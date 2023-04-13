Seri Industrial S.p.A:

Notice of filing of corporate documents

San Potito Sannitico April 13, 2023 - Seri Industrial S.p.A. (hereinafter also the "Company") announces that, as of today, the following documents are made available to the public at the Company's registered office, on the website www.seri- industrial.it, as well as at the 1info storage mechanism (www.1info.it), in anticipation of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting, convened in a single call for May 4, 2022:

the Annual Financial Report, including the Annual Financial Statements and the Consolidated Financial Statements, the Directors' Report and the other documents pursuant to Article 154-bis, paragraph 5, of Legislative Decree No. 58 of February 24, 1998 ("TUF"), as well as the Independent Auditors' Reports to the Annual and Consolidated Financial Statements, and that of the Board of Statutory Auditors referred to in Article 153 of the TUF,

the Consolidated Non-financial Statement (Sustainability Report);

the Report on Corporate Governance and Ownership Structure, prepared pursuant to Article 123-bis of the TUF;

the Report on Remuneration and compensation paid, prepared in accordance with Article 123-ter of the TUF.

Seri Industrial S.p.A. is a company listed on the EXM market of the Italian Stock Exchange. Seri Industrial's mission is to accelerate the energy transition toward sustainability and decarbonization.

The Group operates through two companies: (i) Seri Plast, active in the production and recycling of plastic materials for the battery, automotive, packaging, and thermos-sanitary markets; and (ii) FIB, active, through the FAAM brand, in the production and recycling of lead-acid and lithium batteries for traction, industrial, storage, and military applications, as well as in the design of battery recycling plants.

For more information:

Investor Relator

Marco Civitillo

E-mail: investor.relator@serihg.com

Tel. 0823 786235