Serco Group plc announces that Victoria Hull has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director and a member of the Remuneration Committee with effect from 1 September 2024. Victoria has extensive senior executive experience across a broad range of business, commercial, legal and governance matters as well as strong international experience. In her executive career Victoria was an Executive Director and General Counsel of Invensys plc (now Schneider SA) and Telewest Communications plc (now Virgin Media).

Victoria is a solicitor and began her career at Clifford Chance. Victoria served as Senior Independent Director (SID) of Ultra Electronics plc, is currently SID and Chair of the Nomination and Governance Committee of Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc and Chair of the Remuneration Committees of Network International Holdings plc and IQE plc.