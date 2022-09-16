Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Seri Industrial S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KRE   IT0005283640

SERI INDUSTRIAL S.P.A.

(KRE)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-09-16 am EDT
6.630 EUR   +1.22%
12:00pSERI INDUSTRIAL S P A : Board Of Directors approves Results At 30 June 2022
PU
07/01SERI INDUSTRIAL S P A : Notice of change in share capital
PU
06/28SERI INDUSTRIAL S P A : Postponement of Stock Option Plan 2022 assignment date
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Seri Industrial S p A : Board Of Directors approves Results At 30 June 2022

09/16/2022 | 12:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MUNICATOTAMPA

PRESS RELEASE

SERI INDUSTRIAL S.p.A.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVES RESULTS AT 30 JUNE 2022

REVENUES EQUAL TO EURO 101,477 THOUSAND, WITH AN INCREASE OF 20% COMPARED TO 30

JUNE 2021

  • Consolidated Revenues at 30 June 2022: euro 101,477 thousand with an increase of 20% compared to 30 June 2021
  • Ebitda adjusted at 30 June 2022: euro 9,071 thousand with an increase of 11% compared to 30 June 2021
  • Adjusted Net Debt: euro 97,178 thousand, with an increase of euro 22,131 thousand compared to 31 December 2021

As follows the key highlights as of 30 June 2022:

Highlights

Economic and financial result

Euro / 000

30/06/2022

30/06/2021

Variation

Variation %

Revenues, income and internal works

101.477

84.433

17.044

20%

Gross Operating Income - Ebitda

8.855

8.391

464

6%

Adjusted Gross Operating Income - Adjusted Ebitda

9.071

8.193

878

11%

Net Operating Income - EBIT

(1.932)

(1.376)

(556)

40%

Adjusted Net Operating Income - EBIT

(1.716)

(885)

(831)

94%

Net Result

(5.194)

(4.136)

(1.058)

26%

Adjusted Net Result

(4.286)

(3.609)

(677)

19%

Cash flow from operating activities

(8.662)

7.947

(16.609)

(209%)

Adjusted Investments activities

6.402

7.465

(1.063)

(14%)

Balance sheet results

Euro / 000

30/06/2022

31/12/2021

Variation

Variation %

Net Invested Capital

236.816

218.951

17.865

8%

Consolidated Net equity

116.950

120.934

(3.984)

(3%)

Net financial debt

119.866

98.018

21.848

22%

Adjusted Net financial debt

97.178

75.047

22.131

29%

Personnel

Number of employees

30/06/2022

30/06/2021

Variation

Variation %

FIB Division - Batteries

361

351

10

3%

Seri Plast Division - Plastic materials

307

309

(2)

(1%)

Corporate and other activities

52

50

2

4%

Group

720

710

10

1%

S. Potito Sannitico, 15 September 2022 - The Board of Directors of SERI Industrial S.p.A. (the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") has examined and approved the consolidated half-yearlyreport as of June 30, 2022.

During the first half of 2022, there was an increase in revenues of 20% compared to the first half of 2021, due to both the increase in sales volumes and the increase in average selling prices.

Despite the current macroeconomic scenario characterized by a significant increase in the cost of energy, the Group has recorded a profitability (Adjusted Gross Operating Income/Revenues) of 9% in the first half of 2022, slightly down from the 9.7% achieved in the first half of 2021.

Economic and financial results

Consolidated economic trend

As follows the Group's Income Statement as of 30 June 2022 compared to the same period of the previous year:

Euro / 000

30/06/2022

30/06/2021

Variation

Variation %

Revenues from contract with customers

89.811

75.876

13.935

18%

Other operating revenues

7.751

5.039

2.712

54%

Internal works

3.915

3.518

397

11%

Total revenues, income and internal works

101.477

84.433

17.044

20%

Operating costs

92.622

76.042

16.580

22%

Gross Operating Income - EBITDA

8.855

8.391

464

6%

Amortization and Depreciation

10.826

9.614

1.212

13%

Write-downs/write-backs

(39)

153

(192)

(125%)

Net Operating Income - EBIT

(1.932)

(1.376)

(556)

