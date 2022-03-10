Sercomm : is invited to attend Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2022 APAC TMT Virtual Conference

Statement

1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/03/15 2.Time of institutional investor conference:10:00 am (Taiwan Time) 3.Location of institutional investor conference:Live Webcast 4.Outline of institutional investor conference: The Company is invited to attend Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2022 APAC TMT Virtual Conference. 5.Any other matters that need to be specified: Please refer to M.O.P.S. or Sercomm's website for the conference presentation material.