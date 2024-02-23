Feb 23 (Reuters) - Britain's data protection watchdog on Friday ordered outsourcing company Serco Group to stop using facial recognition technology and fingerprint scanning to monitor employee attendance.

The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) said its investigation found that Serco Leisure, Serco Jersey and seven associated community leisure trusts had been unlawfully processing the biometric data of more than 2,000 employees at 38 leisure facilities.

Serco Group did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)