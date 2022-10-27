Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Seri Industrial S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KRE   IT0005283640

SERI INDUSTRIAL S.P.A.

(KRE)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-10-27 am EDT
5.800 EUR   -2.19%
12:10pSeri Industrial S P A : Growth of Revenues of 20% in the first nine months compared to 2021
PU
10/04Seri Industrial S P A : The Board authorizes related party transactions
PU
10/03Seri Industrial S P A : Notice of change in share capital
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Seri Industrial S p A : Growth of Revenues of 20% in the first nine months compared to 2021

10/27/2022 | 12:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MUNICATOTAMPA

SERI INDUSTRIAL S.p.A.

Revenues equal to euro 140,725 thousand in the first nine months of compared to 2021

PRESS RELEASE

2022 with a 20% growth

S. Potito Sannitico, 27 October 2022 - Today the Board of Directors of Seri Industrial S.p.A. ("Seri Industrial" or the "Company") has examined and approved the consolidated revenues of Seri Industrial S.p.A. and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the third quarter of 2022.

As follows the Revenues from contract with customers and Other operating revenues trend (hereinafter, together, "Revenues"). If not separately indicated, values are reported in thousands of Euro; year to date ("ytd") means the cumulative progressive data.

III Q-2022 ytd

III Q-2021 ytd

Change

Change %

Revenues from contract with customers

129,861

110,640

19,221

17%

Other operating income

10,864

6,770

4,094

60%

Revenues

140,725

117,410

23,315

20%

In the third quarter of 2022 the Group has registered Revenues for euro 140,725 thousand, with a 20% growth compared to the same period of 2021 (euro 117,410 thousand); the growth is related to higher average selling prices and increased sales volumes in some business segments.

As follows the breakdown of Revenues by segment for the first nine months and the third quarter of 2022 compared to the same period of the previous year.

III Q 2022

III Q 2021

∆%

III Q 2022

III Q 2021

∆%

ytd

ytd

Revenues from contract with

customers

Plastic Materials

83,736

72,261

11,475

16%

25,180

23,023

2,157

9%

Batteries

46,061

38,316

7,745

20%

14,845

11,720

3,125

27%

Corporate

64

63

1

2%

25

21

4

19%

Total Revenues from contract

129,861

110,640

19,221

17%

40,050

34,764

5,286

15%

with customers

Other operating income

Plastic Materials

3,364

1,723

1,641

95%

1,126

397

729

184%

Batteries

7,414

5,039

2,375

47%

1,958

1,331

627

47%

Corporate

71

8

63

788%

29

3

26

867%

Other

15

0

15

100%

0

0

0

0%

Total Other operating income

10,864

6,770

4,094

60%

3,113

1,731

1,382

80%

Revenues

140,725

117,410

23,315

20%

43,163

36,495

6,668

18%

As follows the geographical breakdown of Revenues for the first nine months of 2022, compared to the first nine months of 2021.

Total revenues from contract

30/09/2022

30/09/2021

with customers and other

operating income by

Revenues

%

Revenues

%

geographical area

Italy

81,014

58%

62,365

54%

Europe

43,682

31%

45,905

39%

Asia

9,523

7%

6,190

5%

Africa

2,829

2%

1,578

1%

America

3,411

2%

1,119

1%

Oceania

265

0%

253

0%

Total

140,725

100%

117,410

100%

Plastic Materials Segment

As follows the Revenues compared to the same period in 2021 related to the Plastic Materials segment (aggregate data not including intercompany eliminations):

III Q-2021 ytd

III Q-2021 ytd

Change

Change %

Revenues from contract with customers

84,697

72,985

11,712

16%

Other operating income

3,469

1,814

1,655

91%

Revenues

88,166

74,799

13,367

18%

Revenues in the first nine months of 2022 increased by 18% compared to the same period of the previous year (+ euro 13,367 thousand).

As follows Revenues for the third quarter of 2022 compared to the same period of 2021:

III Q-2022

III Q-2021

Change

Change %

Revenues from contract with customers

25,447

23,216

2,231

10%

Other operating income

1,141

422

719

170%

Revenues

26,588

23,638

2,950

12%

There was a growth in Revenues from contracts with customers in third quarter 2022 of euro 2,231 thousand (+ 10%) and Revenues of 12% compared to the comparison period.

The growth is related to higher average selling prices and increased sales volumes in some business segments.

