Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Seri Industrial S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KRE   IT0005283640

SERI INDUSTRIAL S.P.A.

(KRE)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:37 2022-11-24 am EST
6.010 EUR   -1.15%
01:54pSeri Industrial S P A : Expiry date for the exercise of Warrant Uno Seri 2017-2022
PU
11/15Seri Industrial S P A : Establishment of the Control, Risk and Sustainability Committee
PU
10/27Seri Industrial S P A : Growth of Revenues of 20% in the first nine months compared to 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Seri Industrial S p A : Expiry date for the exercise of Warrant Uno Seri 2017-2022

11/24/2022 | 01:54pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MUNICATOTAMPA

PRESS RELEASE

Seri Industrial S.p.A.:

Expiry date for the exercise of Warrant Uno Seri 2017-2022

San Potito Sannitico 24th November 2022 - Seri Industrial S.p.A. ("the Company") announces that, from 16th December 2022, the twentieth and last exercise period of the Warrant Uno SERI 2017-2022 (ISIN code IT0005273336) ("the Warrants") will begin.

Warrant's holders may request the exercise on any trading day during the exercise period starting from 16th December 2022 until 30th December 2022, included ("the Expiry Date").

The right to subscribe the warrant must be exercised, subject to revocation, within the Expiry Date.

Warrants that are not exercised by 30th December 2022, will automatically and definitely lose their validity - starting from the following date - without the need for any communication from the Company.

The conversion shares deriving from the exercise of Warrants will be made available for trading on the following settlement day following the last day of the exercise period, fixed - as specified above - on 30th December 2022.

For more information see the Warrant Uno SERI 2017-2022 Regulation, available on the Company's website, at www.seri-industrial.it(section Investor/Warrant Regulations).

Seri Industrial S.p.A. is a company listed on the EXM market of Borsa Italiana. Seri Industrial's mission is to accelerate the energy transition to sustainability and decarbonisation.

The Group operates through two companies: (i) Seri Plast, active in the processing of plastic materials for the battery market, automotive, packaging and thermo-sanitary sector; (ii) FIB, active, through the FAAM brand, in the production and recycling of lead and lithium batteries for traction, industrial, storage and military applications, as well as in the design of plants for the recycling of batteries.

For further information:

Investor Relator

Marco Civitillo

E-mail: investor.relator@serihg.com

Tel. 0823 786235

Disclaimer

Seri Industrial S.p.A. published this content on 24 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2022 18:53:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SERI INDUSTRIAL S.P.A.
01:54pSeri Industrial S P A : Expiry date for the exercise of Warrant Uno Seri 2017-2022
PU
11/15Seri Industrial S P A : Establishment of the Control, Risk and Sustainability Committee
PU
10/27Seri Industrial S P A : Growth of Revenues of 20% in the first nine months compared to 202..
PU
10/04Seri Industrial S P A : The Board authorizes related party transactions
PU
10/03Seri Industrial S P A : Notice of change in share capital
PU
09/19Seri Industrial S.p.A.(BIT:SERI) added to S&P Global BMI Inde..
CI
09/16Seri Industrial S P A : Board Of Directors approves Results At 30 June 2022
PU
09/15Seri Industrial S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/01Seri Industrial S P A : Notice of change in share capital
PU
06/28Seri Industrial S P A : Postponement of Stock Option Plan 2022 assignment date
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 219 M 227 M 227 M
Net income 2022 -3,73 M -3,86 M -3,86 M
Net Debt 2022 108 M 112 M 112 M
P/E ratio 2022 -65,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 300 M 311 M 311 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,87x
EV / Sales 2023 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 720
Free-Float 40,1%
Chart SERI INDUSTRIAL S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Seri Industrial S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SERI INDUSTRIAL S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 6,08 €
Average target price 10,35 €
Spread / Average Target 70,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vittorio Civitillo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roberto Maviglia Chairman
Manuela Morgante Independent Director
Annalisa Cuccaro Independent Director
Luciano Orsini Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SERI INDUSTRIAL S.P.A.-37.25%311
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-35.46%129 431
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.0.00%97 886
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-29.35%22 138
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.-37.76%7 893
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.-15.89%7 668