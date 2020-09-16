Seres Therapeutics : HC Wainwright Annual Global Investor Conference Presentation
Seres Therapeutics Overview
Eric Shaff, Chief Executive Officer
HC Wainwright Annual Global Investor Conference
September 16, 2020
Forward looking statements
Some of the statements in this presentation constitute "forward looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, our development plans, the promise and potential impact of any of our microbiome therapeutics, the ability of our clinical trials to support approval, the timing of clinical studies, the timing and ultimate results of the SER-109 safety data, the size of the market for SER-109, the sufficiency of cash to fund operations, and the potential benefits of Seres' collaborations. Such statements are subject to important factors, risks and uncertainties, such as those discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on July 28, 2020, and its other filings with the SEC, that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Any forward looking statements included herein represent our views as of today only. We may update these statements, but we disclaim any obligation to do so.
SER-109 Phase 3 success highlights that the time for microbiome therapeutics is now
Seres' mission: To transform the lives of patients worldwide with revolutionary microbiome therapeutics
Seres is developing a novel drug modality that modulates the gut microbiome
Ecobiotic® microbiome therapeutics are encapsulated consortia of commensal bacteria with specific pharmacologic properties
Formulated for
Designed to
oral delivery using
target inflammatory
current Good
& immunological
Manufacturing
disease pathways
Practices (cGMP)
simultaneously
Consortia capture
Mechanisms
breadth of
includes microbial
biological &
engraftment in GI
functional diversity
tract to restructure
the microbiome
Industry-leading,in-house drug discovery, development & manufacturing platforms
Disease Target
Identification
Microbiome
Biomarker Discovery
Clinical sample
biorepository
Proprietary genomic
metabolomic analytics
World-class
collaborations
Hit-to-Lead
Identification
Consortia Design
Broad strain library & culturing know-how
Genomic & host
function screening
In-silico drug design for functional targets
Lead Optimization & Bioprocess
Pharmacological
Properties Validation
Ex vivo & in vivo disease modeling
Fermentation &
formulation optimization platforms
End-to-End GMP Manufacturing
Oral formulation
Donor-derived & multi-
strain fermentation
Anaerobic, spore &
lyophilized
technologies
Late clinical stage
drug release assays
Broad opportunities for microbiome therapeutics
Infectious Disease
Preclinical
Phase 1b
Phase 2b
Phase 3
Collaborators
SER-109
Recurrent C. difficile
Phase 3
SER-155
Infection, Bacteremia & GvHD in HSCT for cancer
(Rationally-designed, fermented)
Inflammatory
Oncology
SER-287
Ulcerative colitis
Phase 2b
SER-301
Ulcerative colitis
(Rationally-designed, fermented)
SER-401
Metastatic melanoma
Phase 1b
in combination with anti-PD-1 MAb
Immuno-
Improve response to check-point therapies; potential
Oncology
synergies with AZ pipeline
Collaboration with Nestlé Health Science, announced Jan. 11, 2016, regardingC. difficile and IBD programs for markets outside of North America
Collaboration with University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, announced Nov. 14, 2017, regarding evaluation of microbiome therapies to improve the outcomes of cancer patients treated with immunotherapy. The Parker Institute is the IND application holder for SER-401.
Collaboration with AstraZeneca, announced Mar. 11, 2019, regarding advancing mechanistic understanding of the microbiome in augmenting the efficacy of cancer immunotherapy, including potential synergy with AstraZeneca compounds.
C. difficile Infection
Overview and SER-109 Phase 3 study
August 2020: Positive ECOSPOR III Phase 3 study read-out
SER-109 (n = 90)
•
Multiply recurrent
Primary endpoint:
Safety
C. difficile patients (n=182)
C. diff. recurrence,
follow-up to
•
All subjects treated with
at up to 8 weeks
24 weeks
standard of care antibiotics
Placebo (n = 92)
0 weeks
8 weeks
24 weeks
Toxin testing to ensure
Substantially higher dose vs.
