  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Sercomm Corporation
  News
  7. Summary
    5388   TW0005388003

SERCOMM CORPORATION

(5388)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Sercomm : is invited to attend Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2022 APAC TMT Virtual Conference

03/10/2022 | 03:43am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: SERCOMM CORP.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/03/10 Time of announcement 16:31:02
Subject 
 Sercomm is invited to attend
Bank of America Merrill Lynch
2022 APAC TMT Virtual Conference
Date of events 2022/03/10 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/03/15
2.Time of institutional investor conference:10:00 am (Taiwan Time)
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Live Webcast
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
The Company is invited to attend
Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2022 APAC TMT Virtual Conference.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Please refer to M.O.P.S. or Sercomm's website for the conference
presentation material.

Disclaimer

SerComm Corporation published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 08:42:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 43 503 M 1 535 M 1 535 M
Net income 2021 759 M 26,8 M 26,8 M
Net cash 2021 2 054 M 72,5 M 72,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,1x
Yield 2021 3,64%
Capitalization 17 566 M 620 M 620 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,36x
EV / Sales 2022 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 4 021
Free-Float 87,6%
Chart SERCOMM CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sercomm Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SERCOMM CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 69,60 TWD
Average target price 85,80 TWD
Spread / Average Target 23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Wang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ming Yu Chen Deputy GM, Head-Finance & Accounting Department
Po Yuan Wang Chairman
Pin Lin Director, Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Chin Tai Shih Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SERCOMM CORPORATION-8.06%620
ACCTON TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-12.31%4 452
FUJIAN STAR-NET COMMUNICATION CO., LTD.-0.68%2 131
WILLFAR INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-34.82%1 747
ARCADYAN TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-15.29%792
AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED-20.90%385