40%

Financial management

(2.401)

(1.760)

(641)

36%

Net result before tax

(4.333)

(3.136)

(1.197)

38%

Taxes

861

1.000

(139)

(14%)

Consolidated Net Result

(5.194)

(4.136)

(1.058)

26%

The Net Operating income (EBIT) is equal to negative euro 1,932 thousand, after depreciation and amortization of euro 10,787 thousand. It should be noted that depreciation and amortization are related for euro 5,410 thousand to the completed and on-going investment in Teverola 1 and 2, of which euro 4,212 thousand is related to the amortization on realized investments and euro 1,198 thousand related to the rights of use concerning the lease of the Teverola 1 (euro 515 thousand) and Teverola 2 (euro 683 thousand) building.

In relation to the increase in electricity costs recorded in the first half of 2022, there is a greater impact on operating costs estimated at approximately euro 4,554 thousand. To compensate for the charges incurred due to the increase in the cost of energy, the Group has obtained grants, following the facilitation introduced by the Decree Sostegni-Ter for energy-intensive companies, amounting to euro 1,499 thousand.

The performance of the Group is also assessed by considering certain alternative performance indicators (Alternative Performance Measures, hereinafter also referred to as "APM"), as provided by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA).

The management considers that APMs allow a better analysis of business performance, ensuring a clearer comparability of results over time, isolating non-recurring events, in order to make reporting consistent with forecasting trends. These indicators should not be considered as substitutes for the conventional ones provided by IFRS. In fact, APMs are not required by IFRS and, although they are derived from the Group's financial statements, they are not subject to audit. Therefore, APMs should be read in combination with the Group's financial information derived from the consolidated financial statements.

In particular, the alternative performance indicators refer to the adjustment of the main balance sheet indicators net of non-recurring and/or non-repeating items, the so-called "special item"1.

1 Income figures are classified as special items when: (i) they relate to non-recurring events or transactions, i.e. transactions that are not repeated frequently in the Group's recurring operations; (ii) they derive from transactions that are not representative of the Group's normal operations, such as extraordinary restructuring costs, environmental costs, costs associated with the disposal and evaluation of an asset, costs associated with extraordinary transactions, even if they occurred in previous years or are likely to occur in subsequent years, costs associated with the start-up of new plants, etc; (iii) any capital gains or losses, write-downs or revaluations of shareholdings and/or assets, value adjustments/reversals and depreciation related to extraordinary transactions.

As follows a description of the main alternative performance measures:

2

As follows the adjusted income statement of the Group as of June 30, 2022:

Profit and loss

30/06/2022

Special

30/06/2022

30/06/2021

Special

30/06/2021

items

Adjusted

items

Adjusted

Revenues from contract with customers

89.811

89.811

75.876

75.876

Other operating revenues

7.751

(216)

7.535

5.039

(1.096)

3.943

Internal works

3.915

3.915

3.518

3.518

Total revenues, income and internal works

101.477

(216)

101.261

84.433

(1.096)

83.337

Raw Materials

70.880

(22)

70.858

45.404

45.404

Change in inventories

(18.759)

(18.759)

(960)

(960)

Costs for services

23.746

(3)

23.744

15.387

(271)

15.116

Other operating costs

1.405

(408)

997

1.563

(361)

1.202

Personnel costs

15.350

15.350

14.648

(266)

14.382

Operating costs

92.622

(432)

92.190

76.042

(898)

75.144

Gross Operating Income - EBITDA

8.855

216

9.071

8.391

(198)

8.193

Amortization and Depreciation

10.826

0

10.826

9.614

(574)

9.040

Write-downs/write-backs

(39)

0

(39)

153

(115)

38

Net Operating Income - EBIT

(1.932)

216

(1.716)

(1.376)

491

(885)

Interest income

594

594

305

0

305

Interest expense

2.988

0

2.988

2.069

(8)

2.061

Income (expenses) from associated

(7)

(7)

4

0

4

companies

Net result before tax

(4.333)

216

(4.117)

(3.136)

499

(2.637)

Taxes

861

(754)

107

1.000

0

1.000

Theoretical tax effect

0

63

63

0

(28)

(28)

Consolidated Net Result

(5.194)

908

(4.286)

(4.136)

527

(3.609)

The impact of special items on Net Result before tax is equal to euro 216 thousand, due to a non recurring income for euro 216 thousand and non recurring operating costs for euro 432 thousand.

