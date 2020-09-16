Seres Therapeutics : HC Wainwright Annual Global Investor Conference Presentation 0 09/16/2020 | 11:20am EDT Send by mail :

Seres Therapeutics Overview Eric Shaff, Chief Executive Officer HC Wainwright Annual Global Investor Conference September 16, 2020 Forward looking statements Some of the statements in this presentation constitute "forward looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, our development plans, the promise and potential impact of any of our microbiome therapeutics, the ability of our clinical trials to support approval, the timing of clinical studies, the timing and ultimate results of the SER-109 safety data, the size of the market for SER-109, the sufficiency of cash to fund operations, and the potential benefits of Seres' collaborations. Such statements are subject to important factors, risks and uncertainties, such as those discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on July 28, 2020, and its other filings with the SEC, that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Any forward looking statements included herein represent our views as of today only. We may update these statements, but we disclaim any obligation to do so. 2 SER-109 Phase 3 success highlights that the time for microbiome therapeutics is now Seres' mission: To transform the lives of patients worldwide with revolutionary microbiome therapeutics 3 Seres is developing a novel drug modality that modulates the gut microbiome Ecobiotic® microbiome therapeutics are encapsulated consortia of commensal bacteria with specific pharmacologic properties Formulated for Designed to oral delivery using target inflammatory current Good & immunological Manufacturing disease pathways Practices (cGMP) simultaneously Consortia capture Mechanisms breadth of includes microbial biological & engraftment in GI functional diversity tract to restructure the microbiome 4 Industry-leading,in-house drug discovery, development & manufacturing platforms Disease Target Identification Microbiome Biomarker Discovery Clinical sample biorepository Proprietary genomic metabolomic analytics World-class collaborations Hit-to-Lead Identification Consortia Design Broad strain library & culturing know-how Genomic & host function screening In-silico drug design for functional targets Lead Optimization & Bioprocess Pharmacological Properties Validation Ex vivo & in vivo disease modeling Fermentation & formulation optimization platforms End-to-End GMP Manufacturing Oral formulation Donor-derived & multi- strain fermentation Anaerobic, spore & lyophilized technologies Late clinical stage drug release assays 5 Broad opportunities for microbiome therapeutics Infectious Disease Preclinical Phase 1b Phase 2b Phase 3 Collaborators SER-109 Recurrent C. difficile Phase 3 SER-155 Infection, Bacteremia & GvHD in HSCT for cancer (Rationally-designed, fermented) Inflammatory Oncology SER-287 Ulcerative colitis Phase 2b SER-301 Ulcerative colitis (Rationally-designed, fermented) SER-401 Metastatic melanoma Phase 1b in combination with anti-PD-1 MAb Immuno- Improve response to check-point therapies; potential Oncology synergies with AZ pipeline Collaboration with Nestlé Health Science, announced Jan. 11, 2016, regarding C. difficile and IBD programs for markets outside of North America Collaboration with University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, announced Nov. 14, 2017, regarding evaluation of microbiome therapies to improve the outcomes of cancer patients treated with immunotherapy. The Parker Institute is the IND application holder for SER-401. Collaboration with AstraZeneca, announced Mar. 11, 2019, regarding advancing mechanistic understanding of the microbiome in augmenting the efficacy of cancer immunotherapy, including potential synergy with AstraZeneca compounds. 6 C. difficile Infection Overview and SER-109 Phase 3 study August 2020: Positive ECOSPOR III Phase 3 study read-out SER-109 (n = 90) • Multiply recurrent Primary endpoint: Safety C. difficile patients (n=182) C. diff. recurrence, follow-up to • All subjects treated with at up to 8 weeks 24 weeks standard of care antibiotics Placebo (n = 92) 0 weeks 8 weeks 24 weeks Toxin testing to ensure Substantially higher dose vs. Placebo arm to provide inclusion of subjects with Phase 2 designed to result in invaluable safety and efficacy active rCDI, and for accuracy greater and earlier microbiome data that cannot be obtained in of endpoint restoration open-label trials 8 Topline SER-109 Phase 3 study efficacy results Primary efficacy endpoint results: SER-109 Placebo p-Value Time point (N =90) (N =92) RR (95%CI) (p1/p2) n (%) n (%) Week 8 10 (11.1) 38 (41.3) 0.27 (0.15, 0.51) <0.001 / <0.001 Sustained clinical response rate (i.e., percentage of patients who remain free of CDI at 8 weeks): SER-109 was effective in 88.9% of SER-109 subjects vs. 58.7% of subjects in the placebo arm.

