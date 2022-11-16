Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Serco Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SRP   GB0007973794

SERCO GROUP PLC

(SRP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:52 2022-11-16 am EST
166.00 GBX   -0.06%
05:42aSerco wins GBP200 million follow-on contract with Royal Navy
AN
02:58aSerco Lands $238 Million Contract to Deliver Marine Services to Royal Navy
MT
11/10LONDON BROKER RATINGS: Barclays starts Aston Martin at 'overweight'
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Serco wins GBP200 million follow-on contract with Royal Navy

11/16/2022 | 05:42am EST
(Alliance News) - Serco Group PLC on Wednesday said was awarded a contract by the UK Ministry of Defence to continue providing marine services to the Royal Navy.

The FTSE 250-listed outsourcer said the contract, which will last for 27 months starting in December, is valued at around GBP200 million. The Ministry of Defence has the option to extend the contract for up to six months.

Serco said the new agreement is with the Royal Navy directly. It follows on from Serco's current private finance initiative arrangement for the provision of marine services, which has been in place for 15 years.

A private finance initiative is a way of financing public sector projects through the private sector. The UK government has stopped creating new PFIs although existing contracts, such as Serco's, are allowed to expire.

Serco has been supporting the Royal Navy for over 25 years, assisting the movements of Royal Navy ships in and out of harbour and providing a range of further support services, including trialling new maritime technology, ferrying passengers, supporting military training exercises, and the provision and maintenance of buoys and moorings.

Chief Executive Ruper Soames said: "Serco is delighted to be continuing to provide these vital services to support the Royal Navy. We are proud of our service over the last 25 years and especially of our team, which combines decades of experience with highly specialised skills. Many of the team are Navy veterans and have longstanding connections to the national maritime community."

Shares in Serco were trading 0.4% higher at 166.70 pence each in London on Wednesday morning.

By Chris Dorrell; chrisdorrell@alliancenews.com;

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FTSE MID 250 INDEX -1.32% 19198.07 Delayed Quote.-16.43%
SERCO GROUP PLC 0.00% 166.1 Delayed Quote.23.40%
Analyst Recommendations on SERCO GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4 411 M 5 241 M 5 241 M
Net income 2022 148 M 176 M 176 M
Net Debt 2022 608 M 722 M 722 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,1x
Yield 2022 1,83%
Capitalization 1 924 M 2 286 M 2 286 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,57x
EV / Sales 2023 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 57 000
Free-Float 96,4%
Chart SERCO GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Serco Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SERCO GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 166,10 GBX
Average target price 207,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 24,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rupert Christopher Soames Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nigel Crossley Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
John F. Rishton Chairman
Anthony Andrew Kirby Chief Operating Officer & Director-Human Resources
Lynne Margaret Peacock Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SERCO GROUP PLC23.40%2 286
CINTAS CORPORATION0.37%45 074
EDENRED SE25.36%12 915
BUREAU VERITAS SA-9.29%12 390
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-43.11%12 376
LG CORP.5.19%10 022