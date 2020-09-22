Log in
Seres Therapeutics : to Present at the Jefferies Next Generation IBD Therapeutics Summit

09/22/2020 | 07:01am EDT

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRB) today announced that it will present a corporate overview at the Jefferies Next Generation IBD Therapeutics Summit on Wednesday, September 23 at 8:00 a.m. E.T.

A webcast of the presentation will be available under the “Investors and Media” section of Seres’ website and will be archived for 21 days.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., (Nasdaq: MCRB) is a leading microbiome therapeutics platform company developing a novel class of multifunctional bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. Seres’ SER-109 program achieved the first-ever positive pivotal clinical results for a targeted microbiome drug candidate and has obtained Breakthrough Therapy and Orphan Drug designations from the FDA. The SER-109 program is being advanced for the treatment of recurrent C. difficile infection and has potential to become a first-in-class FDA-approved microbiome therapeutic. Seres’ SER-287 program has obtained Fast Track and Orphan Drug designations from the FDA and is being evaluated in a Phase 2b study in patients with active mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis. Seres is developing SER-401 in a Phase 1b study in patients with metastatic melanoma, SER-301 for ulcerative colitis and SER-155 to prevent mortality due to gastrointestinal infections, bacteremia and graft versus host disease. For more information, please visit www.serestherapeutics.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 30,6 M - -
Net income 2020 -80,3 M - -
Net cash 2020 183 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -27,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 346 M 2 346 M -
EV / Sales 2020 70,7x
EV / Sales 2021 72,8x
Nbr of Employees 108
Free-Float 90,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 33,21 $
Last Close Price 26,27 $
Spread / Highest target 59,9%
Spread / Average Target 26,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,64%
Managers
NameTitle
Eric D. Shaff President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen A. Berenson Chairman
Marcus Chapman Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John G. Aunins CTO, Executive VP-Bioprocess & Manufacturing
Matthew R. Henn Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
