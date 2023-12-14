December 14, 2023 at 02:33 am EST

(Reuters) - British outsourcing company Serco Group on Thursday forecast 2024 profit to increase to around 260 million pounds ($328.5 million), partly helped by contributions from its acquisitions.

The company also said it expected underlying trading profit of 245 million pounds for the year ending Dec. 31, 2023, in line with its forecast.

($1 = 0.7915 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)