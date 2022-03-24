Second Unaoil conviction quashed in further blow to UK fraud office

* Paul Bond conviction overturned -lawyer
* Co-defendant Ziad Akle's conviction was quashed in
December
* Bond expected to be released from jail in evening -lawyer
* We are disappointed, cooperating with review -SFO
LONDON, March 24 (Reuters) - A second man convicted in
Britain over how oil contracts were secured in post-occupation
Iraq has had his conviction overturned by a London court,
further unravelling a blockbuster bribery case prosecuted by the
UK Serious Fraud Office (SFO).
Paul Bond, 69, received a three-and-a-half-year jail
sentence last March after an investigation into how Monaco-based
oil consultancy Unaoil won contracts for Western clients in the
Middle East, Central Asia and Africa.
But the former manager at Dutch energy services company SBM
Offshore launched an appeal after the Court of Appeal
overturned the conviction of his former co-defendant Ziad Akle,
once a Unaoil manager for Iraq, in December..
"Today our own appeal was successful on the same grounds as
Mr Akle's," said Joseph Kotrie-Monson, director of Mary Monson
Solicitors, who represented Bond.
Pressure group Spotlight on Corruption said the SFO had been
"very badly damaged" by the judgment, which comes after last
year's dramatic collapse of a trial against former Serco
executives, over prisoner-tagging contracts, because of
disclosure failures.
"What is at stake here is nothing less than the public's
confidence, which has already been seriously undermined, in the
SFO's ability to properly investigate the most serious cases of
bribery and corruption and uphold justice," said Quinton
Newcomb, head of commercial crime at law firm Fieldfisher.
The ruling piles more pressure on SFO director Lisa Osofsky
one month after Attorney General Suella Braverman appointed
former Director of Public Prosecutions and High Court judge
David Calvert-Smith to lead a "forensic and robust" review into
SFO failings in the case.
"We are disappointed by today's decision and are cooperating
fully with ... (the) review," a SFO representative said.
When quashing Akle's conviction, senior judges said the SFO
had refused to hand documents to the defence that showed "wholly
inappropriate" contact between the agency and a U.S.-based fixer
with vested interests, which had handicapped defence lawyers.
"We are grateful but not remotely surprised that Mr Bond's
appeal has been successful on the basis of the material non
disclosure of vital defence evidence indicating improper conduct
by the SFO in this case," Kotrie-Monson said.
(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley in London
Editing by Matthew Lewis)