  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Sercomm Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5388   TW0005388003

SERCOMM CORPORATION

(5388)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-21
77.50 TWD   +1.31%
02:53p Sercomm Showcases Next-Gen IP Streamers, AI-Powered Smart Home Devices, Small Cell Solutions, and More at CES 2023
BU
11/10Sercomm Corporation Announces Executive Changes
CI
11/10Sercomm Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
 Sercomm Showcases Next-Gen IP Streamers, AI-Powered Smart Home Devices, Small Cell Solutions, and More at CES 2023

12/22/2022 | 02:53pm EST
Sercomm Corporation (TWSE: 5388), a leading manufacturer of telecom and broadband equipment, will showcase its newest innovations and cutting-edge solutions for broadband connectivity, smart home and home entertainment at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, January 5 – 8.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221221005646/en/

Sercomm's Next-Gen IP streamers, AI-powered smart home devices, small cell solutions, and more being showcased at CES 2023. (Photo: Business Wire)

Sercomm's Next-Gen IP streamers, AI-powered smart home devices, small cell solutions, and more being showcased at CES 2023. (Photo: Business Wire)

Demonstrations at Sercomm’s suite – located at The Palazzo hotel – will spotlight the company’s robust portfolio of technologies and solutions, including next-gen IP streaming devices, AI-powered smart home devices and IoT sensors, and advanced wireless and wired broadband connectivity solutions for 4G/5G Small Cells, 5G FWA, DOCSIS, PON, WiFi 6E/7, and more.

“Sercomm has made major waves over last few years during the COVID period with the new technologies and solutions we’re bringing to market and that resulted in the record high revenue in year 2022,” said Ben Lin, President of Sercomm. “At CES, we’ll be showcasing many of these exciting new innovations with significant advancements ahead.”

Since its inception in 1992, Sercomm has focused on innovation for broadband telecommunications equipment for Communications Service Providers around the world. With its state-of-the-art and geographically diverse manufacturing facilities and fully integrated engineering capabilities, Sercomm has quickly become a global leader in the development and integration of software, firmware, and hardware, offering a comprehensive portfolio of telecom broadband solutions.

Product demonstrations and solutions on display include:

  • Next-Gen IP Streamers & STBs, including RDK and Android-based software capable of 4K streaming. Sercomm’s latest STBs also support video conferencing, including STB-to-STB and STB-to-Phone communication, as well as monitoring smart home cameras and IoT sensors for simple and comprehensive home security. Additionally, Sercomm will unveil a new, cloud-based video analytics platform.
  • Small Cell Network with MOCN, connecting a single eNodeB to multiple core networks. Demonstrations will feature a live setup with full functionality using SIMs from multiple mobile network providers, including integration with CBRS connected cameras with video analytics and monitoring software solution, as well as a cloud-based Unified Device Management (UDM) solution.
  • AI-powered Smart Home and IoT devices, which expand smart home security to include jobsite security monitoring, commercial video and access control, SMG/MDU IoT solutions, mobile IoT devices, and more. Sercomm will introduce several new solutions including a low-cost AI-powered Indoor/Outdoor Camera for the DIY market, a new LTE-CAT1 camera, and the integration of radar technology for cameras to improve threat identification. Additionally, Sercomm’s entire portfolio of IoT sensors now supports the Matter Protocol for enhanced reliability and security.

For more information, please visit: https://www.sercomm.com or schedule a meeting with Sercomm at CES by contacting stephen_leotis@sercomm.com.

About Sercomm Corporation

Sercomm Corporation (TWSE: 5388) is a worldwide leading manufacturer of telecom and broadband equipment. Founded in 1992, Sercomm has focused on developing embedded solutions to make networking simple and affordable. With its fully integrated engineering capability and its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, Sercomm offers comprehensive telecom broadband solutions such as small cells, residential/enterprise gateways, and IoT products, and is now a global leader in the industry. Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, Sercomm's global operation network covers markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. Its customer base includes the world's top service provider, networking OEM, and system integrators. For more information, please visit www.sercomm.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 64 538 M 2 099 M 2 099 M
Net income 2022 1 861 M 60,5 M 60,5 M
Net Debt 2022 4 817 M 157 M 157 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,5x
Yield 2022 6,71%
Capitalization 20 057 M 653 M 652 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,39x
EV / Sales 2023 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 4 021
Free-Float 86,1%
Chart SERCOMM CORPORATION
Sercomm Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SERCOMM CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 77,50 TWD
Average target price 94,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Wang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ming Yu Chen Deputy GM, Head-Finance & Accounting Department
Po Yuan Wang Chairman
Pin Lin Director, Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Chin Tai Shih Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SERCOMM CORPORATION2.38%645
ACCTON TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-2.69%4 598
FUJIAN STAR-NET COMMUNICATION CO., LTD.-18.50%1 605
WILLFAR INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-36.97%1 498
ARCADYAN TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-23.14%703
AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED-11.30%407