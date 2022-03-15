Log in
Seri Industrial S p A : Conference Call Results as at 31 December 2021

03/15/2022
MUNICATOTAMPA

PRESS

RELEASE

Seri Industrial S.p.A.:

Conference Call Results as at 31 December 2021

25 March 10:00 CET

S. Potito Sannitico, 18 March 2022 - Seri Industrial S.p.A. ("the Company") announces that the Board of Directors will take place on March 25th for the approval of the consolidated annual 2021 results.

A Conference Call for the presentation of annual results will be held in the following day, 25 March, at 10:00 am CET.

To access, you need to dial one of the following numbers:

Country

Dial in

ITALY:

+39

02 802 09 11

UK:

+44

1 212818004

USA:

+1 718 7058796

BELGIUM:

+32

28948063

DENMARK:

+45

32727525

FRANCE:

+33

170918704

GERMANY:

+49

6917415712

SPAIN:

+34

917699498

SWEDEN:

+46

850510030

SWITZERLAND:

+41

225954728

IRELAND

+353 15269444

To access the Conference Call, the Italian number is always valid even if called from abroad.

The presentation can be downloaded before the start of the Conference Call from the Investor> Presentation>2022 area of the www.seri-industrial.it website.

Please connect to the Conference Call well in advance.

Seri Industrial S.p.A. is a company listed on the EXM market of Borsa Italiana. Seri Industrial's mission is to accelerate the energy transition to sustainability and decarbonisation.

The Group operates through two companies: (i) Seri Plast, active in the processing of plastic materials for the battery market, automotive, packaging and thermo-sanitary sector; (ii) FIB, active, through the FAAM brand, in the production and recycling of lead and lithium batteries for traction, industrial, storage and military applications, as well as in the design of plants for the recycling of batteries.

For further information:

Investor Relator

Marco Civitillo

E-mail: investor.relator@serihg.com

Tel. 0823 786235

Disclaimer

Seri Industrial S.p.A. published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 21:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
