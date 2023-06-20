Advanced search
Seri Industrial S p A : Signature of the Development Contract by MIMIT and Invitalia for 82 million euro to support the P2P project

06/20/2023 | 12:06pm EDT
MUNICATOTAMP

PRESS RELEASE

Seri Industrial S.p.A.:

Signature of the Development Contract by MIMIT and Invitalia for 82 million euro to support the

P2P project

San Potito Sannitico/Pozzilli, 20 June 2023 -Seri Industrial S.p.A. ("the Company") announces that the Development Contract has been signed by the Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy ("MIMIT") and Invitalia S.p.A. ("Invitalia") to support the industrial project proposed by Packaging to Polymers S.r.l. ("P2P"), a company co-participated by the subsidiary Seri Plast S.p.A. ("Seri Plast") and Unilever Ventures Holdings B.V. ("Unilever").

P2P intends to set up a new production unit in Pozzilli (Isernia, Molise) for the production of recycled plastic raw materials from the recovery of post-consumer packaging (Post consumer resyn - PCR) necessary for the production of new-life plastic packaging.

The project also includes a research and development program of innovative technologies that will guarantee, from waste sorting to compound extrusion, a very high quality of the PCRs placed on the market. In addition, a technology will be developed for waste recognition and separation using optical sorters, coupled with deep learning machines that will perform waste detection by automatic learning of end-of-life plastics recognition.

The project envisages total investments of around EUR 109 million, subsidized with MIMIT resources of around EUR 82 million (of which EUR 30 million non-repayable grant and EUR 52 million subsidized loan).

Through this project, and taking advantage of Seri Plast's historical know-how in the circular economy and plastics processing, P2P will be Unilever's main strategic partner for the supply of recycled plastics raw materials for all Unilever sites in Europe, in line with EU and Italian directives on sustainability and circularity and with the Unilever Sustainable Living Plan (USLP) strategy for maximizing the use of recycled plastics in packaging solutions.

The project, which is part of the industrial reconversion program of the Pozzilli site ('the Site'), also expects a strong employment impact through the re-employment of personnel for at least 75 employees. Finally, it should be noted that preparatory activities for the Site and the demolition of the old plants have been completed.

For more information on the industrial project, please refer to the press releases issued on 22 March 2021, 15 April 2021 and 28 October 2021.

Furthermore, we inform you that Unilever has given its consent to the transaction described in the press release of 4 October 2022 and that by 26 June 2023 the Company will proceed pursuant to Article 114, paragraph 5, of Legislative Decree 58/1998 to publish the Information Document, prepared in accordance with Annex 4 of the same Regulation.

The MIMIT press release is available at the following link: MIMIT _ Development Agreement

Seri Industrial S.p.A. is a company listed on the EXM market of Borsa Italiana. Seri Industrial's mission is to accelerate the energy transition toward sustainability and decarbonization.

The Group operates through two companies: (i) Seri Plast, active in the production and recycling of plastic materials for the battery market, automotive, packaging, and hydro-thermo-sanitary sector; (ii) FIB, active, through the FAAM brand, in the production and recycling of lead and lithium batteries for traction, industrial, storage, and military applications, as well as in the design of plants for the recycling of batteries.

For more information:

Investor Relator

Marco Civitillo

E-mail: investor.relator@serihg.com

Tel. 0823 786235

Website: www.seri-industrial.it/www.p2psrl.it

Disclaimer

Seri Industrial S.p.A. published this content on 20 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2023 16:05:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
