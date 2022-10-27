Seri Industrial S p A : Growth of Revenues of 20% in the first nine months compared to 2021
10/27/2022 | 12:10pm EDT
SERI INDUSTRIAL S.p.A.
Revenues equal to euro 140,725 thousand in the first nine months of compared to 2021
PRESS RELEASE
2022 with a 20% growth
S. Potito Sannitico, 27 October 2022 - Today the Board of Directors of Seri Industrial S.p.A. ("Seri Industrial" or the "Company") has examined and approved the consolidated revenues of Seri Industrial S.p.A. and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the third quarter of 2022.
As follows the Revenues from contract with customers and Other operating revenues trend (hereinafter, together, "Revenues"). If not separately indicated, values are reported in thousands of Euro; year to date ("ytd") means the cumulative progressive data.
III Q-2022 ytd
III Q-2021 ytd
Change
Change %
Revenues from contract with customers
129,861
110,640
19,221
17%
Other operating income
10,864
6,770
4,094
60%
Revenues
140,725
117,410
23,315
20%
In the third quarter of 2022 the Group has registered Revenues for euro 140,725 thousand, with a 20% growth compared to the same period of 2021 (euro 117,410 thousand); the growth is related to higher average selling prices and increased sales volumes in some business segments.
As follows the breakdown of Revenues by segment for the first nine months and the third quarter of 2022 compared to the same period of the previous year.
III Q 2022
III Q 2021
∆
∆%
III Q 2022
III Q 2021
∆
∆%
ytd
ytd
Revenues from contract with
customers
Plastic Materials
83,736
72,261
11,475
16%
25,180
23,023
2,157
9%
Batteries
46,061
38,316
7,745
20%
14,845
11,720
3,125
27%
Corporate
64
63
1
2%
25
21
4
19%
Total Revenues from contract
129,861
110,640
19,221
17%
40,050
34,764
5,286
15%
with customers
Other operating income
Plastic Materials
3,364
1,723
1,641
95%
1,126
397
729
184%
Batteries
7,414
5,039
2,375
47%
1,958
1,331
627
47%
Corporate
71
8
63
788%
29
3
26
867%
Other
15
0
15
100%
0
0
0
0%
Total Other operating income
10,864
6,770
4,094
60%
3,113
1,731
1,382
80%
Revenues
140,725
117,410
23,315
20%
43,163
36,495
6,668
18%
As follows the geographical breakdown of Revenues for the first nine months of 2022, compared to the first nine months of 2021.
Total revenues from contract
30/09/2022
30/09/2021
with customers and other
operating income by
Revenues
%
Revenues
%
geographical area
Italy
81,014
58%
62,365
54%
Europe
43,682
31%
45,905
39%
Asia
9,523
7%
6,190
5%
Africa
2,829
2%
1,578
1%
America
3,411
2%
1,119
1%
Oceania
265
0%
253
0%
Total
140,725
100%
117,410
100%
Plastic Materials Segment
As follows the Revenues compared to the same period in 2021 related to the Plastic Materials segment (aggregate data not including intercompany eliminations):
III Q-2021 ytd
III Q-2021 ytd
Change
Change %
Revenues from contract with customers
84,697
72,985
11,712
16%
Other operating income
3,469
1,814
1,655
91%
Revenues
88,166
74,799
13,367
18%
Revenues in the first nine months of 2022 increased by 18% compared to the same period of the previous year (+ euro 13,367 thousand).
As follows Revenues for the third quarter of 2022 compared to the same period of 2021:
III Q-2022
III Q-2021
Change
Change %
Revenues from contract with customers
25,447
23,216
2,231
10%
Other operating income
1,141
422
719
170%
Revenues
26,588
23,638
2,950
12%
There was a growth in Revenues from contracts with customers in third quarter 2022 of euro 2,231 thousand (+ 10%) and Revenues of 12% compared to the comparison period.
The growth is related to higher average selling prices and increased sales volumes in some business segments.
Batteries Segment
As follows the Revenues compared to the same period in 2021 related to Batteries segment (aggregate data not including intercompany eliminations):
III Q-2022 ytd
III Q-2021 ytd
Change
Change %
Revenues from contract with customers
46,409
38,519
7,890
20%
Other operating income
7,418
5,045
2,373
47%
Revenues
53,827
43,564
10,263
24%
Revenues in the first nine months of 2022 increased by 24% compared to the same period of the previous year (+ euro 10,263 thousand).
As follows the Revenues for the third quarter of 2022 compared to the same period of 2021:
III Q-2022
III Q-2021
Change
Change %
Revenues from contract with customers
14,965
11,790
3,175
27%
Other operating income
1,959
1,330
629
47%
Revenues
16,924
13,120
3,804
29%
The growth is related to higher average selling prices and increased sales volumes in some business segments.
2
Other information
Information pursuant to art. 114, paragraph 5°, of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998
On July 28, 2021, Consob communicated to the company the exemption to information obligations on a monthly basis pursuant to art.114, paragraph 5, of Legislative Decree no. 58/98. The obligation to provide supplementary information, in accordance with the standard, with reference to the annual and semi-annual financial reports and interim management reports remains.
In view of the above, in order to replace the monthly additional reporting obligations, this press release, concerning the approval of the Seri Industrial Group's consolidated revenue achieved in the first nine months of 2022, is provided with information regarding:
the net financial position or the Total financial indebtedness of the Company and the Group at September 30, 2022, highlighting the current components separately from the medium-long term components compared with the same information published in the half-year Financial report at June 30, 2022
NFP - NET FINANCIAL POSITION
Seri Industrial S.p.A.