SER-109 was effective in 88.9% of SER-109 subjects vs. 58.7% of subjects in the placebo arm. Results were statistically significant in both age stratified subgroups: 18-64 years old, or 65 and over

18-64 years old, or 65 and over Highly statistically significant 30.2% absolute reduction in the rate of CDI recurrence compared to placebo Number needed to treat = approximately 3

9 Favorable safety profile observed in Phase 3 SER-109 was well tolerated, with no treatment-related serious adverse events (SAEs) observed in the active arm , and an adverse event profile similar to placebo

was well tolerated, with , and an adverse event profile similar to placebo Overall incidence of patients who experienced AEs during the eight-week study period was similar between SER-109 and placebo arms

eight-week study period was similar Most commonly observed treatment-related AEs were flatulence, abdominal distention and abdominal pain, which were generally mild to moderate in nature, and these were observed at a similar rate in both the SER-109 and placebo arms 10 Substantial recurrent C. difficile infection market opportunity Infectious disease caused by toxin-producing bacteria, resulting in diarrhea, abdominal pain, fever and nausea Leading cause of hospital-acquired infection in the U.S. ~ 453K cases of primary CDI within the U.S. each year ~ 170K episodes per year (100K episodes of first recurrence; ~ 73K episodes of 2+ recurrences) Estimated ~ $5B in healthcare burden each year 25% of primary C. difficile recur Over 20,000 deaths per year Potential broad FDA label covering rCDI patients

Preparations for commercialization are underway 11 Source: * Desai et al., Epidemiological and economic burden of Clostridium difficile in the United States: estimates from a modeling approach, BMC Infectious Diseases (2016) 16:303; Guh AY et al. NEJM 2020 SER-109: Investigational, spore-based therapeutic designed to break the cycle of recurrent C. difficile infection SER-109 Oral formulation of Firmicute bacteria spores Strong clinical & scientific data Dramatic reduction in CDI recurrence rate

Spore-forming Firmicute bacteria prevent C. difficile germination and growth Oral formulation Spores are resistant to gastric acid, facilitating oral delivery to gastrointestinal tract Favorable safety profile Favorable tolerability & safety profile with no imbalance in adverse event

Spore purification mitigates risk of transmission of known and unknown infectious agents FDA regulatory designations Breakthrough designation

Orphan drug status 12 SER-287 and Ulcerative Colitis Ulcerative colitis overview Serious chronic condition characterized by inflammation of the colon and rectum resulting in abdominal pain, bowel urgency and diarrhea Significant need for improved therapies - Many drugs are immunosuppressive, limiting use to more severe patients ~700K in the United States Only ~1/3 achieve remission 14 The dysbiotic microbiome may be a trigger of inflammation in ulcerative colitis Gut Lumen Gut Epithelium Lamina Propria Blood vessel Microbiome Steroids Thiopurines / MTX Anti-TNFs JAK Inhibitors Anti IL12/23 Anti-Integrins S1P1 Agonists Microbiome therapeutics may drive therapeutic benefit May address drivers of inflammation, barrier integrity, innate immune activation, and adaptive immune education and cell trafficking

Effector molecules may include short chain fatty acids, secondary bile acids, tryptophan metabolites, and TLR ligands Microbial consortia can likely target multiple pathways simultaneously Opportunity to develop both first-line and combination therapies 15 Published study regarding microbiota transplantation provided clinical proof-of-concept in ulcerative colitis 30% P= 0.027 27% 25% 20% 15% 8% 10% 5% 0% Steroid-free clinical remission and endoscopic remission or response Microbiota transplant Placebo 16Note: SER-287 was not involved in this study SER-287 Phase 1b ulcerative colitis study Placebo pre-treatment for 6 Placebo once daily for 8 (n=11) days weeks Vancomycin pre-treatment SER-287 once daily for 8 (n=15) for 6 days weeks 58 mild-to- moderate ulcerative WEEKLY colitis patients Placebo pre-treatment for 6 SER-287 once weekly for 8 (n=15) days weeks Vancomycin pre-treatment SER-287 once weekly for 8 (n=17) for 6 days weeks Primary Objectives Safety and tolerability

Change in composition of intestinal microbiome at 8 weeks 17 Phase 1b study results - Statistically significant clinical remission improvement observed in Vanco/SER-287 daily treatment arm % patients achieving remission 40.0% 40% (6/15) 30% p = 0.0237 17.7% 20% (3/17) 13.3% (2/15) 10% 0.0% 0% (0/11) Placebo Vancomycin Placebo Vancomycin pretreatment / pretreatment / pretreatment / pretreatment / Placebo SER-287 daily SER-287 weekly SER-287 weekly 18 Remission = Total Modified Mayo score ≤ 2 AND endoscopic subscore ≤ 1 Note: Missing data treated as failure; statistical significance not found in SER-287 weekly arms Illustrative endoscopy improvement - Vanco/SER-287 daily treatment Pre-treatment endoscopy showing the sigmoid colon with spontaneousPost-treatmentday 64 endoscopy bleeding and ulceration 19 SER-287 Phase 1b safety results show safety profile comparable to placebo SER-287 daily arm demonstrated a similar safety profile to placebo

daily arm demonstrated a similar safety profile to placebo No serious drug-related adverse events

drug-related adverse events Reduced gastrointestinal adverse events provide an independent assessment of efficacy as the GI adverse events likely reflect ulcerative colitis disease activity

