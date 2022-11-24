Seri Industrial S.p.A.:

Expiry date for the exercise of Warrant Uno Seri 2017-2022

San Potito Sannitico 24th November 2022 - Seri Industrial S.p.A. ("the Company") announces that, from 16th December 2022, the twentieth and last exercise period of the Warrant Uno SERI 2017-2022 (ISIN code IT0005273336) ("the Warrants") will begin.

Warrant's holders may request the exercise on any trading day during the exercise period starting from 16th December 2022 until 30th December 2022, included ("the Expiry Date").

The right to subscribe the warrant must be exercised, subject to revocation, within the Expiry Date.

Warrants that are not exercised by 30th December 2022, will automatically and definitely lose their validity - starting from the following date - without the need for any communication from the Company.

The conversion shares deriving from the exercise of Warrants will be made available for trading on the following settlement day following the last day of the exercise period, fixed - as specified above - on 30th December 2022.

For more information see the Warrant Uno SERI 2017-2022 Regulation, available on the Company's website, at www.seri-industrial.it(section Investor/Warrant Regulations).

Seri Industrial S.p.A. is a company listed on the EXM market of Borsa Italiana. Seri Industrial's mission is to accelerate the energy transition to sustainability and decarbonisation.

The Group operates through two companies: (i) Seri Plast, active in the processing of plastic materials for the battery market, automotive, packaging and thermo-sanitary sector; (ii) FIB, active, through the FAAM brand, in the production and recycling of lead and lithium batteries for traction, industrial, storage and military applications, as well as in the design of plants for the recycling of batteries.

For further information:

Investor Relator

Marco Civitillo

E-mail: investor.relator@serihg.com

Tel. 0823 786235