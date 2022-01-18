Log in
Seri Industrial S p A : Corporate Financial Calendar 2022

01/18/2022 | 12:10pm EST
MUNICATOTAMPA

PRESS RELEASE

Seri Industrial S.p.A.:

Corporate Financial Calendar 2022

San Potito Sannitico 18 January 2022 - Seri Industrial S.p.A. (hereinafter also the "Company") announces the dates related to corporate financial events for the year 2022:

Event Date

Corporate Body

Event

24 March 2022

Board of Directors

Examination and approval of the Annual separate and consolidated

financial statements and the Non-Financial Statement (Sustainability

Report) at 31st December 2021

28

Apr. 2022

Board of Directors

Examination and approval of the consolidated revenues achieved in the

first three months of 2022

6 May 2022

Shareholders'

Proposal to approve the Annual separate financial statements of Seri

Meeting

Industrial S.p.A. and examination of the Annual Consolidated report at

31st December 2021

15

Sept. 2022

Board of Directors

Examination and approval of the consolidated Half-Year report of the

Seri Industrial Group at June 30th 2022

27

Oct. 2022

Board of Directors

Examination and approval of consolidated revenues achieved in the first

nine months of 2022

In the context of the regulatory framework and the provisions of art. 82-ter of the Issuers' Regulation no. 11971/1999, the Company has decided to publish for the year 2022, voluntary and until a different resolution, the additional periodic information at 31 March and 30 September, in the way already used by the Company, including the same information as in the past.

A press release will be issued following the Board of Directors' meeting to approve the periodic financial statements.

Please note that the dates set out in this press release are purely indicative: any changes will in any case be promptly disclosed to the market, under the same condition as those provided for the distribution of this press release.

Seri Industrial S.p.A. is a company listed on the EXM market of Borsa Italiana. Seri Industrial's mission is to accelerate the energy transition to sustainability and decarbonisation.

The Group operates through two companies: (i) Seri Plast, active in the processing of plastic materials for the battery market, automotive, packaging and thermo-sanitary sector; (ii) FIB, active, through the FAAM brand, in the production and recycling of lead and lithium batteries for traction, industrial, storage and military applications, as well as in the design of plants for the recycling of batteries.

For further information:

Investor Relator

Marco Civitillo

E-mail: investor.relator@serihg.com

Tel. 0823 786235

Disclaimer

Seri Industrial S.p.A. published this content on 18 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2022 17:09:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