• SER-287 daily arm GI AEs: 2/15 (13.3%) vs. placebo arm: 5/11 (45.5%) 20 Phase 1b study results - SER-287 bacteria engrafted in subjects and was durable to four weeks after dosing Henn et al. (in review) Significant engraftment observed starting one week post-dosing

post-dosing Engraftment is significantly higher in arms with vancomycin pre-conditioning

pre-conditioning Engraftment in vancomycin arms is dose-dependent; significantly greater in daily dosing arm (arm with greatest efficacy) 21 Ongoing SER-287ECO-RESET Phase 2b study in patients with mild-to-moderate active ulcerative colitis 10-week induction period Pbo pre- Placebo treat Mild to moderate 26-week Vanco UC patients with exploratory pre- SER-287 daily high dose active disease maintenance treat N=201 follow-up Vanco SER-287 daily high dose pre- followed by step down dose treat FDA Fast Track designation

FDA feedback: Phase 2b study results, in conjunction with data from a second pivotal study, could support BLA submission 22 Earlier stage development programs: SER-401,SER-301,SER-155 Immuno-oncology - Microbiome signature in melanoma patient responder to anti-PD-1 SER-401 composition driven by bacteria consistent with responder profile

composition driven by bacteria consistent with responder profile All spore formers that leverage deep Seres expertise in the biology and manufacturing of these organisms 24 Gopalakrishnan et al, Science 2017 Ongoing SER-401 Phase 1b study SER-401; biologically sourced product to match microbiome signature of anti-PD-1 responders (n=20) Placebo (n=10) Patients with metastatic melanoma treated with anti-PD-1 (nivolumab) Day -14 Day -7 Day 0 SER-401 / Placebo Biospecimens: Blood Stool Biopsy Study Objectives Primary endpoint = safety and tolerability All patients = CT scans with RECIST week 12 Secondary endpoints = engraftment, response and correlative studies (immune correlates in blood and tumor, metabolites) Day +7 Day +14 Day +28 Day +56 Day +84 Daily dosing 25 Additional study arm may be added including fecal microbiota obtained from responders SER-301:Next-generation, rationally designed fermented microbiome therapeutic candidate for ulcerative colitis Reduces induction of pro-inflammatory activity

pro-inflammatory activity Improves epithelial barrier integrity & TNF-α driven inflammation in IECs

TNF-α driven inflammation in IECs Modulates UC-relevantanti-inflammatory, innate & adaptive immune pathways

UC-relevantanti-inflammatory, innate & adaptive immune pathways Activities to initiate clinical development ongoing; Human Research Ethics Committee approval in Australia 26 SER-155:Rationally-designed, fermented microbiome therapeutic candidate for infection, bacteremia & GvHD • Decreases infection by antibiotic resistant bacteria in the gastrointestinal tract that lead Catalyzes changes in the microbiome & microbe-derived metabolites to prevent to bacteremia • Enhances epithelial barrier integrity to prevent bacterial translocation • Modulates local immunomodulatory graft versus host disease • Collaboration with: bacteremia Basal TLRs Antibiotic resistant pathogens can dominate the GI microbiome Compromised epithelial layer with thin mucus layer Lead candidate nominated

U.S. regulatory submission in process 27 SER-109 success validates our microbiome therapeutic approach, presenting opportunity in multiple additional areas Deep understanding of the broad role of the microbiome in health:

Resistance to pathogens Gut & systemic inflammation Innate & adaptive immunity Regulation of metabolism

Novel drug discovery and development platform

Option to pursue multiple diseases with high unmet need Highly productive R&D engine pursing multiple promising potential opportunities Infectious (e.g. Antibiotic resistant infections) Inflammatory (e.g. Crohn's, RA) Oncology (e.g. tumor progression & bacteremia) Immune modulation & autoimmune disease Metabolic & Cardiovascular (e.g. NASH) Neurologic & CNS disease 28 Differentiated CMC capabilities producing rationally designed fermented products Seres in-house GMP manufacturing and quality control capabilities Cell banking & inoculum Drug substance Drug product Quality control Potential best-in-class clinical profile based on species specific properties

best-in-class clinical profile based on species specific properties Fermented approach enables efficient and highly scalable manufacturing process to serve large markets 29 Seres is well positioned to harness core microbiome capabilities advance pipeline SER-109 SER-287 SER-401 SER-301 SER-155 Additional R&D opportunities Positive ECOSPOR III Phase 3 study results expected to serve as single study to support BLA; Plan to meet with FDA to discuss filing Ulcerative colitis - Phase 2b study ongoing Metastatic melanoma - Phase 1b study ongoing Rationally designed fermented composition; Activities to initiate clinical development ongoing Rationally designed fermented composition; Plan to initiate development to prevent infections and GvHD Multiple earlier stage programs under consideration as new development opportunities Strong balance sheet, following August 2020 capital raise of $264 M 30 Attachments Original document

