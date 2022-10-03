Seri Industrial S.p.A.:

Notice of change in share capital

San Potito Sannitico, 3 October 2022

Seri Industrial S.p.A. (hereinafter also the "Company") notifies the new composition of the share capital (fully subscribed and paid up) following the conclusion of the nineteenth Financial Period of Warrant Uno SERI 2017 - 2022 (ISIN code IT0005273336) and subscription of the Compendium Shares.

Following the above subscription, no. 336,202 Seri Industrial ordinary shares were issued (ISIN code IT0005283640) at the price of Euro 5.03 per share of which Euro 3.03 as a share premium. The Company's fully subscribed and paid-up share capital is therefore constituted by no. 49.407.254 registered ordinary shares without nominal value and is equal to Euro 97,313,186.03.

The deposit of the statement of the change in capital in the Commercial Register has been made today. The text of the Bylaws deposited in the Commercial Register is available to shareholders at the registered office and will be published on the website of the Company at www.seri-industrial.it - Governance/Bylaws Section, on the authorized storage mechanism 1Info (www.1info.it).

As follows the current composition of the Company's share capital with evidence of the previous share capital.