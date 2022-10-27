Seri Industrial S p A : Growth of Revenues of 20% in the first nine months compared to 2021

Revenues equal to euro 140,725 thousand in the first nine months of compared to 2021

S. Potito Sannitico, 27 October 2022 - Today the Board of Directors of Seri Industrial S.p.A. ("Seri Industrial" or the "Company") has examined and approved the consolidated revenues of Seri Industrial S.p.A. and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the third quarter of 2022.

As follows the Revenues from contract with customers and Other operating revenues trend (hereinafter, together, "Revenues"). If not separately indicated, values are reported in thousands of Euro; year to date ("ytd") means the cumulative progressive data.

III Q-2022 ytd III Q-2021 ytd Change Change % Revenues from contract with customers 129,861 110,640 19,221 17% Other operating income 10,864 6,770 4,094 60% Revenues 140,725 117,410 23,315 20%

In the third quarter of 2022 the Group has registered Revenues for euro 140,725 thousand, with a 20% growth compared to the same period of 2021 (euro 117,410 thousand); the growth is related to higher average selling prices and increased sales volumes in some business segments.

As follows the breakdown of Revenues by segment for the first nine months and the third quarter of 2022 compared to the same period of the previous year.

III Q 2022 III Q 2021 ∆ ∆% III Q 2022 III Q 2021 ∆ ∆% ytd ytd Revenues from contract with customers Plastic Materials 83,736 72,261 11,475 16% 25,180 23,023 2,157 9% Batteries 46,061 38,316 7,745 20% 14,845 11,720 3,125 27% Corporate 64 63 1 2% 25 21 4 19% Total Revenues from contract 129,861 110,640 19,221 17% 40,050 34,764 5,286 15% with customers Other operating income Plastic Materials 3,364 1,723 1,641 95% 1,126 397 729 184% Batteries 7,414 5,039 2,375 47% 1,958 1,331 627 47% Corporate 71 8 63 788% 29 3 26 867% Other 15 0 15 100% 0 0 0 0% Total Other operating income 10,864 6,770 4,094 60% 3,113 1,731 1,382 80% Revenues 140,725 117,410 23,315 20% 43,163 36,495 6,668 18%

As follows the geographical breakdown of Revenues for the first nine months of 2022, compared to the first nine months of 2021.