Seri Industrial S.p.A.:

Exercise Warrant Uno Seri 2017-2022

San Potito Sannitico, 30 December 2022

Seri Industrial S.p.A. (hereinafter also the "Company") announces that, as of today's date, the twentieth and last Financial Period of Warrant Uno SERI 2017 - 2022 (ISIN code IT0005273336) is ended, pursuant to Warrant Seri Industrial 2017-2022 Regulation (the "Regulation").

During the last period, no. 45,717,480 Warrant were exercised and no. 4,571,748 new Seri Industrial ordinary shares were issued at the price of Euro 5.03 per share (ratio no. 1 ordinary share each no. 10 Warrant exercised), for a countervalue of Euro 22,995,892.44.

Following the deposit with the competent Commercial Register of the change in share capital, this will be equal to Euro 106,456,682.03 constituted by no. 53,979,002 ordinary shares without nominal value.

It is noted that the Warrants for which a subscription request has not been submitted, equal to residual no. 32,360,387, are to be considered forfeited from all rights, becoming definitively invalid for all purposes from today's date, as provided by the Regulation.

Seri Industrial S.p.A. is a company listed on the EXM market of Borsa Italiana. Seri Industrial's mission is to accelerate the energy transition to sustainability and decarbonisation.

The Group operates through two companies: (i) Seri Plast, active in the processing of plastic materials for the battery market, automotive, packaging and thermo-sanitary sector; (ii) FIB, active, through the FAAM brand, in the production and recycling of lead and lithium batteries for traction, industrial, storage and military applications, as well as in the design of plants for the recycling of batteries.

For further information:

Investor Relator

Marco Civitillo

E-mail: investor.relator@serihg.com

Tel. 0823 786235