Batteries Segment

As follows the Revenues compared to the same period in 2021 related to Batteries segment (aggregate data not including intercompany eliminations):

III Q-2022 ytd

III Q-2021 ytd

Change

Change %

Revenues from contract with customers

46,409

38,519

7,890

20%

Other operating income

7,418

5,045

2,373

47%

Revenues

53,827

43,564

10,263

24%

Revenues in the first nine months of 2022 increased by 24% compared to the same period of the previous year (+ euro 10,263 thousand).

As follows the Revenues for the third quarter of 2022 compared to the same period of 2021:

III Q-2022

III Q-2021

Change

Change %

Revenues from contract with customers

14,965

11,790

3,175

27%

Other operating income

1,959

1,330

629

47%

Revenues

16,924

13,120

3,804

29%

The growth is related to higher average selling prices and increased sales volumes in some business segments.

2

Other information

Information pursuant to art. 114, paragraph 5°, of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998

On July 28, 2021, Consob communicated to the company the exemption to information obligations on a monthly basis pursuant to art.114, paragraph 5, of Legislative Decree no. 58/98. The obligation to provide supplementary information, in accordance with the standard, with reference to the annual and semi-annual financial reports and interim management reports remains.

In view of the above, in order to replace the monthly additional reporting obligations, this press release, concerning the approval of the Seri Industrial Group's consolidated revenue achieved in the first nine months of 2022, is provided with information regarding:

  1. the net financial position or the Total financial indebtedness of the Company and the Group at September 30, 2022, highlighting the current components separately from the medium-long term components compared with the same information published in the half-year Financial report at June 30, 2022

NFP - NET FINANCIAL POSITION

Seri Industrial S.p.A.

Seri Industrial Group

30/09/2022

30/06/2022

30/09/2022

30/06/2022

A)

Cash

2,234

2,929

3,472

4,262

B)

Cash equivalents

30,809

30,553

915

904

C)

Other current financial assets

1,475

1,103

1,558

1,149

D)

Liquidity C = (A + B + C)

34,518

34,585

5,945

6,315

E)

Current financial debt

16,298

18,546

45,234

42,032

F)

Current portion of non-current financial debt

5,800

5,800

16,239

16,374

G)

Current financial indebtedness G = (E + F)

22,098

24,346

61,473

58,406

H)

Net current financial indebtedness H = (G - D)

(12,492)

(10,239)

55,456

52,091

I)

Non-current financial debt

31,750

33,200

36,100

37,800

K)

Non-current trade and other payables

6,491

2,017

33,174

29,975

L)

Non-current financial indebtedness L = (I + J + K)

38,214

35,217

69,274

67,775

M)

Total financial indebtedness (H+L)

25,821

24,978

124,802

119,866

N)

IFRS 16 adjustment

200

222

21,466

22,688

O)

Adjusted Total financial indebtedness

25,621

24,756

103,336

97,178

  1. the past due debts of the Company and its Group, broken down by nature (financial, commercial, tax, social security and employees) and any related creditors' reaction initiatives (reminders, injunctions, suspension of supply, etc.)

Nature of the debt

Seri Industrial S.p.A.

Seri Industrial Group

30/09/2022

30/06/2022

30/09/2022

30/06/2022

Trade payables

935

826

17,559

16,564

Tax payables

63

63

243

253

Other payables

32

27

714

532

As of September 30, 2022 payment orders amounted to euro 544 thousand and presented a decrease of euro 11 thousand compared to June 30, 2022 (euro 555 thousand).

  1. the main changes in the relations with related parties of the Company and the Group belonging to it compared to the last financial report approved pursuant to art. 154-ter of the TUF

During the period, there were no significant changes in the nature of the relations with related parties of the Company the Group. For further information on relations with related parties, please refer to the half-year Financial report at June 30, 2022 available on the Company's website.

During the quarter, Seri Industrial S.p.A. has received shareholder loans from SE.R.I. S.p.A. in the amount of euro 5,300 thousand, as part of the loan agreement between the parties

On October 4, 2022 Seri Industrial's Board of Directors has authorized related party transactions for details of which please refer to the press release issued on the same date, available on the Company's website.

