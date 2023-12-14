The company also said it expected underlying trading profit of 245 million pounds for the year ending Dec. 31, 2023, in line with its forecast.
($1 = 0.7915 pounds)
(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
(Reuters) - British outsourcing company Serco Group on Thursday forecast 2024 profit to increase to around 260 million pounds ($328.5 million), partly helped by contributions from its acquisitions.
