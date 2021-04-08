Serba Dinamik Berhad : partners with UTM in membrane technology development

KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 - Serba Dinamik Group Bhd today announced a collaboration with Membrane Technology (M) Sdn Bhd (MTMSB), a spin-off company of Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM), in the development of advanced membrane technology for water and wastewater treatment and haemodialysis.

Group managing director and chief executive officer Datuk Dr Mohd Abdul Karim Abdullah said the partnership will allow both parties to work together in manufacturing membrane technology for water and wastewater treatment projects that will be a solution to the water disruption issue.

'The project is expected to be implemented within five years before being commercialised.

'Currently, the industrial-scale membrane manufacturing facility is under development in Pasir Gudang, Johor,' he said in virtual signing ceremony today.

The memorandum of agreement was signed between Abdul Karim and UTM vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Ahmad Fauzi Ismail, representing MTMSB.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Fauzi said the demand for haemodialysis treatment has increased over the years at an alarming rate and the cooperation to develop haemodialysis treatment locally will help address the need.

'In Malaysia, hospitals and haemodialysis centres obtain their supply of the treatment from different locally authorised distributors who import the haemodialysis treatment from Germany and Japan.

'Therefore, we started our research and development of pink membrane for haemodialysis treatment in 2015,' he said.

Ahmad Fauzi added that its fabricated novel hollow fibre membrane has excellent separation and antifouling properties that could be potentially featured in haemodialysis treatement.

- BERNAMA