Placebo arm to provide
inclusion of subjects with
Phase 2 designed to result in
invaluable safety and efficacy
active rCDI, and for accuracy
greater and earlier microbiome
data that cannot be obtained in
of endpoint
restoration
open-label trials
Topline SER-109 Phase 3 study efficacy results
Primary efficacy endpoint results:
SER-109
Placebo
p-Value
Time point
(N =90)
(N =92)
RR (95%CI)
(p1/p2)
n (%)
n (%)
Week 8
10 (11.1)
38 (41.3)
0.27 (0.15, 0.51)
<0.001 / <0.001
Sustained clinical response rate (i.e., percentage of patients who remain free of CDI at 8 weeks): SER-109 was effective in 88.9% of SER-109 subjects vs. 58.7% of subjects in the placebo arm.
Results were statistically significant in both age stratified subgroups: 18-64 years old, or 65 and over
Highly statistically significant30.2% absolute reductionin the rate of CDI recurrence compared to placebo
Number needed to treat = approximately 3
9
Favorable safety profile observed in Phase 3
SER-109was well tolerated, with notreatment-relatedserious adverse events (SAEs) observed in the active arm, and an adverse event profile similar to placebo
Overall incidence of patients who experienced AEs during the eight-week study period was similar betweenSER-109and placebo arms
Most commonly observed treatment-related AEs were flatulence, abdominal distention and abdominal pain, which were generally mild to moderate in nature, and these were observed at a similar rate in both the SER-109 and placebo arms
10
Substantial recurrent C. difficile infection market opportunity
Infectious disease caused by toxin-producing bacteria, resulting in diarrhea, abdominal pain, fever and nausea
Leading cause of hospital-acquired infection in the U.S.
~ 453K cases of primary CDI within the U.S. each year
~ 170K episodesper year (100K episodes of first recurrence; ~ 73K episodes of 2+ recurrences)
Estimated ~ $5B in healthcare burden each year
25% of primary C. difficile recur
Over 20,000 deaths per year
Potential broad FDA label covering rCDI patients
Preparations for commercialization are underway
Source: * Desai et al., Epidemiological and economic burden of Clostridium difficile in the United States: estimates from a modeling approach,
BMC Infectious Diseases (2016) 16:303; Guh AY et al. NEJM 2020
SER-109: Investigational, spore-based therapeutic designed to break the cycle of recurrent C. difficile infection
SER-109
Oral formulation of Firmicute bacteria spores
Strong clinical & scientific data
Dramatic reduction in CDI recurrence rate
Spore-formingFirmicute bacteria prevent C. difficile germination and growth
Oral formulation
Spores are resistant to gastric acid, facilitating oral delivery to gastrointestinal tract
Favorable safety profile
Favorable tolerability & safety profile with no imbalance in adverse event
Spore purification mitigates risk of transmission of known and unknown infectious agents
FDA regulatory designations
Breakthrough designation
Orphan drug status
SER-287 and Ulcerative Colitis
Ulcerative colitis overview
Serious chronic condition characterized by inflammation of the colon and rectum resulting in abdominal pain, bowel urgency and diarrhea
Significant need for improved
therapies - Many drugs are
immunosuppressive, limiting use to
more severe patients
~700K in the United States
Only ~1/3 achieve remission
The dysbiotic microbiome may be a trigger of inflammation in ulcerative colitis
Gut Lumen
Gut Epithelium
Lamina Propria
Blood vessel
Microbiome
Steroids
Thiopurines / MTX
Anti-TNFs
JAK Inhibitors
Anti IL12/23
Anti-Integrins S1P1 Agonists
Microbiome therapeutics may drive therapeutic benefit
May address drivers of inflammation, barrier integrity, innate immune activation, and adaptive immune education and cell trafficking
Effector molecules may include short chain fatty acids, secondary bile acids, tryptophan metabolites, and TLR ligands
Microbial consortia can likely target multiple pathways simultaneously
Opportunity to develop both first-line and combination therapies
