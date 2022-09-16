Seri Industrial S p A : Board Of Directors approves Results At 30 June 2022

S. Potito Sannitico, 15 September 2022 - The Board of Directors of SERI Industrial S.p.A. (the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") has examined and approved the consolidated half-yearlyreport as of June 30, 2022.

During the first half of 2022, there was an increase in revenues of 20% compared to the first half of 2021, due to both the increase in sales volumes and the increase in average selling prices.

Despite the current macroeconomic scenario characterized by a significant increase in the cost of energy, the Group has recorded a profitability (Adjusted Gross Operating Income/Revenues) of 9% in the first half of 2022, slightly down from the 9.7% achieved in the first half of 2021.

Economic and financial results

Consolidated economic trend

As follows the Group's Income Statement as of 30 June 2022 compared to the same period of the previous year:

Euro / 000 30/06/2022 30/06/2021 Variation Variation % Revenues from contract with customers 89.811 75.876 13.935 18% Other operating revenues 7.751 5.039 2.712 54% Internal works 3.915 3.518 397 11% Total revenues, income and internal works 101.477 84.433 17.044 20% Operating costs 92.622 76.042 16.580 22% Gross Operating Income - EBITDA 8.855 8.391 464 6% Amortization and Depreciation 10.826 9.614 1.212 13% Write-downs/write-backs (39) 153 (192) (125%) Net Operating Income - EBIT (1.932) (1.376) (556) 40% Financial management (2.401) (1.760) (641) 36% Net result before tax (4.333) (3.136) (1.197) 38% Taxes 861 1.000 (139) (14%) Consolidated Net Result (5.194) (4.136) (1.058) 26%

The Net Operating income (EBIT) is equal to negative euro 1,932 thousand, after depreciation and amortization of euro 10,787 thousand. It should be noted that depreciation and amortization are related for euro 5,410 thousand to the completed and on-going investment in Teverola 1 and 2, of which euro 4,212 thousand is related to the amortization on realized investments and euro 1,198 thousand related to the rights of use concerning the lease of the Teverola 1 (euro 515 thousand) and Teverola 2 (euro 683 thousand) building.

In relation to the increase in electricity costs recorded in the first half of 2022, there is a greater impact on operating costs estimated at approximately euro 4,554 thousand. To compensate for the charges incurred due to the increase in the cost of energy, the Group has obtained grants, following the facilitation introduced by the Decree Sostegni-Ter for energy-intensive companies, amounting to euro 1,499 thousand.

The performance of the Group is also assessed by considering certain alternative performance indicators (Alternative Performance Measures, hereinafter also referred to as "APM"), as provided by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA).

The management considers that APMs allow a better analysis of business performance, ensuring a clearer comparability of results over time, isolating non-recurring events, in order to make reporting consistent with forecasting trends. These indicators should not be considered as substitutes for the conventional ones provided by IFRS. In fact, APMs are not required by IFRS and, although they are derived from the Group's financial statements, they are not subject to audit. Therefore, APMs should be read in combination with the Group's financial information derived from the consolidated financial statements.

In particular, the alternative performance indicators refer to the adjustment of the main balance sheet indicators net of non-recurring and/or non-repeating items, the so-called "special item"1.

1 Income figures are classified as special items when: (i) they relate to non-recurring events or transactions, i.e. transactions that are not repeated frequently in the Group's recurring operations; (ii) they derive from transactions that are not representative of the Group's normal operations, such as extraordinary restructuring costs, environmental costs, costs associated with the disposal and evaluation of an asset, costs associated with extraordinary transactions, even if they occurred in previous years or are likely to occur in subsequent years, costs associated with the start-up of new plants, etc; (iii) any capital gains or losses, write-downs or revaluations of shareholdings and/or assets, value adjustments/reversals and depreciation related to extraordinary transactions.

As follows a description of the main alternative performance measures:

2