  • EBITDA (or Gross Operating Income): it is an indicator of operating performance and is calculated by adding Depreciation, Amortization and Value Adjustments to Net Operating Income;
  • EBITDA adjusted (or Adjusted Gross Operating Income): it is an indicator of recurring operating performance and is calculated by adding EBITDA and special items, i.e. operating costs, with a positive sign, that are non-recurring or non-repetitive;
  • EBIT adjusted (Adjusted Net Operating Income): it is measured as the sum of the Net Operating Result and special items, i.e. operating costs and depreciation and amortization, and non-recurring or non-repeating adjustments/reversals, with a positive sign;
  • Adjusted Consolidated Net Result: it is calculated adding the special items to the Net Result;
  • Net financial debt or Net Financial Position: it is an indicator of the financial structure and it is calculated in accordance with the provisions of Guideline No. 39 issued on 4 March 2021, applicable as of 5 May 2021 and in line with the attention notice No. 5/21 issued by Consob on 29 April 2021;
  • Adjusted Net Debt: it is measured by deducting the financial debt related to the application of IFRS 16 from net financial debt;
  • Cash flow from operating activities: it is measured by adding changes in inventories, trade receivables, trade payables, funds and other assets/liabilities to EBITDA.
  • Adjusted Investment Activities: it is measured eliminating the increases from Right of Use related to IFRS 16 from the investment activities.

3

Consolidated Balance Sheet

As follows the composition of Net invested capital as of June 30, 2022 compared with that at the end of the previous year:

Euro / 000

30/06/2022

31/12/2021

Variation

Variation %

Net fixed assets:

Property, plant and equipment, intangible

112.481

114.421

(1.940)

(2%)

assets and rights of use

Goodwill

55.042

55.042

0

0%

Net financial assets valued using the equity

665

554

111

20%

method

Other assets and non-current liabilities

(23.694)

(25.857)

2.163

(8%)

Total net fixed assets

144.494

144.160

334

0%

Net working capital

Trade receivables

35.884

37.015

(1.131)

(3%)

Inventories

81.601

63.606

17.995

28%

Trade payables

(49.921)

(47.930)

(1.991)

4%

Other assets and current liabilities

11.924

9.280

2.644

28%

Total net working capital

79.488

61.971

17.517

28%

Gross invested capital

223.982

206.131

17.851

9%

Other provisions:

Employee benefits

(4.334)

(4.676)

342

(7%)

Provisions for risks and charges

(934)

(1.261)

327

(26%)

Provisions for net deferred taxes

18.102

18.757

(655)

(3%)

Total other provisions

12.834

12.820

14

0%

Net Invested Capital

236.816

218.951

17.865

8%

Equity

(116.950)

(120.934)

3.984

(3%)

Net financial position

(119.866)

(98.017)

(21.849)

22%

Coverage

(236.816)

(218.951)

(17.865)

8%

The Net invested capital as of June 30, 2022 is equal to euro 236,816 thousand and it is covered by consolidated shareholders' equity for euro 116,950 thousand and Net financial debt for euro 119,866 thousand.

4

As follows a breakdown of net invested capital's statement by business unit:

Euro / 000

Batteries

Plastic

Other

Corporate

Conso.

Consolida

Materials

effects

ted

Net fixed assets:

Property, plant and equipment, intangible

78.558

33.449

0

473

0

112.481

assets and rights of use

Goodwill

705

0

0

0

54.337

55.042

Net financial assets valued using the equity

383

0

0

89.812

(89.530)

665

method

Other assets and non-current liabilities

(21.296)

(2.401)

0

35.000

(34.997)

(23.694)

Total net fixed assets

58.350

31.048

0

125.286

(70.189)

144.494

Net working capital

Trade receivables

14.964

21.198

0

682

(959)

35.884

Inventories

41.176

40.427

0

0

0

81.601

Trade payables

(20.113)

