Seri Industrial S p A : Board Of Directors approves Results At 30 June 2022
09/16/2022 | 12:00pm EDT
SERI INDUSTRIAL S.p.A.
BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVES RESULTS AT 30 JUNE 2022
REVENUES EQUAL TO EURO 101,477 THOUSAND, WITH AN INCREASE OF 20% COMPARED TO 30
JUNE 2021
Consolidated Revenues at 30 June 2022: euro 101,477 thousand with an increase of 20% compared to 30 June 2021
Ebitda adjusted at 30 June 2022: euro 9,071 thousand with an increase of 11% compared to 30 June 2021
Adjusted Net Debt: euro 97,178 thousand, with an increase of euro 22,131 thousand compared to 31 December 2021
As follows the key highlights as of 30 June 2022:
Highlights
Economic and financial result
Euro / 000
30/06/2022
30/06/2021
Variation
Variation %
Revenues, income and internal works
101.477
84.433
17.044
20%
Gross Operating Income - Ebitda
8.855
8.391
464
6%
Adjusted Gross Operating Income - Adjusted Ebitda
9.071
8.193
878
11%
Net Operating Income - EBIT
(1.932)
(1.376)
(556)
40%
Adjusted Net Operating Income - EBIT
(1.716)
(885)
(831)
94%
Net Result
(5.194)
(4.136)
(1.058)
26%
Adjusted Net Result
(4.286)
(3.609)
(677)
19%
Cash flow from operating activities
(8.662)
7.947
(16.609)
(209%)
Adjusted Investments activities
6.402
7.465
(1.063)
(14%)
Balance sheet results
Euro / 000
30/06/2022
31/12/2021
Variation
Variation %
Net Invested Capital
236.816
218.951
17.865
8%
Consolidated Net equity
116.950
120.934
(3.984)
(3%)
Net financial debt
119.866
98.018
21.848
22%
Adjusted Net financial debt
97.178
75.047
22.131
29%
Personnel
Number of employees
30/06/2022
30/06/2021
Variation
Variation %
FIB Division - Batteries
361
351
10
3%
Seri Plast Division - Plastic materials
307
309
(2)
(1%)
Corporate and other activities
52
50
2
4%
Group
720
710
10
1%
S. Potito Sannitico, 15 September 2022 - The Board of Directors of SERI Industrial S.p.A. (the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") has examined and approved the consolidatedhalf-yearlyreport as of June 30, 2022.
During the first half of 2022, there was an increase in revenues of 20% compared to the first half of 2021, due to both the increase in sales volumes and the increase in average selling prices.
Despite the current macroeconomic scenario characterized by a significant increase in the cost of energy, the Group has recorded a profitability (Adjusted Gross Operating Income/Revenues) of 9% in the first half of 2022, slightly down from the 9.7% achieved in the first half of 2021.
Economic and financial results
Consolidated economic trend
As follows the Group's Income Statement as of 30 June 2022 compared to the same period of the previous year:
Euro / 000
30/06/2022
30/06/2021
Variation
Variation %
Revenues from contract with customers
89.811
75.876
13.935
18%
Other operating revenues
7.751
5.039
2.712
54%
Internal works
3.915
3.518
397
11%
Total revenues, income and internal works
101.477
84.433
17.044
20%
Operating costs
92.622
76.042
16.580
22%
Gross Operating Income - EBITDA
8.855
8.391
464
6%
Amortization and Depreciation
10.826
9.614
1.212
13%
Write-downs/write-backs
(39)
153
(192)
(125%)
Net Operating Income - EBIT
(1.932)
(1.376)
(556)
40%
Financial management
(2.401)
(1.760)
(641)
36%
Net result before tax
(4.333)
(3.136)
(1.197)
38%
Taxes
861
1.000
(139)
(14%)
Consolidated Net Result
(5.194)
(4.136)
(1.058)
26%
The Net Operating income (EBIT) is equal to negative euro 1,932 thousand, after depreciation and amortization of euro 10,787 thousand. It should be noted that depreciation and amortization are related for euro 5,410 thousand to the completed and on-going investment in Teverola 1 and 2, of which euro 4,212 thousand is related to the amortization on realized investments and euro 1,198 thousand related to the rights of use concerning the lease of the Teverola 1 (euro 515 thousand) and Teverola 2 (euro 683 thousand) building.
In relation to the increase in electricity costs recorded in the first half of 2022, there is a greater impact on operating costs estimated at approximately euro 4,554 thousand. To compensate for the charges incurred due to the increase in the cost of energy, the Group has obtained grants, following the facilitation introduced by the Decree Sostegni-Ter for energy-intensive companies, amounting to euro 1,499 thousand.
