilities, which could lead to security breaches", he said.

Dato Karim was commenting onthe recent statementby the Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Special Functions) Datuk Dr Abdul LatiffAhmadthat the government is in the process of preparing recommendations related to new cybersecurity law.