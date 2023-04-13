Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Seri Industrial S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    KRE   IT0005283640

SERI INDUSTRIAL S.P.A.

(KRE)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-04-13 am EDT
5.560 EUR   -1.24%
05:04pSeri Industrial S P A : Notice of filing of corporate documents
PU
03/30Seri Industrial at the top; down Newtweek
AN
03/29Seri Industrial S P A : Notice of ordinary Shareholders' Meeting
PU
Seri Industrial S p A : Notice of filing of corporate documents

04/13/2023 | 05:04pm EDT
MUNICATOTAMPA

PRESS RELEASE

Seri Industrial S.p.A:

Notice of filing of corporate documents

San Potito Sannitico April 13, 2023 - Seri Industrial S.p.A. (hereinafter also the "Company") announces that, as of today, the following documents are made available to the public at the Company's registered office, on the website www.seri- industrial.it, as well as at the 1info storage mechanism (www.1info.it), in anticipation of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting, convened in a single call for May 4, 2022:

  • the Annual Financial Report, including the Annual Financial Statements and the Consolidated Financial Statements, the Directors' Report and the other documents pursuant to Article 154-bis, paragraph 5, of Legislative Decree No. 58 of February 24, 1998 ("TUF"), as well as the Independent Auditors' Reports to the Annual and Consolidated Financial Statements, and that of the Board of Statutory Auditors referred to in Article 153 of the TUF,
  • the Consolidated Non-financial Statement (Sustainability Report);
  • the Report on Corporate Governance and Ownership Structure, prepared pursuant to Article 123-bis of the TUF;
  • the Report on Remuneration and compensation paid, prepared in accordance with Article 123-ter of the TUF.

Seri Industrial S.p.A. is a company listed on the EXM market of the Italian Stock Exchange. Seri Industrial's mission is to accelerate the energy transition toward sustainability and decarbonization.

The Group operates through two companies: (i) Seri Plast, active in the production and recycling of plastic materials for the battery, automotive, packaging, and thermos-sanitary markets; and (ii) FIB, active, through the FAAM brand, in the production and recycling of lead-acid and lithium batteries for traction, industrial, storage, and military applications, as well as in the design of battery recycling plants.

For more information:

Investor Relator

Marco Civitillo

E-mail: investor.relator@serihg.com

Tel. 0823 786235

Disclaimer

Seri Industrial S.p.A. published this content on 13 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2023 21:03:43 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 205 M 226 M 226 M
Net income 2022 -4,85 M -5,36 M -5,36 M
Net Debt 2022 96,9 M 107 M 107 M
P/E ratio 2022 -60,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 300 M 332 M 332 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,94x
EV / Sales 2023 1,52x
Nbr of Employees 720
Free-Float 36,7%
Chart SERI INDUSTRIAL S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Seri Industrial S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SERI INDUSTRIAL S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 5,56 €
Average target price 10,70 €
Spread / Average Target 92,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vittorio Civitillo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roberto Maviglia Chairman
Manuela Morgante Independent Director
Annalisa Cuccaro Independent Director
Luciano Orsini Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SERI INDUSTRIAL S.P.A.7.44%334
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-1.31%139 265
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.37.54%104 360
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.30.12%38 186
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.191.53%20 374
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-24.80%19 869