Seri Industrial Group
30/09/2022
30/06/2022
30/09/2022
30/06/2022
A)
Cash
2,234
2,929
3,472
4,262
B)
Cash equivalents
30,809
30,553
915
904
C)
Other current financial assets
1,475
1,103
1,558
1,149
D)
Liquidity C = (A + B + C)
34,518
34,585
5,945
6,315
E)
Current financial debt
16,298
18,546
45,234
42,032
F)
Current portion of non-current financial debt
5,800
5,800
16,239
16,374
G)
Current financial indebtedness G = (E + F)
22,098
24,346
61,473
58,406
H)
Net current financial indebtedness H = (G - D)
(12,492)
(10,239)
55,456
52,091
I)
Non-current financial debt
31,750
33,200
36,100
37,800
K)
Non-current trade and other payables
6,491
2,017
33,174
29,975
L)
Non-current financial indebtedness L = (I + J + K)
38,214
35,217
69,274
67,775
M)
Total financial indebtedness (H+L)
25,821
24,978
124,802
119,866
N)
IFRS 16 adjustment
200
222
21,466
22,688
O)
Adjusted Total financial indebtedness
25,621
24,756
103,336
97,178
the past due debts of the Company and its Group, broken down by nature (financial, commercial, tax, social security and employees) and any related creditors' reaction initiatives (reminders, injunctions, suspension of supply, etc.)
Nature of the debt
Seri Industrial S.p.A.
Seri Industrial Group
30/09/2022
30/06/2022
30/09/2022
30/06/2022
Trade payables
935
826
17,559
16,564
Tax payables
63
63
243
253
Other payables
32
27
714
532
As of September 30, 2022 payment orders amounted to euro 544 thousand and presented a decrease of euro 11 thousand compared to June 30, 2022 (euro 555 thousand).
the main changes in the relations with related parties of the Company and the Group belonging to it compared to the last financial report approved pursuant to art. 154-ter of the TUF
During the period, there were no significant changes in the nature of the relations with related parties of the Company the Group. For further information on relations with related parties, please refer to the half-year Financial report at June 30, 2022 available on the Company's website.
During the quarter, Seri Industrial S.p.A. has received shareholder loans from SE.R.I. S.p.A. in the amount of euro 5,300 thousand, as part of the loan agreement between the parties
On October 4, 2022 Seri Industrial's Board of Directors has authorized related party transactions for details of which please refer to the press release issued on the same date, available on the Company's website.
3
As follows the table of balance sheet transaction with Related Parties at September 30, 2022, compared with the balances at June 30, 2022:
30/09/2022
30/06/2022
Receivables and
Payables and
Receivables and
Payables and
other assets
other liabilities
other assets
other liabilities
Other related parties
Azienda Agricola Quercete a rl
23
145
20
196
Cotton S. Srl
11
300
10
458
Elektra Srl
35
306
12
172
Pmimmobiliare Srl
1,423
18,265
1,428
19,502
Polisportiva Matese
13
189
11
6
SE.R.I. SpA
576
9,525
384
3,595
WWS Group Srl
0
648
0
642
Others
51
178
86
264
Total
2,151
29,581
1,951
24,835
In application of International Accounting Standard IFRS 16, the above balances are including the payables to Pmimmobiliare Srl and Azienda Agricola Quercete arl, in relation to the existing lease contracts, mainly relating to the Group's production sites:
Former IFRS 16 Financial debts
30/09/2022
30/06/2022
Change
Change %
Azienda Agricola Quercete a rl
143
162
(19)
(12%)
Pmimmobiliare Srl
18,109
19,180
(1,071)
(6%)
Revenues
18,252
19,342
(1,090)
(6%)
any failure to comply with the covenants,negative pledges and any other indebtedness clause of the Group involving limits on the use of financial resources, with an indication at the updated date of the degree of compliance with said clauses There are no limitations on the use of financial resources.
the status of implementation of any industrial and financial plans, with the highlighting of the deviations of the final figures compared to those expected
Compared to the 2022-2026 Business Plan, the result in terms of revenues is substantially in line with budget for the business as is (lead acid batteries and plastic material). About Teverola 1 production plant, as previously communicated, it is confirmed that the ramp-up of commercial activities is expected within the current year.
On 18 October 2012, pursuant to Article 3 of Consob Resolution No. 18079 of 20 January 2012, the Company made the choice provided for by Articles 70, paragraph 8 and 71, paragraph 1-bis, of Consob Regulation No. 11971/99, with a derogation from the obligation to make available to the public an information document in the event of significant mergers, spin-offs, capital increases through the contribution of assets in kind, acquisitions and disposals.
The Officer responsible for the preparation of the financial reports, Pasquale Basile, declares, pursuant to Article 154- bis, paragraph 2, of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998, that the information contained in this press release corresponds to the books and accounting records.
Seri Industrial S.p.A. is a company listed on the EXM market of Borsa Italiana. Seri Industrial's mission is to accelerate the energy transition to sustainability and decarbonisation.
The Group operates through two companies: (i) Seri Plast, active in the processing of plastic materials for the battery market, automotive, packaging and thermo-sanitary sector; (ii) FIB, active, through the FAAM brand, in the production and recycling of lead and lithium batteries for traction, industrial, storage and military applications, as well as in the design of plants for the recycling of batteries.
