Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. SergeFerrari Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SEFER   FR0011950682

SERGEFERRARI GROUP

(SEFER)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04:31:45 2023-05-19 am EDT
13.28 EUR   -1.34%
03:50aSergeferrari : Discover our new Soltis configurator !
PU
04/20SERGEFERRARI GROUP : 1st quarter turnover
CO
04/20SergeFerrari Group SA acquired 66% stake in Markleen.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

SergeFerrari : Discover our new Soltis configurator !

05/19/2023 | 03:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The new version of the Soltis configurator for solar protection is online.

Discover the new Soltis fabric configurator for outdoor and indoor applications.
Pergolas, awnings, roller blinds, vertical blinds or Japanese panels... you can configure the solar protection fabric that suits you.

Wall colors, window frames, awnings... The possibilities are endless, so check out the configurator: https://www.solar-protection-configurator.sergeferrari.com/

Attachments

Disclaimer

Serge Ferrari Group SA published this content on 19 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2023 07:49:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SERGEFERRARI GROUP
03:50aSergeferrari : Discover our new Soltis configurator !
PU
04/20SERGEFERRARI GROUP : 1st quarter turnover
CO
04/20SergeFerrari Group SA acquired 66% stake in Markleen.
CI
03/03SERGEFERRARI GROUP : Slide show results
CO
03/02Global markets live: Haleon, Best Buy, Macy's, HSBC, GSK...
MS
03/02SergeFerrari Group Sa Proposes Dividend for the Year 2022
CI
03/02Full-year 2022 Results : a sustainable and profitable growth model
PU
03/02SERGEFERRARI GROUP : Annual results
CO
03/02SergeFerrari Group SA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 202..
CI
01/18SERGEFERRARI GROUP : 4th quarter turnover
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 366 M 394 M 394 M
Net income 2023 16,7 M 18,0 M 18,0 M
Net Debt 2023 73,6 M 79,3 M 79,3 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,93x
Yield 2023 2,99%
Capitalization 159 M 171 M 171 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,64x
EV / Sales 2024 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 1 126
Free-Float 24,9%
Chart SERGEFERRARI GROUP
Duration : Period :
SergeFerrari Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SERGEFERRARI GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 13,46 €
Average target price 17,00 €
Spread / Average Target 26,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sébastien Ferrari Chairman-Supervisory Board & CEO
Sébastien Baril Chairman-Management Board
Philippe Espiard Director-Research & Development
Jean-Yves Stephan Senior Vice President-Operations
Bertrand Chammas Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SERGEFERRARI GROUP25.33%171
SAINT-GOBAIN19.26%29 976
ASSA ABLOY AB9.16%25 640
BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC.85.13%15 676
MASCO CORPORATION14.85%12 081
CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED-10.75%10 933
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer