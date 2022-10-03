Seri Industrial S p A : Notice of change in share capital
10/03/2022 | 12:29pm EDT
MUNICATOTAMPA
PRESS RELEASE
Seri Industrial S.p.A.:
Notice of change in share capital
San Potito Sannitico, 3 October 2022
Seri Industrial S.p.A. (hereinafter also the "Company") notifies the new composition of the share capital (fully subscribed and paid up) following the conclusion of the nineteenth Financial Period of Warrant Uno SERI 2017 - 2022 (ISIN code IT0005273336) and subscription of the Compendium Shares.
Following the above subscription, no. 336,202 Seri Industrial ordinary shares were issued (ISIN code IT0005283640) at the price of Euro 5.03 per share of which Euro 3.03 as a share premium. The Company's fully subscribed and paid-up share capital is therefore constituted by no. 49.407.254 registered ordinary shares without nominal value and is equal to Euro 97,313,186.03.
The deposit of the statement of the change in capital in the Commercial Register has been made today. The text of the Bylaws deposited in the Commercial Register is available to shareholders at the registered office and will be published on the website of the Company at www.seri-industrial.it - Governance/Bylaws Section, on the authorized storage mechanism 1Info (www.1info.it).
As follows the current composition of the Company's share capital with evidence of the previous share capital.
Current share capital
Previous share capital
Euro
no. shares
Den. per
Euro
no. shares
Den. per
unit
unit
Total
97,313,186.03
49,407,254
---
96,640,782.03
49,071,052
of which:
Ordinary shares ISIN IT0005283640
regular dividend: 1 January 2022
97,313,186.03
49,407,254
96,640,782.03
49,071,052
coupon number in progress: 2
Ordinary shares
(dividend differentiated: [data])
coupon number in progress:
Preferred shares
(regular dividend: [data])
coupon number in progress:
Preferred shares
(dividend differentiated: [data])
coupon number in progress:
Convertible saving shares
(regular dividend: [data])
coupon number in progress:
Convertible saving shares
(dividend differentiated: [data])
coupon number in progress:
Non convertible saving shares
(regular dividend: [data])
coupon number in progress:
Non convertible saving shares
(dividend differentiated: [data])
coupon number in progress:
The following is the number of warrants issued and currently in circulation.
No. securities exercised
No. certificates remaining in
circulation
Convertible bond
Convertible saving shares
Convertible preference shares
Warrant Uno SERI 2017 - 2022 ISIN IT0005273336
3,362,020
77,077,867
Warrants Uno SERI 2017 - 2022 (ISIN code IT0005273336) give the right to subscribe no. 1 new ordinary share Seri Industrial from Warrant Uno SERI 2017 - 2022 every n. 10 Warrant Uno SERI 2017 - 2022 held, at the strike price of Euro
5.03 per shares, by the end of December 31 2022 or, if earlier, , the last open day of the year 2022 (included). The SERI
2017 - 2022 Warrants Periods are the last 10 (ten) trading days of each month of March, June, September and December of each year of validity of the warrant.
Seri Industrial S.p.A. is a company listed on the EXM market of Borsa Italiana. Seri Industrial's mission is to accelerate the energy transition to sustainability and decarbonisation.
The Group operates through two companies: (i) Seri Plast, active in the processing of plastic materials for the battery market, automotive, packaging and thermo-sanitary sector; (ii) FIB, active, through the FAAM brand, in the production and recycling of lead and lithium batteries for traction, industrial, storage and military applications, as well as in the design of plants for the recycling of batteries.
Seri Industrial S.p.A. published this content on 03 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2022 16:26:41 UTC.