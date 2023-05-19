SergeFerrari : Discover our new Soltis configurator !

The new version of the Soltis configurator for solar protection is online.
Discover the new Soltis fabric configurator for outdoor and indoor applications.
Pergolas, awnings, roller blinds, vertical blinds or Japanese panels... you can configure the solar protection fabric that suits you.
Wall colors, window frames, awnings... The possibilities are endless, so check out the configurator: https://www.solar-protection-configurator.sergeferrari.com/
Disclaimer
Serge Ferrari Group SA published this content on 19 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2023 07:49:07 UTC.