The performance of the Group is also assessed by considering certain alternative performance indicators (Alternative Performance Measures, hereinafter also referred to as "APM"), as provided by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA).
The management considers that APMs allow a better analysis of business performance, ensuring a clearer comparability of results over time, isolating non-recurring events, in order to make reporting consistent with forecasting trends. These indicators should not be considered as substitutes for the conventional ones provided by IFRS. In fact, APMs are not required by IFRS and, although they are derived from the Group's financial statements, they are not subject to audit. Therefore, APMs should be read in combination with the Group's financial information derived from the consolidated financial statements.
In particular, the alternative performance indicators refer to the adjustment of the main balance sheet indicators net of non-recurring and/or non-repeating items, the so-called "special item"1.
1 Income figures are classified as special items when: (i) they relate to non-recurring events or transactions, i.e. transactions that are not repeated frequently in the Group's recurring operations; (ii) they derive from transactions that are not representative of the Group's normal operations, such as extraordinary restructuring costs, environmental costs, costs associated with the disposal and evaluation of an asset, costs associated with extraordinary transactions, even if they occurred in previous years or are likely to occur in subsequent years, costs associated with the start-up of new plants, etc; (iii) any capital gains or losses, write-downs or revaluations of shareholdings and/or assets, value adjustments/reversals and depreciation related to extraordinary transactions.
As follows a description of the main alternative performance measures:
As follows the adjusted income statement of the Group as of June 30, 2022:
Profit and loss
30/06/2022
Special
30/06/2022
30/06/2021
Special
30/06/2021
items
Adjusted
items
Adjusted
Revenues from contract with customers
89.811
89.811
75.876
75.876
Other operating revenues
7.751
(216)
7.535
5.039
(1.096)
3.943
Internal works
3.915
3.915
3.518
3.518
Total revenues, income and internal works
101.477
(216)
101.261
84.433
(1.096)
83.337
Raw Materials
70.880
(22)
70.858
45.404
45.404
Change in inventories
(18.759)
(18.759)
(960)
(960)
Costs for services
23.746
(3)
23.744
15.387
(271)
15.116
Other operating costs
1.405
(408)
997
1.563
(361)
1.202
Personnel costs
15.350
15.350
14.648
(266)
14.382
Operating costs
92.622
(432)
92.190
76.042
(898)
75.144
Gross Operating Income - EBITDA
8.855
216
9.071
8.391
(198)
8.193
Amortization and Depreciation
10.826
0
10.826
9.614
(574)
9.040
Write-downs/write-backs
(39)
0
(39)
153
(115)
38
Net Operating Income - EBIT
(1.932)
216
(1.716)
(1.376)
491
(885)
Interest income
594
594
305
0
305
Interest expense
2.988
0
2.988
2.069
(8)
2.061
Income (expenses) from associated
(7)
(7)
4
0
4
companies
Net result before tax
(4.333)
216
(4.117)
(3.136)
499
(2.637)
Taxes
861
(754)
107
1.000
0
1.000
Theoretical tax effect
0
63
63
0
(28)
(28)
Consolidated Net Result
(5.194)
908
(4.286)
(4.136)
527
(3.609)
The impact of special items on Net Result before tax is equal to euro 216 thousand, due to a non recurring income for euro 216 thousand and non recurring operating costs for euro 432 thousand.
EBITDA (or Gross Operating Income): it is an indicator of operating performance and is calculated by adding Depreciation, Amortization and Value Adjustments to Net Operating Income;
EBITDA adjusted (or Adjusted Gross Operating Income): it is an indicator of recurring operating performance and is calculated by adding EBITDA and special items, i.e. operating costs, with a positive sign, that are non-recurring or non-repetitive;
EBIT adjusted (Adjusted Net Operating Income): it is measured as the sum of the Net Operating Result and special items, i.e. operating costs and depreciation and amortization, and non-recurring or non-repeating adjustments/reversals, with a positive sign;
Adjusted Consolidated Net Result: it is calculated adding the special items to the Net Result;
Net financial debt or Net Financial Position: it is an indicator of the financial structure and it is calculated in accordance with the provisions of Guideline No. 39 issued on 4 March 2021, applicable as of 5 May 2021 and in line with the attention notice No. 5/21 issued by Consob on 29 April 2021;
Adjusted Net Debt: it is measured by deducting the financial debt related to the application of IFRS 16 from net financial debt;
Cash flow from operating activities: it is measured by adding changes in inventories, trade receivables, trade payables, funds and other assets/liabilities to EBITDA.
Adjusted Investment Activities: it is measured eliminating the increases from Right of Use related to IFRS 16 from the investment activities.