Published study regarding microbiota transplantation provided clinical proof-of-concept in ulcerative colitis
30%
P= 0.027
27%
25%
20%
15%
8%
10%
5%
0%
Steroid-free clinical remission and endoscopic remission or
response
Microbiota transplant
Placebo
SER-287 Phase 1b ulcerative colitis study
Placebo pre-treatment for 6
Placebo once daily for 8
(n=11)
days
weeks
Vancomycin pre-treatment
SER-287 once daily for 8
(n=15)
for 6 days
weeks
58 mild-to-
moderate
ulcerative
WEEKLY
colitis patients
Placebo pre-treatment for 6
SER-287 once weekly for 8
(n=15)
days
weeks
Vancomycin pre-treatment
SER-287 once weekly for 8
(n=17)
for 6 days
weeks
Primary
Objectives
Safety and tolerability
Change in composition of intestinal microbiome at 8 weeks
Phase 1b study results - Statistically significant clinical remission improvement observed in Vanco/SER-287 daily treatment arm
% patients achieving remission
40.0%
40%
(6/15)
30%
p = 0.0237
17.7%
20%
(3/17)
13.3%
(2/15)
10%
0.0%
0%
(0/11)
Placebo
Vancomycin
Placebo
Vancomycin
pretreatment /
pretreatment /
pretreatment /
pretreatment /
Placebo
SER-287 daily
SER-287 weekly
SER-287 weekly
Remission = Total Modified Mayo score ≤ 2 AND endoscopic subscore ≤ 1
Note: Missing data treated as failure; statistical significance not found in SER-287 weekly arms
the sigmoid colon with spontaneousPost-treatmentday 64 endoscopy bleeding and ulceration
19
SER-287 Phase 1b safety results show safety profile comparable to placebo
SER-287daily arm demonstrated a similar safety profile to placebo
No serious drug-related adverse events
Reduced gastrointestinal adverse events provide an independent assessment of efficacy as the GI adverse events likely reflect ulcerative colitis disease activity • SER-287 daily arm GI AEs: 2/15 (13.3%) vs. placebo arm: 5/11 (45.5%)
20
Phase 1b study results - SER-287 bacteria engrafted in subjects and was durable to four weeks after dosing
Henn et al. (in review)
Significant engraftment observed starting one week post-dosing
Engraftment is significantly higher in arms with vancomycin pre-conditioning
Engraftment in vancomycin arms is dose-dependent; significantly greater in daily dosing arm (arm with greatest efficacy)
21
Ongoing SER-287ECO-RESET Phase 2b study in patients with mild-to-moderate active ulcerative colitis
10-week induction period
Pbo
pre-
Placebo
treat
Mild to moderate
26-week
Vanco
UC patients with
exploratory
pre-
SER-287 daily high dose
active disease
maintenance
treat
N=201
follow-up
Vanco
SER-287 daily high dose
pre-
followed by step down dose
treat
FDA Fast Track designation
FDA feedback: Phase 2b study results, in conjunction with data from a second pivotal study, could support BLA submission
Earlier stage development programs: SER-401,SER-301,SER-155
Immuno-oncology - Microbiome signature in melanoma patient responder to anti-PD-1
SER-401composition driven by bacteria consistent with responder profile
All spore formers that leverage deep Seres expertise in the biology and manufacturing of these organisms
24 Gopalakrishnan et al, Science 2017
Ongoing SER-401 Phase 1b study
SER-401; biologically sourced product to match microbiome signature of anti-PD-1 responders (n=20)
Placebo (n=10)
Patients with
metastatic melanoma treated with anti-PD-1 (nivolumab)
Day -14
Day -7
Day 0
SER-401 / Placebo
Biospecimens: Blood
Stool
Biopsy
Study Objectives
Primary endpoint = safety and tolerability
All patients = CT scans with RECIST week 12
Secondary endpoints = engraftment,
response and correlative studies
(immune correlates in blood and tumor,
metabolites)
Day +7
Day +14
Day +28
Day +56
Day +84
Daily dosing
Additional study arm may be added including fecal microbiota obtained from responders
SER-301:Next-generation, rationally designed fermented microbiome therapeutic candidate for ulcerative colitis
Reduces induction of pro-inflammatory activity
Improves epithelial barrier integrity & TNF-α driven inflammation in IECs
