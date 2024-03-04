(Alliance News) - Serco Group PLC on Monday said it has completed its acquisition of European Homecare GmbH, after receiving the necessary approvals.

European Homecare is an Essen-based provider of immigration services to public sector customers in Germany. According to Serco, a Hampshire, England-based outsourcer, the transaction was finalised on Friday.

Serco had first announced the acquisition in December. In that announcement, Serco said it would be buying European Homecare from Korte-Stiftung for EUR40 million.

At the time, Serco said the acquisition would increase the reach and capability of its international immigration services platform, which has substantial operations already in the UK, Australia and Europe.

Chief Executive Officer Mark Irwin had said: "There are complex and growing requirements for immigration and asylum seeker support services globally and we have a strong track record of providing high standards of service underpinned by our commitment to ensuring that service users are treated with care and respect. Increasing our presence in Germany will expand the immigration support we already provide to government customers in the UK, Australia and across Europe."

Serco shares were trading 0.4% lower at 188.40 pence each in London on Monday morning.

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.