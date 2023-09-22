(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on the Small-Cap Friday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS

----------

Restart takes the top spot and rises 5.1 percent to EUR0.22 per share. The stock moves against the trend that has seen it lose 5.7 percent over the past thirty days and 25 percent over the past year.

----------

PLC is up 5.0% at EUR1.47 per share. The stock has rallied 0.7 percent in the last month, but has lost 2.3 percent in the last six months and 21 percent in the last year.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS

----------

Seri Industrial sits on the bottom and gives up 8.3%. The company reviewed and approved its consolidated half-year financial report as of June 30, in which it reported a consolidated adjusted loss of EUR6.3 million compared to a loss of EUR7.0 million in the same period last year.

During the first half of 2023, the group reported revenues of EUR95.9 million thousand compared to EUR101.5 million in the first half of the previous year.

----------

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.