    MCRB   US81750R1023

SERES THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(MCRB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-08 pm EDT
5.600 USD   +4.48%
07:02aSeres Therapeutics to Present at Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference
BU
07:01aSeres Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
BU
06/06Seres therapeutics and nestle health science announce u.s. commercial availability of vowst, the first and only fda-approved microbiota-based oral therapeutic for prevention of recurrence of c. difficile infection
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Seres Therapeutics to Present at Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference

06/09/2023 | 07:02am EDT
Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRB), a leading microbiome therapeutics company, today announced that Seres Therapeutics management, will participate in a question and answer format discussion at the Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, June 12, 2023 at 4:40 p.m. PT.

An audio webcast of the presentation will be available under the “Investors and News” section of Seres’ website. A replay of the presentation will become available approximately one hour after the event and will be archived for 21 days.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRB) is a commercial-stage company developing novel microbiome therapeutics for serious diseases. Seres’ lead program, VOWSTTM, obtained U.S. FDA approval in April 2023 as the first orally administered microbiota-based therapeutic to prevent recurrence of C. difficile infection (CDI) in adults following antibacterial treatment for recurrent CDI and is being commercialized in collaboration with Nestlé Health Science. Seres is evaluating SER-155 in a Phase 1b study in patients receiving allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to reduce incidences of gastrointestinal infections, bloodstream infections and graft-versus-host disease as well as additional preclinical stage programs targeting Infection Protection in medically compromised patients. The Company is also conducting research to inform further development of microbiome therapeutics for ulcerative colitis. For more information, please visit www.serestherapeutics.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on SERES THERAPEUTICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 132 M - -
Net income 2023 -116 M - -
Net cash 2023 21,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -6,23x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 716 M 716 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,28x
EV / Sales 2024 19,5x
Nbr of Employees 431
Free-Float 90,9%
Chart SERES THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Seres Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SERES THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 5,60 $
Average target price 10,43 $
Spread / Average Target 86,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric D. Shaff President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David A. Arkowitz CFO, Executive VP & Head-Business Development
Stephen A. Berenson Chairman
Matthew R. Henn Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Barbara McGovern Vice President-Medical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SERES THERAPEUTICS, INC.0.00%716
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED12.42%85 657
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.2.38%80 346
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-20.85%26 388
BIONTECH SE-27.46%26 261
GENMAB A/S-8.60%25 374