3

As follows the table of balance sheet transaction with Related Parties at September 30, 2022, compared with the balances at June 30, 2022:

30/09/2022

30/06/2022

Receivables and

Payables and

Receivables and

Payables and

other assets

other liabilities

other assets

other liabilities

Other related parties

Azienda Agricola Quercete a rl

23

145

20

196

Cotton S. Srl

11

300

10

458

Elektra Srl

35

306

12

172

Pmimmobiliare Srl

1,423

18,265

1,428

19,502

Polisportiva Matese

13

189

11

6

SE.R.I. SpA

576

9,525

384

3,595

WWS Group Srl

0

648

0

642

Others

51

178

86

264

Total

2,151

29,581

1,951

24,835

In application of International Accounting Standard IFRS 16, the above balances are including the payables to Pmimmobiliare Srl and Azienda Agricola Quercete arl, in relation to the existing lease contracts, mainly relating to the Group's production sites:

Former IFRS 16 Financial debts

30/09/2022

30/06/2022

Change

Change %

Azienda Agricola Quercete a rl

143

162

(19)

(12%)

Pmimmobiliare Srl

18,109

19,180

(1,071)

(6%)

Revenues

18,252

19,342

(1,090)

(6%)

  1. any failure to comply with the covenants, negative pledges and any other indebtedness clause of the Group involving limits on the use of financial resources, with an indication at the updated date of the degree of compliance with said clauses There are no limitations on the use of financial resources.
  2. the status of implementation of any industrial and financial plans, with the highlighting of the deviations of the final figures compared to those expected

Compared to the 2022-2026 Business Plan, the result in terms of revenues is substantially in line with budget for the business as is (lead acid batteries and plastic material). About Teverola 1 production plant, as previously communicated, it is confirmed that the ramp-up of commercial activities is expected within the current year.

On 18 October 2012, pursuant to Article 3 of Consob Resolution No. 18079 of 20 January 2012, the Company made the choice provided for by Articles 70, paragraph 8 and 71, paragraph 1-bis, of Consob Regulation No. 11971/99, with a derogation from the obligation to make available to the public an information document in the event of significant mergers, spin-offs, capital increases through the contribution of assets in kind, acquisitions and disposals.

The Officer responsible for the preparation of the financial reports, Pasquale Basile, declares, pursuant to Article 154- bis, paragraph 2, of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998, that the information contained in this press release corresponds to the books and accounting records.

Seri Industrial S.p.A. is a company listed on the EXM market of Borsa Italiana. Seri Industrial's mission is to accelerate the energy transition to sustainability and decarbonisation.

The Group operates through two companies: (i) Seri Plast, active in the processing of plastic materials for the battery market, automotive, packaging and thermo-sanitary sector; (ii) FIB, active, through the FAAM brand, in the production and recycling of lead and lithium batteries for traction, industrial, storage and military applications, as well as in the design of plants for the recycling of batteries.

For further information:

Investor Relator

Marco Civitillo

E-mail: investor.relator@serihg.com

Tel. 0823 786235

4

Disclaimer

Seri Industrial S.p.A. published this content on 27 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2022 16:09:40 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SERI INDUSTRIAL S.P.A.
12:10pSeri Industrial S P A : Growth of Revenues of 20% in the first nine months compared to 202..
PU
10/04Seri Industrial S P A : The Board authorizes related party transactions
PU
10/03Seri Industrial S P A : Notice of change in share capital
PU
09/19Seri Industrial S.p.A.(BIT:SERI) added to S&P Global BMI Inde..
CI
09/16Seri Industrial S P A : Board Of Directors approves Results At 30 June 2022
PU
09/15Seri Industrial S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/01Seri Industrial S P A : Notice of change in share capital
PU
06/28Seri Industrial S P A : Postponement of Stock Option Plan 2022 assignment date
PU
06/22Seri Industrial S P A : Verification of the independence requirements of the members of th..
PU
05/25Seri Industrial S P A : Verification of the independence of directors and the establishmen..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 219 M 220 M 220 M
Net income 2022 -3,73 M -3,75 M -3,75 M
Net Debt 2022 108 M 109 M 109 M
P/E ratio 2022 -63,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 293 M 295 M 295 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,83x
EV / Sales 2023 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 720
Free-Float 40,1%
Chart SERI INDUSTRIAL S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Seri Industrial S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SERI INDUSTRIAL S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 5,93 €
Average target price 10,35 €
Spread / Average Target 74,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vittorio Civitillo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roberto Maviglia Chairman
Manuela Morgante Independent Director
Annalisa Cuccaro Independent Director
Luciano Orsini Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SERI INDUSTRIAL S.P.A.-38.80%295
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-31.79%136 437
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.0.00%87 719
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-21.54%24 541
PYLON TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.100.71%8 535
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.-35.80%8 158