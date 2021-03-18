Log in
SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS BERHAD

SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS BERHAD

(SERBADK)
Serba Dinamik Berhad : establishes New Space Economy Nexus, plans space division in 3Q

03/18/2021
Serba Dinamik Group Bhd is collaborating with seven institutions of higher learning as its strategic partners in Malaysia to establish a New Space Economy Nexus (NSEN) to explore the areas in space technology.

A memorandum of collaboration was finalised today in a virtual event with the institutions, namely Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia (UTHM), Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (UNIMAS), Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM), Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM), Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL), University Malaysia of Computer Science & Engineering (UniMy) and International College of Advanced Technology Sarawak (i-CATS).

Serba Dinamik group managing director and chief executive officer Datuk Dr Mohd Abdul Karim Abdullah said the group will be involved in research and development efforts to catalyse the industry's growth.

All the local universities and college involved, meanwhile, would focus and commit on the development of talents and future workforce to support the space industry.

'This collaboration has increasingly been perceived as a vehicle to enhance innovation through knowledge exchange.

'We are taking the initiative to create an opportunity for industry players to form collaborations with universities to venture into the new space economy revolution to implement space launch and broadband services,' he said at the virtual event today.

Mohd Abdul Karim said in the phase of transformation in the space economy, the group will create new norms, new capabilities and forge new partnerships.

'We will need to ensure that all parties conduct and conserve the space responsibly and sustainably. We will need new rules to keep up with technological development,' he said.

He also stressed the importance of joint effort with the international community, including universities and private sectors to share best practices and co-create measures that will preserve space as a global common place for the future generation.

'Serba Dinamik wants to play a vital role in the international conservation and be the channel for technology and knowledge transfer.

'We can also assist in reviewing the contents, approaches and performance of technology, which will then be utilised in the industry's operations, as this calls for deep engineering and technical capabilities,' said Mohd Abdul Karim.

He said Serba Dinamik is equipped with the necessary capabilities and capacity to pursue its interest in the space industry.

As a total engineering solution services provider, he said SDGB's core competencies were relevant and its network of supports has enabled the company to move confidently to capitalise and have a meaningful presence in the space industry.

He added that the company will set the vision and strategic outline in the space technology initiative by creating a dedicated subsidiary in the third quarter of 2021.

'Serba Dinamik is committed to make the space division another significant business unit under the group.

'Therefore, we will equip the space division with the needed resources and subject matter experts to enable a successful venture into the space economy and the creation of a dynamic ecosystem.'

Disclaimer

Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd published this content on 18 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2021 04:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
