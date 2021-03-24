Log in
SergeFerrari Group: Publication of the 2020 Universal Registration Document

03/24/2021
Regulatory News:

SergeFerrari Group (FR0011950682 - SEFER) is a leading global supplier of innovative flexible composite materials under the Serge Ferrari and Verseidag brands and is listed on Euronext Paris – Compartment C.

Publication of the 2020 Universal registration of SergeFerrari Group

Serge Ferrari Group announces that its 2020 Universal Registration Document (URD) has been filed with the French financial market authority, the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF), on March 24, 2021. This document in French version is available in accordance with the regulation in place. It is available on SergeFerrari Group website (www.sergeferrari.com) in the Investors section under Financial documents and on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org). It is also available free of charge at the Company's registered office, Zone industrielle la Tour-du-Pin, 38110 Saint-Jean-de-Soudain, France.

This 2019 Universal Registration Document notably includes:

- The financial report

- Risk management and corporate governance elements

- The 2020 annual accounts

- The various reports of the statutory auditors and their fees

- A description of the share buyback program

- The non-financial performance declaration (ESG report - called DPEF in French)

- The agenda and resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of May, 19, 2021

Calendar

- Publication of Q1 2021 revenues on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 after market close

- Annual General Meeting: Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 5:00pm CET

ABOUT THE SERGE FERRARI GROUP

The Serge Ferrari Group designs, develops, and manufactures innovative composite materials for lightweight architectural and outdoor applications in a global market estimated by the Company at around €6 billion. The unique characteristics of these products make them ideal for technical applications in three fields: architecture, specialties for industry professionals, and composite membranes for the consumer market. Its main competitive advantage is based on the implementation of differentiating proprietary technologies and know-how. Marketing its products under two brands, Serge Ferrari and Verseidag, the Serge Ferrari Group is a leading global supplier of composite materials for Tensile Architecture, Modular Structures and Solar Protection. The Group has manufacturing facilities in France, Switzerland, Germany, Italy and Asia. Serge Ferrari operates in 80 countries via subsidiaries, sales offices and a worldwide network of over 100 independent distributors.

In 2020, Serge Ferrari posted consolidated revenues of €195.3 million, over 80% of which was generated outside France. The SergeFerrari Group share is listed on Euronext Paris – Compartment C (ISIN: FR0011950682). The SergeFerrari Group share is eligible for the French PEA-PME and FCPI investment schemes. www.sergeferrari.com 


© Business Wire 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 195 M 231 M 231 M
Net income 2020 1,37 M 1,62 M 1,62 M
Net Debt 2020 43,8 M 51,8 M 51,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 62,2x
Yield 2020 0,34%
Capitalization 82,5 M 97,9 M 97,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,65x
EV / Sales 2021 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 1 192
Free-Float 24,4%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sébastien Ferrari Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Philippe Brun CFO, Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Philippe Espiard CEO-Research & Development
Romain Ferrari Director & Chief Operating Officer
Karine Gaudin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SERGEFERRARI GROUP17.51%98
ASSA ABLOY AB16.99%30 900
SAINT-GOBAIN29.92%30 747
MASCO CORPORATION3.55%14 781
XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED17.78%13 162
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.4.90%12 562
