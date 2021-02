Financials GBP USD Sales 2020 3 907 M 5 448 M 5 448 M Net income 2020 106 M 148 M 148 M Net Debt 2020 480 M 669 M 669 M P/E ratio 2020 14,2x Yield 2020 0,91% Capitalization 1 454 M 2 023 M 2 028 M EV / Sales 2020 0,50x EV / Sales 2021 0,46x Nbr of Employees 50 000 Free-Float 98,4% Chart SERCO GROUP PLC Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends SERCO GROUP PLC Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 13 Average target price 170,17 GBX Last Close Price 119,70 GBX Spread / Highest target 58,7% Spread / Average Target 42,2% Spread / Lowest Target 25,3% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Rupert Christopher Soames Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director Angus George Cockburn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director Nigel Crossley Group Finance Director Roy Alan Gardner Chairman Anthony Andrew Kirby Chief Operating Officer & Director-Human Resources Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) SERCO GROUP PLC 0.17% 2 023 CINTAS CORPORATION -3.12% 35 966 TELEPERFORMANCE 8.00% 20 997 UNITED RENTALS 23.42% 20 665 LG CORP. 25.14% 17 397 EDENRED 3.79% 14 184