(29.518)

(3)

(1.242)

955

(49.921)

Other assets and current liabilities

14.428

(1.688)

160

(975)

0

11.924

Total net working capital

50.454

30.419

156

(1.535)

(6)

79.488

Gross invested capital

108.804

61.466

156

123.750

(70.195)

223.982

Other provisions:

Employee benefits

(1.319)

(2.186)

0

(830)

0

(4.334)

Provisions for risks and charges

(672)

(97)

0

(165)

0

(934)

Provisions for net deferred taxes

2.623

2.063

0

13.416

0

18.102

Total other provisions

633

(220)

0

12.421

0

12.834

Net Invested Capital

109.436

61.247

156

136.171

(70.195)

236.816

Equity

(17.815)

(22.864)

(273)

(111.193)

35.195

(116.950)

Net financial position

(91.621)

(38.383)

117

(24.979)

35.000

(119.866)

Coverage

(109.436)

(61.247)

(156)

(136.171)

70.195

(236.816)

As follows the Group's balance sheet as of June 30, 2022, compared to the balance sheet at the end of the previous year:

Euro / 000

30/06/2022

31/12/2021

Variation

Variation %

Current assets

152.066

153.734

(1.668)

(1%)

Non-current assets

189.717

192.316

(2.599)

(1%)

ASSETS

341.783

346.050

(4.267)

(1%)

Current liabilities

127.134

153.733

(26.599)

(17%)

Non-Current liabilities

97.699

71.383

26.316

37%

Consolidated Net equity

116.950

120.934

(3.984)

(3%)

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

341.783

346.050

(4.267)

(1%)

Current assets amount to euro 152 million as of June 30, 2022 against current liabilities of euro 127 million, with a current ratio of 1.20, demonstrating the Group's ability to generate liquidity and meet short-term obligations.

The Current liabilities are decreased of euro 26 million compared to 31 December 2021, mainly due to the exposure in non current liabilities of the non current portions of loan agreements backed by financial covenants, which, in accordance with IAS 1, as of 31 December 2021, had been classified as current liabilities.

Non-current assets amount to euro 190 million as of 30 June 2022, compared to non current liabilities of euro 98 million and consolidated shareholders' equity of euro 117 million.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Seri Industrial S.p.A. published this content on 16 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2022 15:59:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SERI INDUSTRIAL S.P.A.
12:00pSERI INDUSTRIAL S P A : Board Of Directors approves Results At 30 June 2022
PU
07/01SERI INDUSTRIAL S P A : Notice of change in share capital
PU
06/28SERI INDUSTRIAL S P A : Postponement of Stock Option Plan 2022 assignment date
PU
06/22SERI INDUSTRIAL S P A : Verification of the independence requirements of the members of th..
PU
05/25SERI INDUSTRIAL S P A : Verification of the independence of directors and the establishmen..
PU
04/28SERI INDUSTRIAL S P A : Growth of Revenues of 18% in the first quarter compared to 2021
PU
04/15SERI INDUSTRIAL S P A : Notice of filing of Company documents
PU
04/15SERI INDUSTRIAL S P A : Publication of the list of candidates for the renewal of the Board..
PU
03/28SERI INDUSTRIAL S P A : Notice of change in share capital
PU
03/25SERI INDUSTRIAL S P A : Proposal for the adoption of a stock option plan
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 263 M 263 M 263 M
Net income 2022 5,80 M 5,80 M 5,80 M
Net Debt 2022 109 M 109 M 109 M
P/E ratio 2022 63,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 321 M 321 M 321 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,64x
EV / Sales 2023 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 710
Free-Float 39,7%
Chart SERI INDUSTRIAL S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Seri Industrial S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SERI INDUSTRIAL S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 6,55 €
Average target price 12,50 €
Spread / Average Target 90,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vittorio Civitillo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roberto Maviglia Chairman
Manuela Morgante Independent Director
Annalisa Cuccaro Independent Director
Luciano Orsini Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SERI INDUSTRIAL S.P.A.-32.40%321
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-29.53%144 582
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.0.00%85 493
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-28.32%22 996
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.-37.42%8 156
PYLON TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.83.21%7 990