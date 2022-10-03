Advanced search
    KRE   IT0005283640

SERI INDUSTRIAL S.P.A.

(KRE)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-10-03 am EDT
6.020 EUR   +2.73%
Seri Industrial S p A : Notice of change in share capital

10/03/2022 | 12:29pm EDT
MUNICATOTAMPA

PRESS RELEASE

Seri Industrial S.p.A.:

Notice of change in share capital

San Potito Sannitico, 3 October 2022

Seri Industrial S.p.A. (hereinafter also the "Company") notifies the new composition of the share capital (fully subscribed and paid up) following the conclusion of the nineteenth Financial Period of Warrant Uno SERI 2017 - 2022 (ISIN code IT0005273336) and subscription of the Compendium Shares.

Following the above subscription, no. 336,202 Seri Industrial ordinary shares were issued (ISIN code IT0005283640) at the price of Euro 5.03 per share of which Euro 3.03 as a share premium. The Company's fully subscribed and paid-up share capital is therefore constituted by no. 49.407.254 registered ordinary shares without nominal value and is equal to Euro 97,313,186.03.

The deposit of the statement of the change in capital in the Commercial Register has been made today. The text of the Bylaws deposited in the Commercial Register is available to shareholders at the registered office and will be published on the website of the Company at www.seri-industrial.it - Governance/Bylaws Section, on the authorized storage mechanism 1Info (www.1info.it).

As follows the current composition of the Company's share capital with evidence of the previous share capital.

Current share capital

Previous share capital

Euro

no. shares

Den. per

Euro

no. shares

Den. per

unit

unit

Total

97,313,186.03

49,407,254

---

96,640,782.03

49,071,052

of which:

Ordinary shares ISIN IT0005283640

regular dividend: 1 January 2022

97,313,186.03

49,407,254

96,640,782.03

49,071,052

coupon number in progress: 2

Ordinary shares

(dividend differentiated: [data])

coupon number in progress:

Preferred shares

(regular dividend: [data])

coupon number in progress:

Preferred shares

(dividend differentiated: [data])

coupon number in progress:

Convertible saving shares

(regular dividend: [data])

coupon number in progress:

Convertible saving shares

(dividend differentiated: [data])

coupon number in progress:

Non convertible saving shares

(regular dividend: [data])

coupon number in progress:

Non convertible saving shares

(dividend differentiated: [data])

coupon number in progress:

The following is the number of warrants issued and currently in circulation.

No. securities exercised

No. certificates remaining in

circulation

Convertible bond

Convertible saving shares

Convertible preference shares

Warrant Uno SERI 2017 - 2022 ISIN IT0005273336

3,362,020

77,077,867

Warrants Uno SERI 2017 - 2022 (ISIN code IT0005273336) give the right to subscribe no. 1 new ordinary share Seri Industrial from Warrant Uno SERI 2017 - 2022 every n. 10 Warrant Uno SERI 2017 - 2022 held, at the strike price of Euro

5.03 per shares, by the end of December 31 2022 or, if earlier, , the last open day of the year 2022 (included). The SERI

2017 - 2022 Warrants Periods are the last 10 (ten) trading days of each month of March, June, September and December of each year of validity of the warrant.

Seri Industrial S.p.A. is a company listed on the EXM market of Borsa Italiana. Seri Industrial's mission is to accelerate the energy transition to sustainability and decarbonisation.

The Group operates through two companies: (i) Seri Plast, active in the processing of plastic materials for the battery market, automotive, packaging and thermo-sanitary sector; (ii) FIB, active, through the FAAM brand, in the production and recycling of lead and lithium batteries for traction, industrial, storage and military applications, as well as in the design of plants for the recycling of batteries.

For further information:

Investor Relator

Marco Civitillo

E-mail: investor.relator@serihg.com

Tel. 0823 786235

2

Disclaimer

Seri Industrial S.p.A. published this content on 03 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2022 16:26:41 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
