Sercomm : is invited to attend Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2022 APAC TMT Virtual Conference
03/10/2022 | 03:43am EST
Provided by: SERCOMM CORP.
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2022/03/10
Time of announcement
16:31:02
Subject
Sercomm is invited to attend
Bank of America Merrill Lynch
2022 APAC TMT Virtual Conference
Date of events
2022/03/10
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/03/15
2.Time of institutional investor conference:10:00 am (Taiwan Time)
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Live Webcast
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
The Company is invited to attend
Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2022 APAC TMT Virtual Conference.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Please refer to M.O.P.S. or Sercomm's website for the conference
presentation material.
SerComm Corporation published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.