Consolidated Balance Sheet
As follows the composition of Net invested capital as of June 30, 2022 compared with that at the end of the previous year:
Euro / 000
30/06/2022
31/12/2021
Variation
Variation %
Net fixed assets:
Property, plant and equipment, intangible
112.481
114.421
(1.940)
(2%)
assets and rights of use
Goodwill
55.042
55.042
0
0%
Net financial assets valued using the equity
665
554
111
20%
method
Other assets and non-current liabilities
(23.694)
(25.857)
2.163
(8%)
Total net fixed assets
144.494
144.160
334
0%
Net working capital
Trade receivables
35.884
37.015
(1.131)
(3%)
Inventories
81.601
63.606
17.995
28%
Trade payables
(49.921)
(47.930)
(1.991)
4%
Other assets and current liabilities
11.924
9.280
2.644
28%
Total net working capital
79.488
61.971
17.517
28%
Gross invested capital
223.982
206.131
17.851
9%
Other provisions:
Employee benefits
(4.334)
(4.676)
342
(7%)
Provisions for risks and charges
(934)
(1.261)
327
(26%)
Provisions for net deferred taxes
18.102
18.757
(655)
(3%)
Total other provisions
12.834
12.820
14
0%
Net Invested Capital
236.816
218.951
17.865
8%
Equity
(116.950)
(120.934)
3.984
(3%)
Net financial position
(119.866)
(98.017)
(21.849)
22%
Coverage
(236.816)
(218.951)
(17.865)
8%
The Net invested capital as of June 30, 2022 is equal to euro 236,816 thousand and it is covered by consolidated shareholders' equity for euro 116,950 thousand and Net financial debt for euro 119,866 thousand.
As follows a breakdown of net invested capital's statement by business unit:
Euro / 000
Batteries
Plastic
Other
Corporate
Conso.
Consolida
Materials
effects
ted
Net fixed assets:
Property, plant and equipment, intangible
78.558
33.449
0
473
0
112.481
assets and rights of use
Goodwill
705
0
0
0
54.337
55.042
Net financial assets valued using the equity
383
0
0
89.812
(89.530)
665
method
Other assets and non-current liabilities
(21.296)
(2.401)
0
35.000
(34.997)
(23.694)
Total net fixed assets
58.350
31.048
0
125.286
(70.189)
144.494
Net working capital
Trade receivables
14.964
21.198
0
682
(959)
35.884
Inventories
41.176
40.427
0
0
0
81.601
Trade payables
(20.113)
(29.518)
(3)
(1.242)
955
(49.921)
Other assets and current liabilities
14.428
(1.688)
160
(975)
0
11.924
Total net working capital
50.454
30.419
156
(1.535)
(6)
79.488
Gross invested capital
108.804
61.466
156
123.750
(70.195)
223.982
Other provisions:
Employee benefits
(1.319)
(2.186)
0
(830)
0
(4.334)
Provisions for risks and charges
(672)
(97)
0
(165)
0
(934)
Provisions for net deferred taxes
2.623
2.063
0
13.416
0
18.102
Total other provisions
633
(220)
0
12.421
0
12.834
Net Invested Capital
109.436
61.247
156
136.171
(70.195)
236.816
Equity
(17.815)
(22.864)
(273)
(111.193)
35.195
(116.950)
Net financial position
(91.621)
(38.383)
117
(24.979)
35.000
(119.866)
Coverage
(109.436)
(61.247)
(156)
(136.171)
70.195
(236.816)
As follows the Group's balance sheet as of June 30, 2022, compared to the balance sheet at the end of the previous year:
Euro / 000
30/06/2022
31/12/2021
Variation
Variation %
Current assets
152.066
153.734
(1.668)
(1%)
Non-current assets
189.717
192.316
(2.599)
(1%)
ASSETS
341.783
346.050
(4.267)
(1%)
Current liabilities
127.134
153.733
(26.599)
(17%)
Non-Current liabilities
97.699
71.383
26.316
37%
Consolidated Net equity
116.950
120.934
(3.984)
(3%)
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
341.783
346.050
(4.267)
(1%)
Current assets amount to euro 152 million as of June 30, 2022 against current liabilities of euro 127 million, with a current ratio of 1.20, demonstrating the Group's ability to generate liquidity and meet short-term obligations.
The Current liabilities are decreased of euro 26 million compared to 31 December 2021, mainly due to the exposure in non current liabilities of the non current portions of loan agreements backed by financial covenants, which, in accordance with IAS 1, as of 31 December 2021, had been classified as current liabilities.
Non-current assets amount to euro 190 million as of 30 June 2022, compared to non current liabilities of euro 98 million and consolidated shareholders' equity of euro 117 million.
